Matt Tifft wins Xfinity pole at Road America; Bill Elliott qualifies 23rd

Matt Tifft will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after winning his second career pole.

Tifft earned the pole with a speed of 109.307 mph around the road course. His previous pole was in 2016 at Talladega.

“It felt really good,” Tifft told NBCSN. “This is kind of cool, back-to-back poles, got it in the Trans-Am race and got this. Just a great job all weekend so far … Had a really good run here last year in both the Xfinity and ARCA races. We’ve been close here so many times and this piece has just been great all weekend.”

Cole Custer will start second (109.294 mph).

The top five is completed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s James Davison, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Justin Marks and Christopher Bell.

Justin Allgaier will start 11th after he went off track during his run in the final round. His No. 7 Chevrolet was undamaged.

Daniel Hemric did not make a lap in the final round and will start 12th.

Hall of Famer Bill Elliott will start 23rd in GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet.

Conor Daly will start 15th in his NASCAR debut.

