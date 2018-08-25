Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Matt Tifft wins Xfinity pole at Road America; Bill Elliott qualifies 23rd

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
Matt Tifft will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after winning his second career pole.

Tifft earned the pole with a speed of 109.307 mph around the road course. His previous pole was in 2016 at Talladega.

“It felt really good,” Tifft told NBCSN. “This is kind of cool, back-to-back poles, got it in the Trans-Am race and got this. Just a great job all weekend so far … Had a really good run here last year in both the Xfinity and ARCA races. We’ve been close here so many times and this piece has just been great all weekend.”

Cole Custer will start second (109.294 mph).

The top five is completed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s James Davison, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Justin Marks and Christopher Bell.

Justin Allgaier will start 11th after he went off track during his run in the final round. His No. 7 Chevrolet was undamaged.

Daniel Hemric did not make a lap in the final round and will start 12th.

Hall of Famer Bill Elliott will start 23rd in GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet.

Conor Daly will start 15th in his NASCAR debut.

Click here for the results.

Truck Series practice report from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
Justin Haley was fastest in the final practice session for the Camping World Truck Series Race in Canada.

Haley posted a top speed of 110.467 mph around Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Haley was followed by Todd Gilliland (110.161 mph), John Hunter Nemechek (110.131), Brett Moffitt (109.676) and Stewart Friesen (109.471).

Bo LeMastus recorded the most laps in the session with 23. He was 19th on the chart (104.567).

Qualifying for the Silverado 250 is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

First practice

First practice

Noah Gragson led the first practice with a top speed of 109.852 mph around the road course.

The top five was completed by Matt Crafton (109.269 mph), Gilliland (109.200), Nemechek (108.849) and Ben Rhodes (108.700).

Myatt Snider recorded the most laps with 12 and was 15th on the speed chart (106.575).

Harrison Burton went off course during the session. He was sixth fastest (108.388).

Click here for the practice report.

 

Today’s Xfinity race at Road America: Start time, lineup and more

By Dan BeaverAug 25, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
After spending a week on the short track of Bristol, the Xfinity Series has its third road course race in  four weeks, competing today at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Here is all the info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Robert Henderson, maintenance technician from Johnsonville, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:21 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 45 laps (182.2 miles) around the 4.048-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 10. Stage 2 ends on Lap 20.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m.Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12 p.m. Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Christi Lueck will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies and a 24 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Jeremy Clements survived a last-lap spin to win over Michael Annett after leading 10 laps.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup.

Saturday schedule at Road America, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

By Dan BeaverAug 25, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
NASCAR hosts a pair of road course races in two different countries this week with the Xfinity Series tackling Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and the Camping World Truck Series racing at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.

Qualification for both series and the Xfinity race highlight today’s action.

Here is today’s schedule at both tracks:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

At Road America

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

12 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/two rounds (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. — Johnsonville 180; 45 laps/182.2 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

At Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

7:30 a.m. — Truck garage opens

9:30 a.m. — Truck first practice

11:35 a.m. — Truck final practice

6 p.m. — Truck qualification (FS2)

Xfinity practice report at Road America

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverAug 24, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
FINAL PRACTICE

Justin Marks posted the fastest lap in final practice for the Johnsonville 180 at Road America with a speed of 109.603 mph.

He beat James Davison (109.179 mph) by more than half a second (.517).

Austin Cindric (109.147), Justin Allgaier (109.070) and Matt Tifft (108.884) rounded out the top five.

Making his return to NASCAR, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott (105.791) posted the 26th fastest time.

Last year’s winner, Jeremy Clements had a left front tire go flat in turn five 20 minutes into final practice and brought out a red flag.

Kaz Grala and Brian Henderson had off-course excursions in Canada Corner.

After driving off course in the rain in practice one, Tyler Reddick spun with Katherine Legge in Turn 5 with 50 minutes remaining in the session. Both drivers returned to the pits under their own power. Reddick had damage on the right front; Legge had damage on the left rear.

Legge (106.524) ended the session 23rd on the chart.

FIRST PRACTICE

FIRST PRACTICE

Wet conditions kept most of the competitors off track in the first practice session.

Rookies Reddick and Conor Daly were the only two drivers to take to the track.

Reddick made several laps practicing his entry onto pit road. Only one circuit was completed at speed (152.280).

Midway through the session, Reddick had an off-course excursion.

“Got a little wheel hop in the brakes and as soon as I tried to go down into the next gear, it went into neutral and didn’t catch third,” Reddick said on the NBCSN Sports App. “At that point, just hoping that when I hit the sand pit it wouldn’t do too bad a damage, but unfortunately it tore the splitter up pretty bad. “