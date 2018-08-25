Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ben Rhodes wins Truck Series pole at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
Ben Rhodes won the pole for Sunday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The qualifying session was the first ever held by the Truck Series in rain conditions.

On a damp track, Rhodes put down a top speed of 97.854 mph around the road course to claim his third pole of the season.

Fellow playoff driver Noah Gragson qualified second (97.395 mph).

The top five is completed by Myatt Snider (96.610), playoff driver Matt Crafton (95.971) and Timothy Peters (95.696).

MORE: Brett Moffitt looks to become first championship driver with mustache since 2001.

Where the rest of the playoff drivers qualified:

Johnny Sauter (sixth), Justin Haley (eighth), Grant Enfinger (11th).

Stewart Friesen will start 16th after briefly getting off track during his qualifying run in Round 1. Brett Moffitt qualified 17th.

Click here for qualifying results.

Results, point standings after Xfinity race at Road America

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2018, 6:47 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier claimed his fourth win of the year, a career-best, after leading the final seven laps of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Road America.

Allgaier beat Matt Tifft, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Elliott Sadler.

Tifft earned the best finish of his career and Sadler earned his first top five since the July race at Daytona.

Click here for the results.

Points

With his win, Allgaier assumed the points lead. He has a five-point advantage over Christopher Bell heading into next week’s race at Darlington Raceway.

The top five is completed by Elliott Sadler (-12 points), Custer (-13) and Hemric (-33).

Click here for the standings.

Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Road America; Bill Elliott places 20th

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier won the Johnsonville 180 at Road America, continuing a career year with his fourth victory.

Allgaier led 14 laps and the final seven under green after passing James Davison on a restart in Turn 8.

The top five was completed by Matt Tifft, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Elliott Sadler.

James Davison and Justin Marks were competing for second with three laps to go when they made contact and spun in Turn 8.

“The restart there, he kind of left before I did and the 2 (Matt Tifft) gave me a shot … he thought (Davison) was going. I spun the tires really bad after I got hit. I thought I gave it away and when he made the mistake down in (Turn) 8 I just knew I had to be smooth and fast.”

Allgaier has won two of the season’s first three road course races after winning at Mid-Ohio. He placed third at Watkins Glen.

Allgaier came back to win after he and Christopher Bell knocked each other off track on Lap 27.

The race also featured Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who finished 20th despite being involved in two incidents.

“I feel like I hit everything but the lottery,” Elliott told NBCSN. “It was a great day. … It was a heck of a lot of fun. I just felt like I needed more through (Turns) 9 and 10, the carousel, to carry any speed through there. I feel like I just gave up too much in like (Turn) 3. I was not too bad in (Turns) 5, 6, 7, 8. But it seemed like the carousel, I got a little bit free down into (Turn) 11. But all in all I enjoyed it, I had a good time.”

Elliott said “I doubt it” when asked if he’d race again.

“This was a lot of fun, a good time,” Elliott said. “I felt like I held my own pretty good for where I’m at in my career and what I was trying to do.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Matt Tifft

STAGE 2 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Matt Tifft earned his career-best finish in his 67th start … Ross Chastain finished seventh for his second-best result of the season. He earned his sixth top-10 finish of 2018, his most ever in a single season. … Elliott Sadler earned his first top five since the July race at Daytona … Katherine Legge placed 14th in her second NASCAR start, bouncing back from a spin on Lap 24.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ryan Reed was eliminated after he wrecked on a Lap 7 restart in Turn 2 … Austin Cindric was eliminated when his engine expired on Lap 15, right as Daniel Hemric passed him for the lead … Tyler Reddick finished 34th after a fluid leak forced him to retire … Josh Bilicki wrecked out with eight laps to go, plowing into a tire barrier in the Canada Corner.

NOTABLE: Cole Custer, Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric locked themselves into the playoffs on points … Conor Daly finished 31st in his series debut due to mechanical issues.

POST-RACE INSPECTION: Cole Custer had one unsecured lug nut.

WHAT’S NEXT: VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 1 on NBC

 

Matt Tifft wins Xfinity pole at Road America; Bill Elliott qualifies 23rd

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
Matt Tifft will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after winning his second career pole.

Tifft earned the pole with a speed of 109.307 mph around the road course. His previous pole was in 2016 at Talladega.

“It felt really good,” Tifft told NBCSN. “This is kind of cool, back-to-back poles, got it in the Trans-Am race and got this. Just a great job all weekend so far … Had a really good run here last year in both the Xfinity and ARCA races. We’ve been close here so many times and this piece has just been great all weekend.”

Cole Custer will start second (109.294 mph).

The top five is completed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s James Davison, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Justin Marks and Christopher Bell.

Justin Allgaier will start 11th after he went off track during his run in the final round. His No. 7 Chevrolet was undamaged.

Daniel Hemric did not make a lap in the final round and will start 12th.

Hall of Famer Bill Elliott will start 23rd in GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet.

Conor Daly will start 15th in his NASCAR debut.

Click here for the results.

Truck Series practice report from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
Justin Haley was fastest in the final practice session for the Camping World Truck Series Race in Canada.

Haley posted a top speed of 110.467 mph around Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Haley was followed by Todd Gilliland (110.161 mph), John Hunter Nemechek (110.131), Brett Moffitt (109.676) and Stewart Friesen (109.471).

Bo LeMastus recorded the most laps in the session with 23. He was 19th on the chart (104.567).

Qualifying for the Silverado 250 is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Click here for the practice report.

First practice

Noah Gragson led the first practice with a top speed of 109.852 mph around the road course.

The top five was completed by Matt Crafton (109.269 mph), Gilliland (109.200), Nemechek (108.849) and Ben Rhodes (108.700).

Myatt Snider recorded the most laps with 12 and was 15th on the speed chart (106.575).

Harrison Burton went off course during the session. He was sixth fastest (108.388).

Click here for the practice report.

 