Scooter Gennett pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. is gone, but certainly not forgotten.
His legacy lives on – not only in NASCAR, but in Major League Baseball as well.
Cincinnati Red second baseman Scooter Gennett will carry a tribute to the NASCAR Hall of Fame driver in the MLB Players Weekend with a jersey emblazoned with Dal3 on the back and Goodwrench-inspired shoes.
Making his return to NASCAR, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott (105.791) posted the 26th fastest time.
Last year’s winner, Jeremy Clements had a left front tire go flat in turn five 20 minutes into final practice and brought out a red flag.
Kaz Grala and Brian Henderson had off-course excursions in Canada Corner.
After driving off course in the rain in practice one, Tyler Reddick spun with Katherine Legge in Turn 5 with 50 minutes remaining in the session. Both drivers returned to the pits under their own power. Reddick had damage on the right front; Legge had damage on the left rear.
Legge (106.524) ended the session 23rd on the chart.
FIRST PRACTICE
Wet conditions kept most of the competitors off track in the first practice session.
Rookies Reddick and Conor Daly were the only two drivers to take to the track.
Reddick made several laps practicing his entry onto pit road. Only one circuit was completed at speed (152.280).
Midway through the session, Reddick had an off-course excursion.
“Got a little wheel hop in the brakes and as soon as I tried to go down into the next gear, it went into neutral and didn’t catch third,” Reddick said on the NBCSN Sports App. “At that point, just hoping that when I hit the sand pit it wouldn’t do too bad a damage, but unfortunately it tore the splitter up pretty bad. “
The 69th Southern 500 is just around the corner. It won’t be long before the Sept. 2 race at Darlington Raceway, which will air on NBCSN.
That night will be a blast from the past with paint schemes representing NASCAR’s history as the track celebrates NASCAR’s 70th anniversary.
Here’s a roundup of the paint schemes that have been announced so far.
No. 00 – Landon Cassill: The StarCom Racing driver will pilot a car with Bobby Allison’s 1988 Miller High Life paint scheme. Derrike Cope, StarCom’s team manager, drove for Allison from 1994-96. Matt DiBenedetto drove the scheme in last year’s Southern 500.
No. 10 – Aric Almirola: The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will have Helping Hungry Homes, Smithfield’s initiative focused on alleviating hunger & helping Americans become more food secure.
No. 11 – Denny Hamlin: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will throwback to his his short track days with the paint scheme he competed in mini-stocks with in 1997.
No. 12 – Ryan Blaney: Will drive a scheme based on the car his father, Dave Blaney, raced in the 2003 Cup season.
No. 13 – Ty Dillon: Germain Racing will have its original GEICO paint scheme from the 2009 season when the car was driven by Max Papis.
No. 14 – Clint Bowyer: Bowyer will driver a paint scheme based on the car NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett drove to a win in the 1965 Southern 500.
No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr: The Roush Fenway Racing driver will have the John Deere paint scheme driven by Chad Little from 1997-2000.
No. 18 – Kyle Busch: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pilot the original Skittles paint scheme first driven by Ernie Irvan in 1997.
No. 20 – Erik Jones: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pay tribute to the Camping World Truck Series career of his spotter, Rick Carelli.
No. 21 – Paul Menard: Wood Brothers Racing will pay tribute to Cale Yarborough’s win in the 1968 Southern 500, which was the first for the team and Yarborough.
No. 22 – Joey Logano: The Team Penske driver will pay tribute to Steve Park with the Pennzoil scheme Park drove for Dale Earnhardt Inc. in the early 2000s and won two races with.
No. 24 – William Byron: Will drive Jeff Gordon‘s iconic DuPont “Rainbow Warriors” scheme he raced full-time from 1993 -2000.
No. 31 – Ryan Newman: The Richard Childress Racing driver will honor the late Neil Bonnett with his scheme. The car will be painted like the Mom & Pop’s sponsored car Bonnett drove in two Cup races in 1993. He was the first RCR driver to drive the No. 31.
No. 32 – Matt DiBenedetto: Will drive Jeff Burton‘s paint scheme from the 2000 Cup season.
No. 37 – Chris Buescher: The JTG Daugherty Racing driver’s car will have a scheme dedicated to the 110th anniversary of Busch’s Best Beans.
No. 38 – David Ragan: Will drive a paint scheme reminiscent of Dale Jarrett’s victory in the 1991 Champion Spark Plug 400 over Davey Allison.
No. 41 – Kurt Busch: Will drive his own paint scheme from the 2003 season when he was part of one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history at Darlington Raceway, losing to Ricky Craven by 0.002 seconds. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the race.
No. 42 – Kyle Larson: The Chip Ganassi Racing car will have a scheme based on Davey Allison’s 1988 rookie paint scheme.
No. 43 – Bubba Wallace: The rookie driver will boast the first STP paint scheme Richard Petty drove in 1972 at Riverside International Speedway.
No. 47 – AJ Allmendinger: JTG Daugherty Racing will pay tribute to one of their early entries. Allmendinger’s No. 47 boasts the colors from Robert Pressley’s 1998 car in what was then the Busch Series (Xfinity today).
No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson: The three-time Darlington winner will drive the scheme he used in 2012 when he won the Southern 500 and gave Hendrick Motorsports its 200th victory.
No. 95 – Kasey Kahne: The Leavine Family Racing driver will boast the paint scheme from his 2006 Cup season, when he won a career-best six races and claimed six poles.
No. 99 – Derrike Cope: Cope will be sponsored by Bojangles and will have the paint scheme Cope drove in the Cup Series in 1993 when sponsored by the company.
This week on NASCAR America, Carolyn Manno asked: “This group of the last five races, you look at a driver like Denny Hamlin – he has not started … worse than seventh-place. Why are the results not there for Denny Hamlin?”
It’s not a lack of equipment.
Teammate Kyle Busch is one of the dominant drivers of the season with six wins and a cakewalk through at least the first two rounds of the playoffs.
It’s not the lack of horsepower.
Hamlin has started on the front row three times in the past five races.
“This is one of the more perplexing situations in the Cup series of 2018, and that is this team continues to show speed at times – lots of speed, winning two poles recently,” Parker Kligerman said. “This team has obviously got the ability to turn a fast lap, but they have not been able to translate that into good race finishes.”
In the past five weeks, Hamlin has an average starting position of 3.0. They have crossed under the checkered flag worse in every race than they started and accumulated an average finish of 11.6.
“I spoke to Mike Wheeler, his crew chief, this past weekend and they were very optimistic going into the race Saturday night,” Kligerman continued. “Now, obviously they got involved in that Lap 2 wreck and had a lot of damage; they had to pit multiple times to fix it. But then they were given opportunities to be put back in the top 10 – even the top five – but when he got there, they did not seem to have the sped they have shown on one lap.”
Counterintuitive as it may be, speed is not always the issue in the Cup series. Accuracy is much more productive at times, according to Dale Jarrett.
“Trying to find speed, sometimes you get off course,” Jarrett said. “I look at golf and someone … trying to hit their driver 20 yards further. You might do that but you’re over in the rough or in the trees and I kind of see that with what they’re doing. They’re finding that speed, but they’re not able to translate that into getting opportunities to race for a win.”
GMS Racing announced Friday morning that Timothy Peters will replace Spencer Gallagher for this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park after Gallagher re-injured his shoulder Thursday.
Peters, a 10-time winner in the Truck Series, has competed in one race this season. He placed seventh at Martinsville. Peters was a full-time driver in the series from 2009-16, finishing as high as second in the points in 2012.
“From a preexisting shoulder injury, Spencer Gallagher will not be in the seat of the No. 25 this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park after re-injuring his shoulder during a Thursday workout session,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said in a statement. “Going to such a technical course, a driver requires full mobility. Gallagher will return to Las Vegas to work with his personal physical therapist. Timothy Peters will climb behind the wheel this weekend in Canada with further information regarding the No. 25 Chevrolet being released at a later date.”
Said Peters: “I really appreciate Mike and everyone at GMS Racing giving me a call to fill-in for Spencer. I do hate the circumstances that he is not able to get behind the wheel this weekend, but I do appreciate the call. It’s nice to know that there are people out there that believe in my abilities and I have a shot to come over and drive top-of-the-line equipment this weekend for GMS.”