New rules for Xfinity, Truck Series and 2019 Dash 4 Cash program announced

By Dan BeaverAug 23, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
On Thursday, NASCAR announced rules changes for the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series. They also announced the tracks that will make up the 2019 Dash 4 Cash program.

Beginning in 2019, the Xfinity series will have a maximum of 38 cars starting each race, down from 40 in 2018. The prize money for the 39th and 40th will be reallocated among the other 38 cars.

“Our goal is to ensure that each race features the strongest field and best racing for our fans,” said John Bobo, NASCAR vice president of racing operations in a press release.

The rules for playoff eligibility and playoff bonus points have been changed for both the Xfinity and Truck series.

For the Owners Championship in the Xfinity series, team owners will only earn playoff points and race wins will count toward playoff eligibility for drivers who earn points in either the Xfinity or Truck series. Drivers earning points in the Cup series will not provide playoff points or playoff eligibility for stage or race wins.

For the Owners Championship in the Truck series, playoff points and eligibility will be awarded only to drivers earning points in that series. Xfinity and Cup drivers earning points in their respective series will not provide bonuses or eligibility for stage or race wins.

The 2019 Dash 4 Cash will be contested on the same tracks as in 2018.

The March 30 race at Texas Motor Speedway will serve as the first qualification race for the Dash. The top four Xfinity points earners in that race will be eligible for the opener at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 6. The next three Dash 4 Cash races will be held at Richmond Raceway (April 12), Talladega Superspeedway (April 27) and Dover International Speedway (May 4).

Weekend schedule for Xfinity, Truck Series

By Daniel McFadinAug 23, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
With the Cup Series taking the week off, NASCAR’s race weekend is devoted to the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series.

Xfinity competes at Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, while the Truck Series travels to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Here’s the complete weekend schedule for each series.

Road America

Friday, Aug. 24

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3:35 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 25

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

12:35 p.m. – Qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Johnsonville 180; 45 laps/182.16 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Saturday, Aug. 25

7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

9:30 – 10:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

11:35 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

6 p.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

Sunday, Aug. 26

9 a.m.  – Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Silverado 250; 64 laps/157.37 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Summertime superlatives

By Dan BeaverAug 23, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
NASCAR lends itself to superlatives. The words “greatest”, “best” and “most” are tossed about with absolute abandon.

Sometimes, they actually apply.

With Cup off this weekend before a final 12-week stretch, NASCAR America’s Marty Snider, Jeff Burton and Landon Cassill provided their lists of drivers who deserved unparalleled praise.

Most Impressive Driver?
Kyle Busch: “This dude drove by me like 10 times Saturday night.” – Cassill
Kevin Harvick: “This award is like the best coach. … They always give it to a team they didn’t think would do well.” – Burton
Clint Bowyer: “I don’t think we expected him to have two wins at this point in the season.” – Snider

Most Hard-Luck Team?
Daniel Suarez: “Every time they get momentum going, something happens to knock it out from under them.” – Burton
Aric Almirola: “They’ve had bad fortune and in some cases they make their own luck.” – Cassill
John Hunter Nemechek: “With under two laps to go and leading: They lost two races.” – Snider

Surprise of the Season
• Chevrolet: “I’m shocked that Chevrolet hasn’t run as well as they have. … To a man, to a woman, everybody I talked to in the off-season that was involved with Chevrolet, they were like ‘we’re gonna kick their butts.” – Burton
• Hendrick Motorsports: “I did not expect this from Hendrick Motorsports, to struggle this much in 2018.” – Snider
• Superspeedway carnage: “We’ve always seen big wrecks and we always expect big wrecks on superspeedways, but all three superspeedway races we’ve had have all been complete trashed racecars.” – Cassill

Best Strategy Call
• Cole Pearn at Sonoma: “Anytime Cole Pearn makes a strategy call, I’m like ‘that was so awesome.’ “ – Cassill
• Cole Pearn at Sonoma: “Anytime you can surprise this level of crew chief … that to me is really impressive.” – Burton
• Mike Bugarewicz at Michigan: “That was a big call to get them their second win of 2018.” – Snider
Superlatives were also handed out for the wildest wreck, best overall race, funniest moment, best post-race celebration and the championship favorite.

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America: Hendrick Motorsports could win their 13th championship this year

By Dan BeaverAug 23, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Kasey Kahne scored Hendrick Motorsports’ 249th victory at Indianapolis last year. It would take more than a year for them to reach the 250-win milestone when Chase Elliott pulled into victory lane at Watkins Glen earlier this month.

The last three wins for Rick Hendrick came with three different drivers – and that is fitting since the organization’s 250 victories have come with 17 different drivers behind the wheel, according to NBC’s Nate Ryan.

Geoff Bodine gave Hendrick his first win in 1984; 11 years later, Jeff Gordon gave them the organization its first championship.

Jimmie Johnson gave Hendrick Motorsports its 12th Cup championship in 2016 – and now that the organization’s winless streak has ended, the question turns to whether they will be able to get another championship.

“If you’d asked me this a month ago, I would have said ’no, there’s not a chance,’ “ Jeff Burton said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “But watching Chase Elliott and the improvement they’ve made – you look at the stage wins they’ve all the sudden started getting, the laps they’ve started leading – they’ve become very consistent.

“Chase Elliott gives them a shot. I don’t see anyone else that has a chance.”

Landon Cassill would toss Johnson’s name in the mix.

“It’s Hendrick Motorsports and it’s a yes all the time,” Cassill said. “And that’s because they’re still one of the most well-funded organizations in the sport, they’ve got some of the most talented people, you can always hang your hat on that 48 team – even though they’re without a win. They can show up and peak at the right time. … The beauty of our sport right now is with the playoff system, it only takes one win to be the champion.”



NASCAR America: Jeff Burton: Adding short tracks is not the right question

By Dan BeaverAug 22, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

After finishing second Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson made an appeal for NASCAR to build more short tracks. Larson believes the racing was great and fans enjoyed the action, so giving them more of the same would fix a problem faced by NASCAR.

It is an idea that is gaining popularity.

But it’s not that simple, according to NBC analyst Jeff Burton.

It’s not even the right question. Instead of trying to fix the perceived problem and add excitement by adding short tracks, NASCAR needs to address how to make the racing better on every type of course.

“The conversation in my world is not, do we need to have more short tracks,” Burton said. “The conversation is how do we make the mile-and-halfs better. The variety in our series is what makes it awesome. The fact that you run so many different kinds of race tracks. That is the challenge.”

As NASCAR works to create an environment conducive to more side-by-side racing with a modification of this year’s rules package used in the All-Star race, the fans need to vote with their time and their wallets.

Burton believes historic tracks like North Carolina Motor Speedway (Rockingham) and North Wilkesboro Speedway lost their dates because of poor attendance.

“Rockingham wasn’t exactly full when we left,” Burton said. “There were a lot of empty seats in the grandstands. … Let’s don’t reinvent history and say these places were packed and the fans loved it, because fans were not going there and they were packing Chicago and Kansas and Texas.

“Let’s don’t confuse history and say the sport left those tracks. Those tracks had a role – and the fans had a role in not showing up.”



