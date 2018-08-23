New rules for Xfinity, Truck Series and 2019 Dash 4 Cash program announced

On Thursday, NASCAR announced rules changes for the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series. They also announced the tracks that will make up the 2019 Dash 4 Cash program.

Beginning in 2019, the Xfinity series will have a maximum of 38 cars starting each race, down from 40 in 2018. The prize money for the 39th and 40th will be reallocated among the other 38 cars.

“Our goal is to ensure that each race features the strongest field and best racing for our fans,” said John Bobo, NASCAR vice president of racing operations in a press release.

The rules for playoff eligibility and playoff bonus points have been changed for both the Xfinity and Truck series.

For the Owners Championship in the Xfinity series, team owners will only earn playoff points and race wins will count toward playoff eligibility for drivers who earn points in either the Xfinity or Truck series. Drivers earning points in the Cup series will not provide playoff points or playoff eligibility for stage or race wins.

For the Owners Championship in the Truck series, playoff points and eligibility will be awarded only to drivers earning points in that series. Xfinity and Cup drivers earning points in their respective series will not provide bonuses or eligibility for stage or race wins.

The 2019 Dash 4 Cash will be contested on the same tracks as in 2018.

The March 30 race at Texas Motor Speedway will serve as the first qualification race for the Dash. The top four Xfinity points earners in that race will be eligible for the opener at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 6. The next three Dash 4 Cash races will be held at Richmond Raceway (April 12), Talladega Superspeedway (April 27) and Dover International Speedway (May 4).

