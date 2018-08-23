NASCAR America: Hendrick Motorsports could win their 13th championship this year

Kasey Kahne scored Hendrick Motorsports’ 249th victory at Indianapolis last year. It would take more than a year for them to reach the 250-win milestone when Chase Elliott pulled into victory lane at Watkins Glen earlier this month.
The last three wins for Rick Hendrick came with three different drivers – and that is fitting since the organization’s 250 victories have come with 17 different drivers behind the wheel, according to NBC’s Nate Ryan.
Geoff Bodine gave Hendrick his first win in 1984; 11 years later, Jeff Gordon gave them the organization its first championship.
Jimmie Johnson gave Hendrick Motorsports its 12th Cup championship in 2016 – and now that the organization’s winless streak has ended, the question turns to whether they will be able to get another championship.
“If you’d asked me this a month ago, I would have said ’no, there’s not a chance,’ “ Jeff Burton said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “But watching Chase Elliott and the improvement they’ve made – you look at the stage wins they’ve all the sudden started getting, the laps they’ve started leading – they’ve become very consistent.
“Chase Elliott gives them a shot. I don’t see anyone else that has a chance.”
Landon Cassill would toss Johnson’s name in the mix.
“It’s Hendrick Motorsports and it’s a yes all the time,” Cassill said. “And that’s because they’re still one of the most well-funded organizations in the sport, they’ve got some of the most talented people, you can always hang your hat on that 48 team – even though they’re without a win. They can show up and peak at the right time. … The beauty of our sport right now is with the playoff system, it only takes one win to be the champion.”
NASCAR lends itself to superlatives. The words “greatest”, “best” and “most” are tossed about with absolute abandon.
Sometimes, they actually apply.
With Cup off this weekend before a final 12-week stretch, NASCAR America’s Marty Snider, Jeff Burton and Landon Cassill provided their lists of drivers who deserved unparalleled praise.
Most Impressive Driver?
• Kyle Busch: “This dude drove by me like 10 times Saturday night.” – Cassill
• Kevin Harvick: “This award is like the best coach. … They always give it to a team they didn’t think would do well.” – Burton
• Clint Bowyer: “I don’t think we expected him to have two wins at this point in the season.” – Snider
Most Hard-Luck Team?
• Daniel Suarez: “Every time they get momentum going, something happens to knock it out from under them.” – Burton
• Aric Almirola: “They’ve had bad fortune and in some cases they make their own luck.” – Cassill
• John Hunter Nemechek: “With under two laps to go and leading: They lost two races.” – Snider
Surprise of the Season
• Chevrolet: “I’m shocked that Chevrolet hasn’t run as well as they have. … To a man, to a woman, everybody I talked to in the off-season that was involved with Chevrolet, they were like ‘we’re gonna kick their butts.” – Burton
• Hendrick Motorsports: “I did not expect this from Hendrick Motorsports, to struggle this much in 2018.” – Snider
• Superspeedway carnage: “We’ve always seen big wrecks and we always expect big wrecks on superspeedways, but all three superspeedway races we’ve had have all been complete trashed racecars.” – Cassill
Best Strategy Call
• Cole Pearn at Sonoma: “Anytime Cole Pearn makes a strategy call, I’m like ‘that was so awesome.’ “ – Cassill
• Cole Pearn at Sonoma: “Anytime you can surprise this level of crew chief … that to me is really impressive.” – Burton
• Mike Bugarewicz at Michigan: “That was a big call to get them their second win of 2018.” – Snider
Superlatives were also handed out for the wildest wreck, best overall race, funniest moment, best post-race celebration and the championship favorite.
After finishing second Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson made an appeal for NASCAR to build more short tracks. Larson believes the racing was great and fans enjoyed the action, so giving them more of the same would fix a problem faced by NASCAR.
It is an idea that is gaining popularity.
But it’s not that simple, according to NBC analyst Jeff Burton.
It’s not even the right question. Instead of trying to fix the perceived problem and add excitement by adding short tracks, NASCAR needs to address how to make the racing better on every type of course.
“The conversation in my world is not, do we need to have more short tracks,” Burton said. “The conversation is how do we make the mile-and-halfs better. The variety in our series is what makes it awesome. The fact that you run so many different kinds of race tracks. That is the challenge.”
As NASCAR works to create an environment conducive to more side-by-side racing with a modification of this year’s rules package used in the All-Star race, the fans need to vote with their time and their wallets.
Burton believes historic tracks like North Carolina Motor Speedway (Rockingham) and North Wilkesboro Speedway lost their dates because of poor attendance.
“Rockingham wasn’t exactly full when we left,” Burton said. “There were a lot of empty seats in the grandstands. … Let’s don’t reinvent history and say these places were packed and the fans loved it, because fans were not going there and they were packing Chicago and Kansas and Texas.
“Let’s don’t confuse history and say the sport left those tracks. Those tracks had a role – and the fans had a role in not showing up.”
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott calling in to discuss his return to the seat of a stock car.
Marty Snider hosts with Jeff Burton and Landon Cassill joining him around the Big Oak Table in NBC’s Charlotte studio.
On today’s show:
- The 1988 Monster Energy Series champion is making his return to NASCAR competition this weekend in the XFINITY Series race at Road America. We’ll get “Awesome” Bill’s thoughts on the upcoming race and the recent success of his son Chase in the Monster Energy Series.
- Our panel weighs in with their picks for the “Best Summer Moments” of the 2018 NASCAR season.
- Plus, “The Mayor” Jeff Burton gives his take on several trending topics, including Kyle Larson’s call for more short tracks.
- And, we’ll tell the story of 11-year old Caleb Hammond, whose courageous battle with leukemia has touched the hearts of the motorsports community. We’ll show you several examples of how this racing fan’s wish is being fulfilled.
NASCAR announced Wednesday that it has suspended three Xfinity crew chiefs for lug nuts that were not secured at the end of last weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Matt Swiderski, Austin Cindric‘s crew chief, was fined $20,000 and suspended three races because Cindric’s car had three lug nuts not secured at the end of the race. The team has been penalized 35 driver and owner points. Even with the penalty, Cindric remains in a playoff position. He is 110 points ahead of Michael Annett, the first driver outside a playoff spot, with four races left in the regular season.
Jason Miller, Spencer Boyd‘s crew chief, was fined $20,000 and suspended three races because Boyd’s car had three loose lug nuts not secured at the end of the race. The team has been penalized 35 driver and owner points.
Brian Wilson, Joey Logano‘s crew chief, was fined $10,000 and suspended one race because Logano’s car was found to have two lug nuts not secure at the end of the race.
In the Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR announced the following penalties:
Three-race suspensions to crew chief Danny Gill, truck chief Melvin Burns Jr. and mechanic William Guinade for loss of a ballast container on Clay Greenfield‘s truck at Bristol.
A $2,500 fine to crew chief Carl Joiner Jr. for having one lug nut not secured on Matt Crafton‘s truck after the Bristol race.