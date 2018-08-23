Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Challenging the Big 3 – Chase Elliott is peaking at the right time

By Dan BeaverAug 23, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott won Stage 2 of the Cup race at New Hampshire and earned his first bonus point for this year’s championship battle. That signaled a turnabout for the No. 9 team that makes him one of the most likely challengers for the Big 3 two races before the playoffs begin according to the NASCAR America analysts.

“When you start winning stages, as he did, then you’re making a difference,” Dale Jarrett said on NASCAR America. “You’re running up front. You’re leading laps, and there’s a lot of other drivers who have aspirations of being part of the Championship 4 who aren’t doing that. If you can’t put yourself in that position, you can’t challenge for a win.”

The following week, Elliott won Stage 1 of the Pocono race. A week later, he led the field to the end of Stage 2 at Watkins Glen and went on to win his first Cup race. That victory locked Elliott into the playoffs.

His recent performance separates Elliott from the rest of the field and puts his name at the top of list of drivers who will make their way to Homestead with a shot at the championship. Elliott is peaking at the right time.

MORE: Kyle Larson, team have work to do

“I’m ready to put Chase in there,” said Jarrett. “Just take a look at the numbers here. Big improvements have been made. They made some chassis changes at Hendrick Motorsports that all of their drivers now have. And Chase Elliott is certainly showing that he has the performance to make all of this happen.”

Since winning his first stage of 2018 at New Hampshire, Elliott has finished no worse than ninth, which came at Michigan.

“They’re basically trending in the right way where they’re making improvements as they approach the playoffs and that’s not the case for a number of other teams,” Jarrett said. “I really believe that Chase Elliott has put himself in that fourth spot for the time being. If they can continue improving, with him making good decisions – especially on restarts. … If he can to do that, he has a great chance to join the other three … at Homestead.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Bankruptcy judge approves sale of BK Racing to Front Row Motorsports

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 23, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A day after he put his team in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, BK Racing owner Ron Devine alternated between being combative and conciliatory as he spoke to reporters outside his hauler in the Daytona International Speedway garage.

Losses in the millions, a pile of debt and a bank eager to get more than $8 million back in loans and accrued interest led Devine to go to court to protect his team and its charter — the one item that gave his underfunded team its greatest value.

The paperwork was filed, according to court documents, about 30 minutes before a Feb. 15 hearing in Mecklenburg County Superior Court. That hearing was in regards to Union Bank & Trust’s request of a receiver to operate BK Racing and a preliminary injunction to prevent the team from selling or leasing its charter.

“We’ll get it resolved,” Devine said 48 hours before the Daytona 500. “I promise you, we will get it resolved. The bank wants it resolved, and I want it resolved. We will get it resolved. And I’ll see you in Homestead (for the season finale).

“We will be in Homestead.”

Devine was right six months ago. It got resolved.

But left him without a team.

Judge J. Craig Whitley approved the sale of BK Racing — a team Devine helped bring to Cup in 2012 — to Front Row Motorsports for $2.08 million on Thursday.

In announcing his decision, Whitley called the matter “just a bad situation and we’re doing the best we can with it. I don’t expect anybody to be delighted by it, but it is what it is.”

Devine and the team’s engine supplier objected to the sale Thursday. During an early recess, Devine spoke with the attorney for Union Bank & Trust. After the brief discussion, Devine shook his head, walked away and said: “Then that will do it. Jesus Christ.”

Devine and the team’s engine builder urged the judge to let the team continue through the rest of the season and be sold then. Devine stated that he would be an interested buyer then. Devine, it was noted in court, had made an unqualified bid to get the team back.

On the stand, Devine made a last-minute appeal to the judge not to sell the team: “This is wrong to occur during the season. There is the ability to run the team through the end of the season.”

Devine called it a “misconception that this team is on the brink of collapse.”

Trustee Matt Smith, appointed by the court to take over the team from Devine in late March, said Thursday morning on the stand that “cash continues to be very, very tight.”

Smith also said on the stand that “without sponsorship, I run about $30,000 to $50,000 in the hole” per race. Smith expressed concerns that he would be able to run the team through the end of the season.

The charter requires teams to compete each weekend. If the team missed races, it would allow NASCAR to take the charter back and leave BK Racing with little value. While Smith and many others expressed disappointment that the bidding didn’t generate any more money, Smith recommended the sale take place.

When Devine questioned Smith on cross examination about how long it took for him to provide info on the team’s financial status, Smith said: “The business records you had were atrocious.”

After the hearing, Devine said: “That trustee at the very least ought to be embarrassed. He should have stopped it with one bidder. I just think he was in over his head.”

The judge didn’t see it that way and awarded the charter and assets to Front Row Motorsports. The judge also approved the sale of equipment and 19 chassis (primarily in storage and in various stages of readiness) for $265,000 to Obaika Racing and a hauler to Rick Ware Racing for $35,000.

Front Row Motorsports gets BK Racing’s charter, which guarantees a starting spot in every race and a set amount of money per event, and some of its assets, including the cars it is running. Front Row Motorsports was expected to close on the sale as early as Thursday afternoon. All of BK Racing’s employees will be retained as part of the agreement.

Front Row Motorsports now owns both charters that went to BK Racing when the charter system was created before the 2016 season. BK Racing sold a charter to Front Row Motorsports in December 2016 for $2 million, a sale that did not include any other assets.

Front Row Motorsports, a Ford team will run the former BK Racing team, a Toyota team, as a separate entity through the end of the season.

Jerry Freeze, general manager of Front Row Motorsports who attended court Thursday, said the team will not change manufacturers after this season. He also said he did not know who the driver of the BK team will be for next weekend’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Or if the car number will change from No. 23 to No. 35, a number Front Row Motorsports has used for a third entry at times.

Freeze said the team wants to expand to three full-time cars but admits it will be challenging to find the sponsorship at this point to do so for next year. An option for the team would be to lease two of its charters to other teams — it already leases a charter to TriStar Motorsports and could continue that relationship. Charters can be leased once every five years.

“You’ve got to imagine we’ve been assessing the market for who would need to lease a charter next year and who might be interested in buying one of the other charters that we have,” Freeze said after the hearing. “So we think there’s a market out there for sure. It was worth taking the chance and opportunity to see if we could get this one.”

Front Row Motorsports’ bid topped a bid from Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing.

That a Cup team’s fate was settled in a U.S. Bankruptcy courtroom showed how far BK Racing had fallen. Six weeks after Devine filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, he lost control of the team when Smith was assigned as trustee. Devine called the judge’s action then “a sad day for BK.’’

It wouldn’t have to come to that had the team been more fiscally responsible. Court documents show that team lost $29.5 million from 2014-16. Court documents show that the team “budgeted” for a loss of $1.358 million in 2017 in what was described as a “skeletal budget.”

Then, there was the millions owed Union Bank & Trust for the numerous loans (now up to more than $9 million). The IRS filed court documents on March 12 that stated it had a secured claim of $2.5 million and a priority claim of $328,792.47 owed. A former employee and current employee at the time testified in March about having paychecks bounce last year. A former employee said he had a paycheck bounce in September 2017, November 2017 and December 2017 before leaving the team.

In May, court documents listed secured claims against the team at $31.6 million. That included $15 million to the Virginia Racers Group, which included Devine and started the team. Court documents also listed unsecured claims at $773,569.17 and non-priority unsecured claims at more than $5 million.

Smith decided this summer that it was in the best interest to sell the team.

“One of the reasons, and I know that Mr. Devine is in the room and probably doesn’t want to hear this, but I think one of the reasons this team is in trouble is it had the wrong owner,” Smith said in court on July 26. “So I believe the right owner, transition of ownership, would be the best thing for this team.”

Smith stated that day that “the cash flow (for the team) is exceptionally tight” and questioned then about going beyond the end of the season.

With all the money spent, BK Racing rarely ran anywhere close to the front. The organization, which fielded up to four cars at times, had three top-10 finishes in its history.

Sunday, in its last race as BK Racing, Blake Jones finished 27th, 15 laps behind the leaders. Only three other cars that made it to the finish ran fewer laps than Jones.

“It’s a tough business,” Devine said in February at Daytona when asked why he didn’t align with another team to help defray costs. “I think it’s an expensive learning curve. I also think … you’ve got to decide where you are taking the company and I took it down a very independent route, which probably wasn’t the smartest (thing).”

But Devine was not deterred Thursday. As he stood outside the federal courthouse awaiting an Uber ride to the airport, he said he still wanted to be in NASCAR as an owner.

“I’ve got other options,” he said.

 and on Facebook

Ross Chastain to run three Xfinity races with Chip Ganassi Racing

Getty Images
By Dan BeaverAug 23, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Thursday that Ross Chastain will make three Xfinity Series starts in the No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet, beginning Sept. 1 at Darlington. He will also compete at Las Vegas and Richmond.

This season, Chastain has started all 22 Xfinity races driving the No. 4 car of Johnny Davis with a best finish of fourth at Iowa Speedway in July. Chastain sits 12th in the points standings.

Chastain has competed in 22 of the 24 Cup races driving for Premium Motorsports with two top 20s to his credit – an 18th at Texas in April and 20th at Dover in June.

“This opportunity with DC Solar and Chip Ganassi Racing is unbelievable,” Chastain said in a press release. “I want to recognize Johnny Davis for all that he has done for my career and express how proud I am of our performance this year.”

DC Solar will also be the sponsor of the Las Vegas Xfinity race.

MORE: How Ross Chastain stopped doubting himself and embraced Cup racing
MORE: Ross Chastain is a David among the Xfinity Goliaths

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

New rules for Xfinity, Truck Series and 2019 Dash 4 Cash program announced

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverAug 23, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On Thursday, NASCAR announced rules changes for the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series. They also announced the tracks that will make up the 2019 Dash 4 Cash program.

Beginning in 2019, the Xfinity series will have a maximum of 38 cars starting each race, down from 40 in 2018. The prize money for the 39th and 40th will be reallocated among the other 38 cars.

“Our goal is to ensure that each race features the strongest field and best racing for our fans,” said John Bobo, NASCAR vice president of racing operations in a press release.

The rules for playoff eligibility and playoff bonus points have been changed for both the Xfinity and Truck series.

For the Owners Championship in the Xfinity series, team owners will only earn playoff points and race wins will count toward playoff eligibility if the driver earn points in either the Xfinity or Truck series. Drivers earning points in the Cup series will not provide playoff points or playoff eligibility for stage or race wins.

For the Owners Championship in the Truck series, playoff points and eligibility will be awarded only to drivers earning points in that series. Xfinity and Cup drivers earning points in their respective series will not provide bonuses or eligibility for stage or race wins.

The 2019 Dash 4 Cash will be contested on the same tracks as in 2018.

The March 30 race at Texas Motor Speedway will serve as the first qualification race for the Dash. The top four Xfinity points earners in that race will be eligible for the opener at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 6. The next three Dash 4 Cash races will be held at Richmond Raceway (April 12), Talladega Superspeedway (April 27) and Dover International Speedway (May 4).

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Weekend schedule for Xfinity, Truck Series

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 23, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the Cup Series taking the week off, NASCAR’s race weekend is devoted to the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series.

Xfinity competes at Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, while the Truck Series travels to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Here’s the complete weekend schedule for each series.

Road America

Friday, Aug. 24

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3:35 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 25

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

12:35 p.m. – Qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Johnsonville 180; 45 laps/182.16 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Saturday, Aug. 25

7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

9:30 – 10:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

11:35 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

6 p.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

Sunday, Aug. 26

9 a.m.  – Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Silverado 250; 64 laps/157.37 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)