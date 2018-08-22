Three Xfinity crew chiefs suspended for lug nut violations at Bristol

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it has suspended three Xfinity crew chiefs for lug nuts that were not secured at the end of last weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Matt Swiderski, Austin Cindric‘s crew chief, was fined $20,000 and suspended three races because Cindric’s car had three lug nuts not secured at the end of the race. The team has been penalized 35 driver and owner points. Even with the penalty, Cindric remains in a playoff position. He is 110 points ahead of Michael Annett, the first driver outside a playoff spot, with four races left in the regular season.
Jason Miller, Spencer Boyd‘s crew chief, was fined $20,000 and suspended three races because Boyd’s car had three loose lug nuts not secured at the end of the race. The team has been penalized 35 driver and owner points.
Brian Wilson, Joey Logano‘s crew chief, was fined $10,000 and suspended one race because Logano’s car was found to have two lug nuts not secure at the end of the race.
In the Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR announced the following penalties:
Three-race suspensions to crew chief Danny Gill, truck chief Melvin Burns Jr. and mechanic William Guinade for loss of a ballast container on Clay Greenfield‘s truck at Bristol.
A $2,500 fine to crew chief Carl Joiner Jr. for having one lug nut not secured on Matt Crafton‘s truck after the Bristol race.