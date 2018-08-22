Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Jeff Burton: Adding short tracks is not the answer

By Dan BeaverAug 22, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
After finishing second Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson made an appeal for NASCAR to build more short tracks. Larson believes the racing was great and fans enjoyed the action, so giving them more of the same would fix a problem faced by NASCAR.

It is an idea that is gaining popularity.

But it’s not that simple, according to NBC analyst Jeff Burton.

It’s not even the right question. Instead of trying to fix the perceived problem and add excitement by adding short tracks, NASCAR needs to address how to make the racing better on every type of course.

“The conversation in my world is not, do we need to have more short tracks,” Burton said. “The conversation is how do we make the mile-and-halfs better. The variety in our series is what makes it awesome. The fact that you run so many different kinds of race tracks. That is the challenge.”

As NASCAR works to solve create an environment conducive to more side-by-side racing with a modification of this year’s rules package used in the All-Star race, the fans need to vote with their time and their wallets.

The fans play an important role in which forms of racing have the most exposure. Burton believes historic tracks like North Carolina Motor Speedway (Rockingham) and North Wilkesboro Speedway lost their dates because of poor attendance.

“Rockingham wasn’t exactly full when we left,” Burton said. “There were a lot of empty seats in the grandstands. … Let’s don’t reinvent history and say these places were packed and the fans loved it, because fans were not going there and they were packing Chicago and Kansas and Texas.

“Let’s don’t confuse history and say the sport left those tracks. Those tracks had a role – and the fans had a role in not showing up.”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Bill Elliott discusses his return to NASCAR

NBCSN
By Dan BeaverAug 22, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott calling in to discuss his return to the seat of a stock car.

Marty Snider hosts with Jeff Burton and Landon Cassill joining him around the Big Oak Table in NBC’s Charlotte studio.

On today’s show:

  • The 1988 Monster Energy Series champion is making his return to NASCAR competition this weekend in the XFINITY Series race at Road America. We’ll get “Awesome” Bill’s thoughts on the upcoming race and the recent success of his son Chase in the Monster Energy Series.
  • Our panel weighs in with their picks for the “Best Summer Moments” of the 2018 NASCAR season.
  • Plus, “The Mayor” Jeff Burton gives his take on several trending topics, including Kyle Larson’s call for more short tracks.
  • And, we’ll tell the story of 11-year old Caleb Hammond, whose courageous battle with leukemia has touched the hearts of the motorsports community. We’ll show you several examples of how this racing fan’s wish is being fulfilled.

If you can't catch today's show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you'll have access to the stream.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Three Xfinity crew chiefs suspended for lug nut violations at Bristol

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 22, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it has suspended three Xfinity crew chiefs for lug nuts that were not secured at the end of last weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Matt Swiderski, Austin Cindric‘s crew chief, was fined $20,000 and suspended three races because Cindric’s car had three lug nuts not secured at the end of the race. The team has been penalized 35 driver and owner points. Even with the penalty, Cindric remains in a playoff position. He is 110 points ahead of Michael Annett, the first driver outside a playoff spot, with four races left in the regular season.

Jason Miller, Spencer Boyd‘s crew chief, was fined $20,000 and suspended three races because Boyd’s car had three loose lug nuts not secured at the end of the race. The team has been penalized 35 driver and owner points.

Brian Wilson, Joey Logano‘s crew chief, was fined $10,000 and suspended one race because Logano’s car was found to have two lug nuts not secure at the end of the race.

In the Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR announced the following penalties:

Three-race suspensions to crew chief Danny Gill, truck chief Melvin Burns Jr. and mechanic William Guinade for loss of a ballast container on Clay Greenfield‘s truck at Bristol.

A $2,500 fine to crew chief Carl Joiner Jr. for having one lug nut not secured on Matt Crafton‘s truck after the Bristol race.

Bump & Run: What Cup team needs the weekend off the most?

Getty Images
By NBC SportsAug 22, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
What Cup team needs this weekend off the most?

Dustin Long: After spending last week with Richard Petty Motorsports and Bubba Wallace and seeing them collected in a crash at the start, this underfunded team can use the weekend off to catch its breath and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Daniel McFadin: Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing. After wrecking out at Bristol, its pit strategy backfiring at Michigan and the questions surrounding the team’s and Truex’s future after this season, they need a weekend out of the frying pan.

Dan Beaver: Hendrick Motorsports has a week to study its notes from the past several weeks and make some adjustments to its cars. They have been solid contenders for top 10s, but with a few tweaks, they can begin to challenge for more top fives with their three veteran drivers.

Kyle Busch’s weekend at Bristol was ______

Dustin Long: Shocking. You don’t expect Kyle Busch to make the mistakes he did on the track and then see a fan seek to go toe-to-toe with Busch after the race.

Daniel McFadin: GIFable. From his medical center “thumbs up” during the Xfinity race to a montage of his three incidents in the Cup race, Busch provided a lot of material to be used as Internet fodder.

Dan Beaver: Karmic. After blasting Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for driving over his head at Daytona in an attempt to win the Coke Zero 400 and make the playoffs, Busch was guilty of the same thing at Bristol. His three incidents in the Night Race could all have been avoided with a little more patience.

The Truck playoffs start this weekend. Does it matter that the Truck, Xfinity and Cup playoffs start on different weekends or should they all start at the same time?

Dustin Long: Let them start at the different times since they all end on the same weekend.

Daniel McFadin: I think they should start in consecutive weekends, giving each series its own special weekend. The Truck Series starts this weekend but then it goes silent until Sept. 14, the same weekend of the Cup playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and before the Xfinity opener. 

Dan Beaver: If NASCAR wants to make a concerted effort to draw attention to their playoff system, all three series should begin at the same time and after an off-weekend to allow for the appropriate media blitz. Taking a week to hype the drivers and giving all three series a chance to cross-promote would increase coverage among mainstream, non-sports media.

Dalton Sargeant out at GMS Racing, Spencer Gallagher to fill-in ‘until the issue is resolved’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
2 Comments

Citing an “unfortunate circumstance” with Sargeant Motorsports, GMS Racing President Mike Beam announced Wednesday that Dalton Sargeant would not drive the team’s No. 25 Chevrolet for the rest of the season and that Spencer Gallagher will take his place “until the issue is resolved.”

Gallagher will take over the No. 25 beginning Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

“Due to a(n) unfortunate circumstance with Sargeant Motorsports, Dalton Sargeant will no longer compete with GMS Racing full-time in the Truck Series for the remainder of the 2018 season. Until the issue is resolved, Spencer (Gallagher) will serve as the fill-in driver of the No. 25 Chevrolet entry beginning this weekend in Canada. We hope a solution can be agreed upon and to see Dalton back racing GMS equipment in the near future.”

The move comes with seven races left in the season and the series beginning its playoff this weekend. Sargeant is not one of the eight playoff drivers.

Sargeant, 20, is in his first full-time season in the Truck Series. He ended the regular season 10th in the standings after earning one top five and four top 10s.

Sargeant released the following statement on Twitter, but did not add any details regarding the “unfortunate circumstance.”

Sunday’s race will be Gallagher’s first Truck start since the 2017 season opener at Daytona.

This is the second significant driver shakeup for GMS Racing this season. The first involved Gallagher in the Xfinity Series when he was placed on indefinite suspension on May 2 for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. 

Gallagher was reinstated on July 4 after completing the Road to Recovery program. Gallagher has only made two Xfinity starts since the reinstatement.

His No. 23 Chevrolet has been driven by Johnny Sauter, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, A.J. Allmendinger and Casey Roderick. Hall of Famer Bill Elliott will pilot it Saturday at Road America (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).