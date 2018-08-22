Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Chris Buescher, Trevor Bayne run well in the pack

By Dan BeaverAug 22, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Chris Buescher was battling for third with less than 25 laps remaining at Bristol. It seemed like he was be on his way to earning his third career top five on an unrestricted track. He had reason to be hopeful, as one of his other top fives came in the 2016 edition of Bristol’s August race under the lights.

Buescher was caught in the middle of a three-wide battle with Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch when the trio ran out of room. All three sustained damage in that incident. Buescher finished one lap off the pace in 19th, which was a far cry from the result he should have earned.

“When I was watching him race the other night, he did everything right,” Dale Jarrett said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “It reminds me of how he gets good finishes at the plate races because he does such a good job of staying out of trouble and not putting himself in bad positions. But he got put in the wrong spot a couple of times late in this race and didn’t get … the finish that he deserved.”

Kasey Kahne announced his retirement from full-time Cup racing last week and then hit the track to score his second-best finish of the season. Finishing as the last driver on the lead lap, he secured a 15th-place finish.

“(Bristol) is a hard enough place when you have 100 percent focus, but when it starts getting away a little bit … Kasey Kahne, being the professional he is, went and did his job and they had a very solid night,” Jarrett said.

Trevor Bayne was the third driver showcased in this week’s Running in the Pack.

“His average running position this season in the 15 races he’s done prior to Bristol was 22.7,” Parker Kligerman said. “His average running position at Bristol? 12.5 and he finished 11th – 10 spots better. This was an incredible run for Trevor Bayne.”

NASCAR America: Challenging the Big 3 – Kyle Larson, team have work to do

By Dan BeaverAug 22, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
In last Saturday’s race at Bristol, Kyle Larson finished second for the fifth time this season. He finished sixth in Stage 1 and third in Stage 2 giving him a combined points total of 48 – two more than the winning driver Kurt Busch. For his effort, Larson locked the No. 42 team in the playoffs based on points with two races remaining in the regular season.

But he’s still looking for his first win of the season and was frustrated with his result.

Aside from the frustration in his voice, Parker Kligerman noted that he seemed much more tired than he was when he won the Xfinity race Friday night.

“I’ve never seen that out of Kyle Larson,” Kligerman said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “You know when he won the race the night prior … I joined him in victory lane and he looked like he had never run a race or broken a sweat at all. And there, he looked pretty wore out and I think that is indicative of where he finds those cars. He’s having to work very hard inside that 42 car.

“This race team is trending the wrong direction because if he’s having to run harder to get a second-place finish on strategy … that is not a good sign for the 42 team.”

Larson began the season regarded as one of the most likely challengers to Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. based on his third-place finish at Las Vegas and seconds at Auto Club and in the Bristol spring race. In the first 14 races of the 2018 season, he earned nine top 10s – including another runner-up at Pocono. That is a top-10 percentage of 64.2.

The following week, he spun at Michigan trying to get more out of the car than it had on a course where he’d won the three previous races.

Larson has only four top-10 finishes in the last 10 races (40%) and that means he is trending the wrong direction.

“This is a race team that came out of the box … he was able to find a way because of things, I would assume, they had from last year that were brought forward and helped them compete,” Dale Jarrett said. “They’ve stayed in that. They have not made any improvement from that standpoint and they’ve got a championship caliber driver driving this car. That’s the only way they finished second the other night, because he had no business being there and getting that.”

The driver can make a difference, but only to a certain point according to Kligerman.

“I think if you look at Bristol, why was he so dejected?,” Kligerman asked. “He is a driver that if you give him a 10th-place car, he is going to find a way to run for the win late in the race. … But he was not given that chance because the car was simply not fast enough.”

NASCAR America Scan All: “The dude that started last hit Kyle”

By Dan BeaverAug 21, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Short track racing is always filled with a lot of drama. That is even more so the case when one of the Big 3 spins on lap two, collects a sizeable portion of the field and then races his way back into the top five.

That incident highlights the Bristol Night Race edition of Scan All.

Here’s what the drivers and crew had to say Saturday night:

  • “We got a good car. Let’s do it. Let’s win one for the team.” – Kurt Busch on the pace lap
  • “99 came flying by. I don’t know what he was doing.” – Reed Sorenson
  • “Everybody hit Kyle. The dude that started last hit Kyle.” – Brett Griffin, Clint Bowyer’s spotter
  • “Truex ran over the splitter – the nose part.” – Kyle Busch
  • “Oh yeah, we got [expletive] damage right where the hood flap is.” Kurt Busch following his involvement in the Lap 2 wreck
  • “We’re a long way’s away from being average.” – Kyle Larson
  • “We’re faster than everyone but the 18.” – Mike Bugarewicz, Bowyer’s crew chief
  • “I’m kind of worried about that guy behind the 78 (Kyle Busch). I ain’t worried about the 78,” –Brett Griffin
  • “Holy crap; that hurt.” Truex Jr. after getting spun by Kyle Busch
  • “God. Son of a Hell. Damnit. I just misjudged by like six inches, maybe less.” – Kyle Busch

The field had plenty of opportunity to contemplate the NASCAR rule book as the No. 18 drove through the field, with Kevin Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers had the final word on the subject

  • “The 18, he can’t run like that without a bumper cover, right?” – Kyle Larson
  • “Well, I didn’t think so,” Chad Johnston, Larson’s crew chief
  • “That no bumper’s got to help, don’t you think? It helps on a street stock.” – Tab Boyd, William Byron’s spotter
  • “I thought you had to have a rear bumper cover. Is that not the case?” – Kevin Harvick
  • “I don’t think so. I think Daytona and Talladega they make you.” – Rodney Childers, Harvick’s crew chief

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All from Bristol, Darlington throwbacks

NBCSN
By Dan BeaverAug 21, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a look back at Bristol and ahead at Darlington.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman joining her in the Stamford Studio.

On today’s show:

  • Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are working to build momentum entering this year’s Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs. But while Elliott has become white-hot in the last five races, Larson and Hamlin have had mixed fortunes. How worried should the latter two be with the race for the championship soon to begin?
  • After over 250 XFINITY Series starts, Jeremy Clements claimed his first victory last summer at Road America. As the series returns to Wisconsin this weekend, Clements joins the show to talk about what it’ll take to make lightning strike twice! Plus: Parker Kligerman hops in the NBCSN iRacing Simulator to show us the most challenging corner on Road America’s sprawling 4-mile layout.
  • Much more from Saturday’s exciting Bristol Night Race! We’ve got the best sights and sounds from another wild evening in Tennessee with ‘Scan All,’ and our crew will highlight the best mid-pack performances in ‘Running with the Pack’.
  • And another throwback gets thrown in the ring for Labor Day Weekend at Darlington! What vintage look will Ty Dillon’s #13 car rock in the Southern 500?

Who is hot, who is not in Xfinity ahead of Road America

Getty IMages
By Daniel McFadinAug 21, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series heads to its third road course of the season this weekend when it visits Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

It is the series’ ninth race at the track.

The last seven road course races have been won by a different driver. This year’s races have been won by Joey Logano (Watkins Glen) and Justin Allgaier (Mid-Ohio).

The pass for the win came in the final eight laps in the last three road courses races.

Here’s a look at which Xfinity drivers are on hot and cold streaks.

Who is Hot

Cole Custer – Finished in the top 10 in 11 of the last 12 races including the last six. Finished in the top 10 in the last three road course races including an eighth at Road America last year in his first start there.

Elliott Sadler – Finished in the top 10 in six of the last eight races. Finished in the top 10 in four of his seven starts at Road America (tied for the most top 10s there). His 17 top 10s on road courses leads all drivers.

Brendan Gaughan – Four top-five finishes at Road America, including a win in 2014, leads all drivers.

Justin Allgaier– Finished in the top 10 in the last 10 races (his career longest streak) including two wins (Iowa and Mid-Ohio). Finished in top three in both road course races in 2018 and finished in top 10 in three of his last four Road America starts including a runner-up in 2013.

Christopher Bell – Four wins in 2018, including three in the last six races. 11 top-three finishes on the
season, but has only one top-10 finish on a road course (ninth at Watkins Glen). Finished second at Bristol.

Who is Not

Matt Tifft – Only three top-10 finishes in the last 11 races, but was fourth at Mid-Ohio in the last road
course race. Finished a career-best third at Road America last year

Tyler Reddick – Two top-10 finishes in the last eight races of 2018.

Brandon Jones – Finished in top 10 in two of the last eight races. Has only one top-10 finish in
nine road course starts.

Daniel Hemric – Finished in top 10 in one of the last five races (third at Mid-Ohio). Finished
in top three in two of his last four road course starts.

Ty Majeski – Finished a career-best 10th at Iowa but it is his only finish better than 22nd in six starts in 2018.