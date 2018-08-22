NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Bill Elliott discusses his return to NASCAR

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott calling in to discuss his return to the seat of a stock car.
Marty Snider hosts with Jeff Burton and Landon Cassill joining him around the Big Oak Table in NBC’s Charlotte studio.
On today’s show:
- The 1988 Monster Energy Series champion is making his return to NASCAR competition this weekend in the XFINITY Series race at Road America. We’ll get “Awesome” Bill’s thoughts on the upcoming race and the recent success of his son Chase in the Monster Energy Series.
- Our panel weighs in with their picks for the “Best Summer Moments” of the 2018 NASCAR season.
- Plus, “The Mayor” Jeff Burton gives his take on several trending topics, including Kyle Larson’s call for more short tracks.
- And, we’ll tell the story of 11-year old Caleb Hammond, whose courageous battle with leukemia has touched the hearts of the motorsports community. We’ll show you several examples of how this racing fan’s wish is being fulfilled.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.