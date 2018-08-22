Dalton Sargeant out at GMS Racing, Spencer Gallagher to fill-in ‘until the issue is resolved’

Citing an “unfortunate circumstance” with Sargeant Motorsports, GMS Racing President Mike Beam announced Wednesday that Dalton Sargeant would not drive the team’s No. 25 Chevrolet for the rest of the season and that Spencer Gallagher will take his place “until the issue is resolved.”
Gallagher will take over the No. 25 beginning Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.
“Due to a(n) unfortunate circumstance with Sargeant Motorsports, Dalton Sargeant will no longer compete with GMS Racing full-time in the Truck Series for the remainder of the 2018 season. Until the issue is resolved, Spencer (Gallagher) will serve as the fill-in driver of the No. 25 Chevrolet entry beginning this weekend in Canada. We hope a solution can be agreed upon and to see Dalton back racing GMS equipment in the near future.”
The move comes with seven races left in the season and the series beginning its playoff this weekend. Sargeant is not one of the eight playoff drivers.
Sargeant, 20, is in his first full-time season in the Truck Series. He ended the regular season 10th in the standings after earning one top five and four top 10s.
Sargeant released the following statement on Twitter, but did not add any details regarding the “unfortunate circumstance.”
Sunday’s race will be Gallagher’s first Truck start since the 2017 season opener at Daytona.
This is the second significant driver shakeup for GMS Racing this season. The first involved Gallagher in the Xfinity Series when he was placed on indefinite suspension on May 2 for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.
Gallagher was reinstated on July 4 after completing the Road to Recovery program. Gallagher has only made two Xfinity starts since the reinstatement.
His No. 23 Chevrolet has been driven by Johnny Sauter, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, A.J. Allmendinger and Casey Roderick. Hall of Famer Bill Elliott will pilot it Saturday at Road America (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).