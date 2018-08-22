Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Bump & Run: What Cup team needs the weekend off the most?

By NBC SportsAug 22, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

What Cup team needs this weekend off the most?

Dustin Long: After spending last week with Richard Petty Motorsports and Bubba Wallace and seeing them collected in a crash at the start, this underfunded team can use the weekend off to catch its breath and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Daniel McFadin: Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing. After wrecking out at Bristol, its pit strategy backfiring at Michigan and the questions surrounding the team’s and Truex’s future after this season, they need a weekend out of the frying pan.

Dan Beaver: Hendrick Motorsports has a week to study its notes from the past several weeks and make some adjustments to its cars. They have been solid contenders for top 10s, but with a few tweaks, they can begin to challenge for more top fives with their three veteran drivers.

Kyle Busch’s weekend at Bristol was ______

Dustin Long: Shocking. You don’t expect Kyle Busch to make the mistakes he did on the track and then see a fan seek to go toe-to-toe with Busch after the race.

Daniel McFadin: GIFable. From his medical center “thumbs up” during the Xfinity race to a montage of his three incidents in the Cup race, Busch provided a lot of material to be used as Internet fodder.

Dan Beaver: Karmic. After blasting Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for driving over his head at Daytona in an attempt to win the Coke Zero 400 and make the playoffs, Busch was guilty of the same thing at Bristol. His three incidents in the Night Race could all have been avoided with a little more patience.

The Truck playoffs start this weekend. Does it matter that the Truck, Xfinity and Cup playoffs start on different weekends or should they all start at the same time?

Dustin Long: Let them start at the different times since they all end on the same weekend.

Daniel McFadin: I think they should start in consecutive weekends, giving each series its own special weekend. The Truck Series starts this weekend but then it goes silent until Sept. 14, the same weekend of the Cup playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and before the Xfinity opener. 

Dan Beaver: If NASCAR wants to make a concerted effort to draw attention to their playoff system, all three series should begin at the same time and after an off-weekend to allow for the appropriate media blitz. Taking a week to hype the drivers and giving all three series a chance to cross-promote would increase coverage among mainstream, non-sports media.

Three Xfinity crew chiefs suspended for lug nut violations at Bristol

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 22, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it has suspended three Xfinity crew chiefs for lug nuts that were not secured at the end of last weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Matt Swiderski, Austin Cindric‘s crew chief, was fined $20,000 and suspended three races because Cindric’s car had three lug nuts not secured at the end of the race. The team has been penalized 35 driver and owner points. Even with the penalty, Cindric remains in a playoff position. He is 110 points ahead of Michael Annett, the first driver outside a playoff spot, with four races left in the regular season.

Jason Miller, Spencer Boyd‘s crew chief, was fined $20,000 and suspended three races because Boyd’s car had three loose lug nuts not secured at the end of the race. The team has been penalized 35 driver and owner points.

Brian Wilson, Joey Logano‘s crew chief, was fined $10,000 and suspended one race because Logano’s car was found to have two lug nuts not secure at the end of the race.

In the Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR announced the following penalties:

Three-race suspensions to crew chief Danny Gill, truck chief Melvin Burns Jr. and mechanic William Guinade for loss of a ballast container on Clay Greenfield‘s truck at Bristol.

A $2,500 fine to crew chief Carl Joiner Jr. for having one lug nut not secured on Matt Crafton‘s truck after the Bristol race.

Dalton Sargeant out at GMS Racing, Spencer Gallagher to fill-in ‘until the issue is resolved’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Citing an “unfortunate circumstance” with Sargeant Motorsports, GMS Racing President Mike Beam announced Wednesday that Dalton Sargeant would not drive the team’s No. 25 Chevrolet for the rest of the season and that Spencer Gallagher will take his place “until the issue is resolved.”

Gallagher will take over the No. 25 beginning Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

“Due to a(n) unfortunate circumstance with Sargeant Motorsports, Dalton Sargeant will no longer compete with GMS Racing full-time in the Truck Series for the remainder of the 2018 season. Until the issue is resolved, Spencer (Gallagher) will serve as the fill-in driver of the No. 25 Chevrolet entry beginning this weekend in Canada. We hope a solution can be agreed upon and to see Dalton back racing GMS equipment in the near future.”

The move comes with seven races left in the season and the series beginning its playoff this weekend. Sargeant is not one of the eight playoff drivers.

Sargeant, 20, is in his first full-time season in the Truck Series. He ended the regular season 10th in the standings after earning one top five and four top 10s.

Sargeant released the following statement on Twitter, but did not add any details regarding the “unfortunate circumstance.”

Sunday’s race will be Gallagher’s first Truck start since the 2017 season opener at Daytona.

This is the second significant driver shakeup for GMS Racing this season. The first involved Gallagher in the Xfinity Series when he was placed on indefinite suspension on May 2 for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. 

Gallagher was reinstated on July 4 after completing the Road to Recovery program. Gallagher has only made two Xfinity starts since the reinstatement.

His No. 23 Chevrolet has been driven by Johnny Sauter, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, A.J. Allmendinger and Casey Roderick. Hall of Famer Bill Elliott will pilot it Saturday at Road America (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

NASCAR America: Challenging the Big 3 – Kyle Larson, team have work to do

By Dan BeaverAug 22, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In last Saturday’s race at Bristol, Kyle Larson finished second for the fifth time this season. He finished sixth in Stage 1 and third in Stage 2 giving him a combined points total of 48 – two more than the winning driver Kurt Busch. For his effort, Larson locked the No. 42 team in the playoffs based on points with two races remaining in the regular season.

But he’s still looking for his first win of the season and was frustrated with his result.

Aside from the frustration in his voice, Parker Kligerman noted that he seemed much more tired than he was when he won the Xfinity race Friday night.

“I’ve never seen that out of Kyle Larson,” Kligerman said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “You know when he won the race the night prior … I joined him in victory lane and he looked like he had never run a race or broken a sweat at all. And there, he looked pretty wore out and I think that is indicative of where he finds those cars. He’s having to work very hard inside that 42 car.

“This race team is trending the wrong direction because if he’s having to run harder to get a second-place finish on strategy … that is not a good sign for the 42 team.”

Larson began the season regarded as one of the most likely challengers to Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. based on his third-place finish at Las Vegas and seconds at Auto Club and in the Bristol spring race. In the first 14 races of the 2018 season, he earned nine top 10s – including another runner-up at Pocono. That is a top-10 percentage of 64.2.

The following week, he spun at Michigan trying to get more out of the car than it had on a course where he’d won the three previous races.

Larson has only four top-10 finishes in the last 10 races (40%) and that means he is trending the wrong direction.

“This is a race team that came out of the box … he was able to find a way because of things, I would assume, they had from last year that were brought forward and helped them compete,” Dale Jarrett said. “They’ve stayed in that. They have not made any improvement from that standpoint and they’ve got a championship caliber driver driving this car. That’s the only way they finished second the other night, because he had no business being there and getting that.”

The driver can make a difference, but only to a certain point according to Kligerman.

“I think if you look at Bristol, why was he so dejected?,” Kligerman asked. “He is a driver that if you give him a 10th-place car, he is going to find a way to run for the win late in the race. … But he was not given that chance because the car was simply not fast enough.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America: Chris Buescher, Trevor Bayne run well in the pack

By Dan BeaverAug 22, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chris Buescher was battling for third with less than 25 laps remaining at Bristol. It seemed like he was be on his way to earning his third career top five on an unrestricted track. He had reason to be hopeful, as one of his other top fives came in the 2016 edition of Bristol’s August race under the lights.

Buescher was caught in the middle of a three-wide battle with Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch when the trio ran out of room. All three sustained damage in that incident. Buescher finished one lap off the pace in 19th, which was a far cry from the result he should have earned.

“When I was watching him race the other night, he did everything right,” Dale Jarrett said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “It reminds me of how he gets good finishes at the plate races because he does such a good job of staying out of trouble and not putting himself in bad positions. But he got put in the wrong spot a couple of times late in this race and didn’t get … the finish that he deserved.”

Kasey Kahne announced his retirement from full-time Cup racing last week and then hit the track to score his second-best finish of the season. Finishing as the last driver on the lead lap, he secured a 15th-place finish.

“(Bristol) is a hard enough place when you have 100 percent focus, but when it starts getting away a little bit … Kasey Kahne, being the professional he is, went and did his job and they had a very solid night,” Jarrett said.

Trevor Bayne was the third driver showcased in this week’s Running in the Pack.

“His average running position this season in the 15 races he’s done prior to Bristol was 22.7,” Parker Kligerman said. “His average running position at Bristol? 12.5 and he finished 11th – 10 spots better. This was an incredible run for Trevor Bayne.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter