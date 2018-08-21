Oscar Mayer to sponsor Matt Kenseth in Southern 500

Roush Fenway Racing isn’t rolling out a throwback paint scheme for Matt Kenseth at the Southern 500, but it is bringing back an old, but not obvious, sponsor.
Kenseth’s No. 6 Ford will be sponsored by Oscar Mayer in the Sept. 2 race on NBCSN.
Oscar Mayer served as an associate sponsor of Kenseth and Kurt Busch in the early 2000s, when the drivers delivered Roush back-to-back championships in 2003 and 2004.
This will mark the first time Oscar Mayer has been a sole primary sponsor of a car in national NASCAR race.
“It’s great to have Oscar Mayer back on board,” said Kenseth in a press release. “Oscar Mayer was a great partner at Roush for many years in the early 2000s, so this is a nice throwback to those days. The Southern 500 is one of my favorite events of the season. There’s a lot of history at Darlington, and the industry does a great job of celebrating that during the weekend.”
Kenseth, who is driving the No. 6 part-time this season, will make his 25th start at Darlington.
The Xfinity Series heads to its third road course of the season this weekend when it visits Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
It is the series’ ninth race at the track.
The last seven road course races have been won by a different driver. This year’s races have been won by Joey Logano (Watkins Glen) and Justin Allgaier (Mid-Ohio).
The pass for the win came in the final eight laps in the last three road courses races.
Here’s a look at which Xfinity drivers are on hot and cold streaks.
Who is Hot
Cole Custer – Finished in the top 10 in 11 of the last 12 races including the last six. Finished in the top 10 in the last three road course races including an eighth at Road America last year in his first start there.
Elliott Sadler – Finished in the top 10 in six of the last eight races. Finished in the top 10 in four of his seven starts at Road America (tied for the most top 10s there). His 17 top 10s on road courses leads all drivers.
Brendan Gaughan – Four top-five finishes at Road America, including a win in 2014, leads all drivers.
Justin Allgaier– Finished in the top 10 in the last 10 races (his career longest streak) including two wins (Iowa and Mid-Ohio). Finished in top three in both road course races in 2018 and finished in top 10 in three of his last four Road America starts including a runner-up in 2013.
Christopher Bell – Four wins in 2018, including three in the last six races. 11 top-three finishes on the
season, but has only one top-10 finish on a road course (ninth at Watkins Glen). Finished second at Bristol.
Who is Not
Matt Tifft – Only three top-10 finishes in the last 11 races, but was fourth at Mid-Ohio in the last road
course race. Finished a career-best third at Road America last year
Tyler Reddick – Two top-10 finishes in the last eight races of 2018.
Brandon Jones – Finished in top 10 in two of the last eight races. Has only one top-10 finish in
nine road course starts.
Daniel Hemric – Finished in top 10 in one of the last five races (third at Mid-Ohio). Finished
in top three in two of his last four road course starts.
Ty Majeski – Finished a career-best 10th at Iowa but it is his only finish better than 22nd in six starts in 2018.
Front Row Motorsports bids highest for BK Racing but judge yet to approve sale
With the extension, Judge Whitley stated in the court Tuesday: “Don’t read … that I’m opening bidding. This is a continuance and nothing more.”
David Schilli, attorney for Union Bank & Trust, which has stated in court documents that BK Racing owes the bank $9 million in loans and accrued interest, objected to the extension.
“The bank is not willing to let the bird in the hand go,” Schilli said in court. “We were hoping for a spirited competition at the auction and it didn’t happen. It’s time for the process to come to an end.”
Although Trustee Matt Smith had said earlier this summer in court that there had been 29 interested parties that contacted him about the team or some of its assets, his attorney, Michael Martinez, said: “Frankly your honor, we’re disappointed in the outcome of the sale.” But Martinez asked the judge to approve the sale of the team.
Monday’s auction was said to have lasted about three minutes.
Jerry Freeze, general manager of Front Row Motorsports, said after the hearing that the team had plans for taking in BK Racing but was not ready to announce them. Front Row Motorsports already owns three charters, fielding the teams for David Ragan and Michael McDowell. The team leased its third charter to TriStar Motorsports. Front Row Motorsports bought a charter from BK Racing for $2 million in December 2016.
Devine said the court hearing ended: “I think we have a better offer than that. You can’t have the whole courtroom disappointed with the outcome of sale and then say somehow it worked. I like Bob Jenkins (owner for Front Row). If I don’t have it, I hope he gets it.
“Hopefully, the bank comes to its senses. I felt like the courtroom is finally coming around to realize that this is not the right thing to do.”
In court, Martinez, the attorney for Smith, stated that all that had been sold: Front Row Motorsports bid $2 million for BK Racing and $80,000 assets claimed by Champion Tire and Wheel.
Also, Martinez affirmed the previous sale of equipment to Obaika Racing for $265,000, which included a transporter and 19 chassis in various form from bare chassis to partial body and full body. It also was announced a sale of assets for $35,000 to Rick Ware Racing.
Preliminary entry lists for Road America, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
The Cup Series is enjoying its final off-week of the 2018 season. That leaves the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series to enjoy the spotlight.
Both series will be on their own, competing on different road courses. Xfinity teams return to Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The Truck Series travels to Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, to race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
Here are the entry lists for both races.
Xfinity – Johnsonville 180 (3 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN)
There are 41 entries for the race, including Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet in his first NASCAR start since 2012.
James Davison is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota, making his second consecutive start for the team at Road America.
IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to make his NASCAR debut in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford.
Last year, Jeremy Clements was the surprise upset, scoring his first career NASCAR win.
The jokes and observations began flying in the Bristol Motor Speedway media center not long after Kurt Busch won Saturday night’s Cup race.
It had been how long since Busch visited Victory Lane at the half-mile track?
Some media members had covered that race. Others – specifically this writer – had been *checks notes* a freshman in high school when Busch won the Food City 500 on March 26, 2006.
Oh, that long.
Twelve years have passed between Busch’s Bristol wins, the latest bringing him six career wins in “Thunder Valley.”
That fifth win, in Team Penske’s No. 2 Dodge, came in a very different time in NASCAR.
For one, that was two versions of Bristol ago. A year after his win, the track added progressive banking in the turns. That was then retrofitted in 2012, which resulted in the top groove often being the preferred lane.
“This track has been kicking my butt since they redid the concrete, reground the outside lane, then have been throwing the traction compound on the bottom lane,” Busch said. “It’s great to win on the old one and the new one. It’s been a while.”
What else was going on in NASCAR when Busch claimed his fifth Bristol win? Get ready to feel the kind of nostalgia that will make you feel old in all the wrong ways.
– Even if you don’t remember Busch’s win in 2006, you might remember what happened on pit road after it. Jeff Gordon showed off his temper for the first time, when he shoved Matt Kenseth after Kenseth spun him with two laps to go.
– Jimmie Johnson hadn’t even claimed his first of a record-tying seven Cup championships. He would go on to do so that year, beginning his stretch of five titles in a row.
– Ken Schrader was driving the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.
– Nextel was the title sponsor for the Cup Series and would be through 2007. Sprint took over in 2008.
– The much maligned Car of Tomorrow was exactly a year away. It would make its part-time debut in the Food City 500, and race winner Kyle Busch (his first of seven wins at Bristol) did not like it.
– Chase Elliott, Cup’s most recent first-time winner, was 9-years-old.
Pop Culture
Music
This is what was hot in the world of pop culture on March 26, 2008.
The No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 was “So Sick” by Ne-Yo, an artist I don’t remember and a song title I couldn’t have told you. But I definitely remember hearing this on the radio.
If that doesn’t jolt your memory of the time, “You’re Beautiful” by James Blunt was the previous No. 1 song for a week and two weeks later, Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day” would start a five-week run as at the top before being the year-end No. 1 song.
2006 was a bad year for music.
Film
– The No. 1 movie at the box office that weekend was Denzel Washington’s “Inside Man.” It made $28.9 million and beat out Natalie Portman’s “V for for Vendetta” and the video game horror film “Stay Alive.”
Video Games
The Play Station 2 was in its last months as Sony’s primary gaming console. The Play Station 3 wouldn’t be released until November of that year.
Books
The top book on the New York Times’ bestseller list was “The 5th Horseman” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The following week, “The Da Vinci Code” by Dan Brown would start its second, two-week stretch at the No. 1 book.