NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All from Bristol, Darlington throwbacks

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a look back at Bristol and ahead at Darlington.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman joining her in the Stamford Studio.
On today’s show:
- Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are working to build momentum entering this year’s Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs. But while Elliott has become white-hot in the last five races, Larson and Hamlin have had mixed fortunes. How worried should the latter two be with the race for the championship soon to begin?
- After over 250 XFINITY Series starts, Jeremy Clements claimed his first victory last summer at Road America. As the series returns to Wisconsin this weekend, Clements joins the show to talk about what it’ll take to make lightning strike twice! Plus: Parker Kligerman hops in the NBCSN iRacing Simulator to show us the most challenging corner on Road America’s sprawling 4-mile layout.
- Much more from Saturday’s exciting Bristol Night Race! We’ve got the best sights and sounds from another wild evening in Tennessee with ‘Scan All,’ and our crew will highlight the best mid-pack performances in ‘Running with the Pack’.
- And another throwback gets thrown in the ring for Labor Day Weekend at Darlington! What vintage look will Ty Dillon’s #13 car rock in the Southern 500?
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.