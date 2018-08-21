Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All from Bristol, Darlington throwbacks

By Dan BeaverAug 21, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a look back at Bristol and ahead at Darlington.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman joining her in the Stamford Studio.

On today’s show:

  • Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are working to build momentum entering this year’s Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs. But while Elliott has become white-hot in the last five races, Larson and Hamlin have had mixed fortunes. How worried should the latter two be with the race for the championship soon to begin?
  • After over 250 XFINITY Series starts, Jeremy Clements claimed his first victory last summer at Road America. As the series returns to Wisconsin this weekend, Clements joins the show to talk about what it’ll take to make lightning strike twice! Plus: Parker Kligerman hops in the NBCSN iRacing Simulator to show us the most challenging corner on Road America’s sprawling 4-mile layout.
  • Much more from Saturday’s exciting Bristol Night Race! We’ve got the best sights and sounds from another wild evening in Tennessee with ‘Scan All,’ and our crew will highlight the best mid-pack performances in ‘Running with the Pack’.
  • And another throwback gets thrown in the ring for Labor Day Weekend at Darlington! What vintage look will Ty Dillon’s #13 car rock in the Southern 500?

Who is Hot, Not in Xfinity ahead of Road America

Getty IMages
By Daniel McFadinAug 21, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series heads to its third road course of the season this weekend when it visits Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

It is the series’ ninth race at the track.

The last seven road course races have been won by a different driver. This year’s races have been won by Joey Logano (Watkins Glen) and Justin Allgaier (Mid-Ohio).

The pass for the win came in the final eight laps in the last three road courses races.

Here’s a look at which Xfinity drivers are on hot and cold streaks.

Who is Hot

Cole Custer – Finished in the top 10 in 11 of the last 12 races including the last six. Finished in the top 10 in the last three road course races including an eighth at Road America last year in his first start there.

Elliott Sadler – Finished in the top 10 in six of the last eight races. Finished in the top 10 in four of his seven starts at Road America (tied for the most top 10s there). His 17 top 10s on road courses leads all drivers.

Brendan Gaughan – Four top-five finishes at Road America, including a win in 2014, leads all drivers.

Justin Allgaier– Finished in the top 10 in the last 10 races (his career longest streak) including two wins (Iowa and Mid-Ohio). Finished in top three in both road course races in 2018 and finished in top 10 in three of his last four Road America starts including a runner-up in 2013.

Christopher Bell – Four wins in 2018, including three in the last six races. 11 top-three finishes on the
season, but has only one top-10 finish on a road course (ninth at Watkins Glen). Finished second at Bristol.

Who is Not

Matt Tifft – Only three top-10 finishes in the last 11 races, but was fourth at Mid-Ohio in the last road
course race. Finished a career-best third at Road America last year

Tyler Reddick – Two top-10 finishes in the last eight races of 2018.

Brandon Jones – Finished in top 10 in two of the last eight races. Has only one top-10 finish in
nine road course starts.

Daniel Hemric – Finished in top 10 in one of the last five races (third at Mid-Ohio). Finished
in top three in two of his last four road course starts.

Ty Majeski – Finished a career-best 10th at Iowa but it is his only finish better than 22nd in six starts in 2018.

Front Row Motorsports bids highest for BK Racing but judge yet to approve sale

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 21, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Front Row Motorsports was the winning bidder for BK Racing at $2 million it was revealed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday, but the judge did not approve the sale.

Instead, Judge J. Craig Whitley continued the hearing to Thursday after objections from Glenn Thompson, attorney for Race Engines Plus (BK Racing’s engine supplier) and BK Racing car owner Ron Devine.

Thompson told the court that “I think everyone is upset with the outcome except the buyer.” He asked for the extension to see if there was a better solution.

Devine said in court: “The outcome is exactly what I predicted. We ought to slow the train.”

Judge Whitley responded: “You’re the one who started the show.”

Said Devine: “I started the show because of creditors. I started this to stop Union Bank.”

Devine put the team in Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 15 — three days before the Daytona 500 — to keep Union Bank & Trust from trying to take control of the team. Trustee Matt Smith was put in charge of the team March 28, relieving Devine of decision-making control.

With the extension, Judge Whitley stated in the court Tuesday: “Don’t read … that I’m opening bidding. This is a continuance and nothing more.”

David Schilli, attorney for Union Bank & Trust, which has stated in court documents that BK Racing owes the bank $9 million in loans and accrued interest, objected to the extension.

“The bank is not willing to let the bird in the hand go,” Schilli said in court. “We were hoping for a spirited competition at the auction and it didn’t happen. It’s time for the process to come to an end.”

The bid from Front Row Motorsports topped the $1.8 million bid from Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. That was set as the minimum for Monday’s auction.

Although Trustee Matt Smith had said earlier this summer in court that there had been 29 interested parties that contacted him about the team or some of its assets, his attorney, Michael Martinez, said: “Frankly your honor, we’re disappointed in the outcome of the sale.” But Martinez asked the judge to approve the sale of the team.

Monday’s auction was said to have lasted about three minutes.

Jerry Freeze, general manager of Front Row Motorsports, said after the hearing that the team had plans for taking in BK Racing but was not ready to announce them. Front Row Motorsports already owns three charters, fielding the teams for David Ragan and Michael McDowell. The team leased its third charter to TriStar Motorsports. Front Row Motorsports bought a charter from BK Racing for $2 million in December 2016.

Devine said the court hearing ended: “I think we have a better offer than that. You can’t have the whole courtroom disappointed with the outcome of sale and then say somehow it worked. I like Bob Jenkins (owner for Front Row). If I don’t have it, I hope he gets it.

“Hopefully, the bank comes to its senses. I felt like the courtroom is finally coming around to realize that this is not the right thing to do.”

In court, Martinez, the attorney for Smith, stated that all that had been sold: Front Row Motorsports bid $2 million for BK Racing and $80,000 assets claimed by Champion Tire and Wheel.

Also, Martinez affirmed the previous sale of equipment to Obaika Racing for $265,000, which included a transporter and 19 chassis in various form from bare chassis to partial body and full body. It also was announced a sale of assets for $35,000 to Rick Ware Racing.

 

Oscar Mayer to sponsor Matt Kenseth in Southern 500

Roush Fenway Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 21, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Roush Fenway Racing isn’t rolling out a throwback paint scheme for Matt Kenseth at the Southern 500, but it is bringing back an old, but not obvious, sponsor.

Kenseth’s No. 6 Ford will be sponsored by Oscar Mayer in the Sept. 2 race on NBCSN.

Oscar Mayer served as an associate sponsor of Kenseth and Kurt Busch in the early 2000s, when the drivers delivered Roush back-to-back championships in 2003 and 2004.

This will mark the first time Oscar Mayer has been a sole primary sponsor of a car in national NASCAR race.

“It’s great to have Oscar Mayer back on board,” said Kenseth in a press release. “Oscar Mayer was a great partner at Roush for many years in the early 2000s, so this is a nice throwback to those days. The Southern 500 is one of my favorite events of the season. There’s a lot of history at Darlington, and the industry does a great job of celebrating that during the weekend.”

Kenseth, who is driving the No. 6 part-time this season, will make his 25th start at Darlington.

He won the 2013 Southern 500.

 

Preliminary entry lists for Road America, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 21, 2018, 9:52 AM EDT
The Cup Series is enjoying its final off-week of the 2018 season. That leaves the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series to enjoy the spotlight.

Both series will be on their own, competing on different road courses. Xfinity teams return to Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The Truck Series travels to Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, to race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Here are the entry lists for both races.

Xfinity – Johnsonville 180 (3 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 41 entries for the race, including Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet in his first NASCAR start since 2012.

James Davison is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota, making his second consecutive start for the team at Road America.

IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to make his NASCAR debut in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford.

Last year, Jeremy Clements was the surprise upset, scoring his first career NASCAR win.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Silverado 250

There are 31 entries for the race.

Alex Tagliani is entered in Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 Chevrolet.

Jesse Iwuji will make his national NASCAR series debut in Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 34 Chevrolet.

Last year, Austin Cindric won his first career NASCAR race after spinning Kaz Grala on the last lap.

Click here for the entry list.