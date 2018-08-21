NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All from Bristol, Darlington throwbacks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity Series heads to its third road course of the season this weekend when it visits Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

It is the series’ ninth race at the track.

The last seven road course races have been won by a different driver. This year’s races have been won by Joey Logano (Watkins Glen) and Justin Allgaier (Mid-Ohio).

The pass for the win came in the final eight laps in the last three road courses races.

Here’s a look at which Xfinity drivers are on hot and cold streaks.

Who is Hot

Cole Custer – Finished in the top 10 in 11 of the last 12 races including the last six. Finished in the top 10 in the last three road course races including an eighth at Road America last year in his first start there.

Elliott Sadler – Finished in the top 10 in six of the last eight races. Finished in the top 10 in four of his seven starts at Road America (tied for the most top 10s there). His 17 top 10s on road courses leads all drivers.

Brendan Gaughan – Four top-five finishes at Road America, including a win in 2014, leads all drivers.

Justin Allgaier– Finished in the top 10 in the last 10 races (his career longest streak) including two wins (Iowa and Mid-Ohio). Finished in top three in both road course races in 2018 and finished in top 10 in three of his last four Road America starts including a runner-up in 2013.

Christopher Bell – Four wins in 2018, including three in the last six races. 11 top-three finishes on the

season, but has only one top-10 finish on a road course (ninth at Watkins Glen). Finished second at Bristol.

Who is Not

Matt Tifft – Only three top-10 finishes in the last 11 races, but was fourth at Mid-Ohio in the last road

course race. Finished a career-best third at Road America last year

Tyler Reddick – Two top-10 finishes in the last eight races of 2018.

Brandon Jones – Finished in top 10 in two of the last eight races. Has only one top-10 finish in

nine road course starts.

Daniel Hemric – Finished in top 10 in one of the last five races (third at Mid-Ohio). Finished

in top three in two of his last four road course starts.

Ty Majeski – Finished a career-best 10th at Iowa but it is his only finish better than 22nd in six starts in 2018.