Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
FedEx

Denny Hamlin throwing way back to his short track days for Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinAug 20, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin will join the ranks of Cup drivers who will drive their own throwback paint schemes in this year’s Southern 500 (Sept. 2 on NBCSN).

But unlike Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne and Derrike Cope, Hamlin’s paint scheme has never been run in Cup.

Joe Gibbs Racing unveiled Hamlin’s scheme Monday, revealing that his No. 11 Toyota will look like the No. 11 mini-stock Hamlin drove in 1997 when he competed on short tracks in his home state of Virginia.

MORE: Southern 500 paint schemes

MORE: Denny Hamlin’s Xfinity scheme for Darlington

On the car will be the logo for Chesterfield Trailer & Hitch, the company his parents owned and that helped keep his racing dreams alive.

Hamlin is the defending winner of the Southern 500.

Watch the video below to learn more about the scheme and Hamlin’s early days of racing.

Kurt Busch: ‘I haven’t decided’ about NASCAR future

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 20, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Where will Kurt Busch race in 2019?

Busch’s current co-owner, Gene Haas, claims to be in the dark about the future of one of his four Cup drivers.

“I really think you need to talk to Kurt Busch and Chip Ganassi and Jamie McMurray. I think they know more than we do,” Haas told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Saturday night, not long after Busch’s first win of the season and a week after it was reported that the 40-year-old driver would leave Stewart-Haas Racing for Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 car next year.

After claiming his 30th Cup Series win, Kurt Busch said he hasn’t made any commitments to where he’ll be racing in 2019.

“I haven’t decided and there’s time, that’s in our favor,” Busch told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Busch, the 2004 Cup champion, has driven for SHR since 2014 and accumulated six wins, including the 2017 Daytona 500. Saturday night’s win snapped a 58-race winless streak for the No. 41 Ford and secured Busch a spot in the playoffs with teammates Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

“Drivers have a right to do what they want,” Haas said. “We have expectations, they have expectations and sometimes you can’t all make them meet up to have a favorable outcome. I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s not that it’s personal or anything, it’s just that this is racing. Kurt’s been with us for (five) years. It’s been an interesting time and we’ve had a lot of good time. We won Daytona last year. There’s a lot of good that came out of it. Just like you make changes to cars, sometimes you make changes to crews, sometimes drivers change. I don’t read a lot into it. I don’t have any animosity. Who knows? There’s the possibility he could be driving with us next year. At the moment, the rumor mill knows all.”

It’s the second year in a row Busch’s future in the No. 41 Ford has been in doubt.

Last year, Busch signed a one-year deal in December after SHR declined to pick up his option in August. Busch said then that he also was exploring rides with other teams and that he had offers.

Following the report about his potential departure for Ganassi, Busch said the week leading up to the Bristol race “was tough.”

“There’s not anything to announce or anything to do,” Busch said. “So we’re going to go enjoy this off week and that’s what I’ve asked everybody to do and we just have to have clarity as we move forward. They know I’m a winner. I know they’re a winner. We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Busch’s Bristol win was significant personally, not just because it ended a long winless streak and got him into the playoffs.

He reached a goal he set for himself 19 years ago at the start of his Cup career.

“I always wanted to get to 30 (wins),” Busch said. “This is a big win for me. I grew up at Roush Racing watching a guy named Mark Martin help me. He was a great mentor. I looked up to him as a racer. He had 33, 34 wins (at the time). I think he might have ended his career with 40. Early on, before I won my first ever race, (I thought) If I can get to 30, that’s a pretty special career. Made it tonight. I’m choked up about it. I really love this win tonight. To have six Bristol trophies is special.”

 and on Facebook

NASCAR executive to Kyle Busch: ‘Keep being yourself’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 20, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
3 Comments

Kyle Busch wrecked in the Xfinity race, spun early in the Cup race, later made contact with Martin Truex Jr. that sent Truex crashing and Busch apologizing, provided an image that turned into an instant GIF classic, was confronted by a fan after the race at Bristol Motor Speedway and then took issue with some fan tweets while also thanking others for their support in about a 48-hour period.

Kyle Busch is not boring. For that, NASCAR President Brent Dewar applauded Busch on Twitter on Monday morning.

Busch went to Twitter on Sunday to thank his supporters and fire back at the haters.

Richmond announces tentative driver list for upcoming test

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 20, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Cup teams will have an organizational test Aug. 27-28 at Richmond Raceway in preparation for the Sept. 22 playoff race there. Each Cup organization is allowed to have one team at the test.

Testing is scheduled to be from noon – 7 p.m. ET on Aug. 27 and from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 28.

Tentatively scheduled to test, according to Richmond Raceway, are:

Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports)

Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing)

David Ragan (Front Row Motorsports)

Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing)

Cole Custer (Rick Ware Racing)

Kyle Larson (Chip Ganassi Racing)

Matt Kenseth (Roush Fenway Racing)

Ryan Blaney (Team Penske)

Paul Menard (Wood Brothers)

Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing)

Ty Dillon (Germain Racing)

AJ Allmendinger (JTG Daugherty Racing)

 

4 Cup playoff spots left to be filled after Bristol

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 20, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Four more drivers secured their spot in the 16-team playoff field Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, including race winner Kurt Busch.

That leaves four spots left to be set with two races left in the regular season.

Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson each secured a playoff spot on Saturday night to join Busch, who qualified vis his win. Blaney, Keselowski and Larson are in because they are far enough ahead in points.

Those who have secured playoff spots – provided they start both of the remaining regular-season races – are:

Kevin Harvick (7 wins)

Kyle Busch (6 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)

Clint Bowyer (2 wins)

Kurt Busch (1 win)

Joey Logano (1 win)

Chase Elliott (1 win)

Erik Jones (1 win)

Austin Dillon (1 win)

Ryan Blaney (points)

Brad Keselowski (points)

Kyle Larson (points)

Here is how the race for the final four playoff spots looks:

Denny Hamlin … 707 points

Aric Almirola … 658 points

Jimmie Johnson … 604 points

Alex Bowman … 572 points

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. … 79 points behind Bowman for final playoff spot

Ryan Newman … 91 points behind Bowman for final playoff spot

Daniel Suarez … 93 points behind Bowman for final playoff spot

Paul Menard … 99 points behind Bowman for final playoff spot