Results, stats for the Cup race at Bristol

It’s that time again.
With NASCAR’s summer return to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, that means another round of driver introductions with a special soundtrack.
Below are the songs drivers were introduced to before tonight’s Cup race.
Some of these songs are being reused from April when the songs were voted on by fans.
1. Kyle Larson “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean
2. Chase Elliott “A Crazy Racin’ Man” by Bill Elliott
3. Kyle Busch “All I Do is WIN” by DJ Khaled
4. Paul Menard “R.O.C.K. in the USA” by John Mellencamp
5. William Byron “Fan the Flames” by Liberty University
6. Kevin Harvick “Happy” by Pharrell
7. Denny Hamlin “Forever” by Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem
8. Aric Almirola “Miami Vice”
9. Kurt Busch “Outlaw State of Mind” by Chris Stapleton
10. Ryan Blaney “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash
11. Brad Keselowski “Little Deuce Coupe” by The Beach Boys
12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “People Back Home” by Florida Georgia Line
13. Jimmie Johnson “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes
14. Erik Jones “You Ain’t Seen Nothin Yet” by Bachman Turner Overdrive
15. David Ragan “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by the Charlie Daniels Band
16. Clint Bowyer “Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr.
17. Martin Truex Jr. “Reason to Drink” by Cole Swindell
18. Austin Dillon “Cowboy” by Kid Rock
19. Joey Logano “Brass Monkey” by The Beastie Boys
20. Jamie McMurray “One” by Metallica
21. Daniel Suarez “Speedy Gonzales” by Pat Boone
22. Alex Bowman “Rise” by I Prevail
23. Trevor Bayne “Rocky Top” by the Pride of the Southland Marching Band
24. Ryan Newman “Huntin, Fishin & Lovin Every Day” by Luke Bryan
25. AJ Allmendinger “I’m Alright” by Kenny Logins
26. Kasey Kahne “5-1-5-0” by Dierks Bentley
27. Bubba Wallace “Into The Fire” by Asking Alexandria
28. Chris Buescher “Pork and Beans” by Weezer
29. Matt DiBenedetto “Rocky Theme Song”
30. Corey LaJoie “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
31. Michael McDowell “Taking it to the Streets”, by The Doobie Brothers
32. Ty Dillon “Walk it Like I Talk It” by Migos
33. Jesse Little “John Deere Green” by Joe Diffie
34. JJ Yeley “Warrior” by Imagine Dragons
35. Ross Chastain “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd
36. Reed Sorenson “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix
37. Timmy Hill “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osborne
38. Gray Gaulding “Makes Me Wonder” by Maroon 5
39. Landon Cassill “Going to Mars” by Judah and the Lion
40. Blake Jones “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle