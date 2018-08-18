Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Points after the Cup race at Bristol

By Dan BeaverAug 18, 2018, 10:27 PM EDT
The Big 3 all experienced trouble during the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but they all had a big enough advantage over the field that they maintained their relative positions.

Kyle Busch crashed on Lap 2, charged back through the field and climbed to second before a series of late-race cautions, and then spun with less than 20 laps remaining after cutting a tire. He is first in the points after finishing the race 20th.

Kevin Harvick had a loose wheel on Lap 185 and lost two laps. He recovered to finish 10th, on the lead lap and is second in the points.

Martin Truex Jr. maintains his third position in the standings despite finishing 30th after getting spun by Busch on lap 433 while racing for second.

Kurt Busch entered Bristol fourth in the standings and solidified his position in the playoffs with Saturday night’s victory.

Clint Bowyer rounds out the top five.

Results, stats for the Cup race at Bristol

By Dan BeaverAug 18, 2018, 10:29 PM EDT
Kurt Busch held off Kyle Larson in a 13-lap shootout to the end of the Bristol Motor Speedway night on tires that were nearly 40 laps older. This was his sixth career win at Bristol. It came in a week with rumors swirling about his status with Stewart Haas Racing.

Larson held on to finish second. He also finished second in the spring Bristol race to Kyle Busch.

Chase Elliott finished third to earn his fifth consecutive top-10 finish.

Joey Logano and Erik Jones rounded out the top five.

All of the Big 3 drivers experienced trouble. Kyle Busch was involved in a Lap 2 incident, Kevin Harvick had a loose wheel on Lap 185 and lost two laps, while Martin Truex Jr. wrecked after contact by Kyle Busch on Lap 432. Kyle Busch finished 20th, Harvick got back on the lead lap and finished 10th with Truex in 30th.

Kurt Busch wins Bristol night race

By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2018, 9:51 PM EDT
Bristol, Tenn. –  Kurt Busch won Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading the final 13 laps under green to beat Kyle Larson, who had fresher tires.

Busch scored his first win in 58 races, going to Victory Lane for the first time since the 2017 Daytona 500. It’s his sixth win at Bristol Motor Speedway, with the last one coming in the spring 2006 race.

The top five was completed by Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Erik Jones.

The win, Busch’s 30th in Cup, came with questions surrounding his future in the series after this season.

“I love this place,” Busch said. “We now have won six times here and I have great teams that have always helped me win. This group of guys, Billy Scott, my crew chief, this is his first win and to be able to do it with Ford and Monster and Haas Automation is just what it’s all about, is executing as a team and we had good restarts when we had to, and then you’ve got to get clever and start throwing everything at it.”

Busch kept the lead on the final restart with 13 laps to go after Clint Bowyer was unable to get going.

He was one of four drivers, including Bowyer, to stay out following a caution with 29 laps to go. Busch was the only one of the four to remain in the top five. Bowyer finished sixth.

Busch led the final 24 laps.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Blaney used lapped traffic to narrowly beat out Kevin Harvick.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano held off Chase Elliott to claim the stage by about half a car length.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Larson earned his fifth runner-up finish of 2018 and second straight runner-up finish at Bristol … Chase Elliott led 112 laps and earned his second-career top five at Bristol. His first came with a fourth in his inaugural attempt in 2016. … Joey Logano earned his first top five in 13 races .. Trevor Bayne placed 11th for his best result of 2018.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Bubba Wallace and AJ Allmendinger were eliminated in a multi-car crash on Lap 2 that also involved Kyle Busch, who went two laps down as a result. Busch battled back to the lead lap and ran as high as third until he wrecked after cutting his left-rear tire with 18 laps to go. He finished 20th … Paul Menard retired after 28 laps after heavy contact with the wall … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 24th after he had to make multiple unscheduled stops, the first coming in Stage 1 for a flat tire … Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated after he was turned and wrecked by Kyle Busch with 68 laps to go while running in second.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “I used to win the spring race here a lot and there was an off week after that, so thank you Bristol.  I’m loving it.” – Kurt Busch.

WHAT’S NEXT: Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway at 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 2 on NBCSN

Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace involved in multicar wreck on Lap 2 at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A 15-car wreck occurred on Lap 2 of Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, eliminating Bubba Wallace, AJ Allmendinger, Michael McDowell and Gray Gaulding.

The wreck also involved Kyle Busch, Kasey Kahne, Jesse Little, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, and JJ Yeley. Martin Truex Jr. narrowly avoided clipping Busch’s car.

The wreck started when Busch spun in Turn 4 and stopped just past the entrance to the frontstretch.

McDowell then plowed into the back of Busch’s car, and Little rammed the left side. Busch was able to continue two laps down after making repairs.

“It just felt like an ARCA wreck,” Wallace said. “I hit the No. 47 (AJ Allmendinger) before my spotter called it I had run into the back of the No. 47, but then I got checked-up enough to pull down out line and just kept getting shoved into cars.  It’s unfortunate.  I was super excited to run tonight and see how we stacked up, but fate had other plans.”

Songs from driver introductions for the Bristol Night Race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
It’s that time again.

With NASCAR’s summer return to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, that means another round of driver introductions with a special soundtrack.

Below are the songs drivers were introduced to before tonight’s Cup race.

Some of these songs are being reused from April when the songs were voted on by fans.

1.       Kyle Larson                       “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean

2.       Chase Elliott                     “A Crazy Racin’ Man” by Bill Elliott

3.       Kyle Busch                        “All I Do is WIN” by DJ Khaled

4.       Paul Menard                    “R.O.C.K. in the USA” by John Mellencamp

5.       William Byron                  “Fan the Flames” by Liberty University

6.       Kevin Harvick                   “Happy” by Pharrell

7.       Denny Hamlin                 “Forever” by Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem

8.       Aric Almirola                    “Miami Vice”

9.       Kurt Busch                      “Outlaw State of Mind” by Chris Stapleton

10.   Ryan Blaney                     “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash

11.   Brad Keselowski              “Little Deuce Coupe” by The Beach Boys

12.   Ricky Stenhouse Jr.         “People Back Home” by Florida Georgia Line

13.   Jimmie Johnson              “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

14.   Erik Jones                         “You Ain’t Seen Nothin Yet” by Bachman Turner Overdrive

15.   David Ragan                     “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by the Charlie Daniels Band

16.   Clint Bowyer                    “Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr.                             

17.   Martin Truex Jr.              “Reason to Drink” by Cole Swindell

18.   Austin Dillon                    “Cowboy” by Kid Rock

19.   Joey Logano                     “Brass Monkey” by The Beastie Boys

20.   Jamie McMurray             “One” by Metallica

21.   Daniel Suarez                  “Speedy Gonzales” by Pat Boone

22.   Alex Bowman                  “Rise” by I Prevail

23.   Trevor Bayne                   “Rocky Top” by the Pride of the Southland Marching Band

24.   Ryan Newman                 “Huntin, Fishin & Lovin Every Day” by Luke Bryan

25.   AJ Allmendinger              “I’m Alright” by Kenny Logins

26.   Kasey Kahne                    “5-1-5-0” by Dierks Bentley

27.   Bubba Wallace                “Into The Fire” by Asking Alexandria

28.   Chris Buescher                “Pork and Beans” by Weezer

29.   Matt DiBenedetto           “Rocky Theme Song”

30.   Corey LaJoie                     “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

31.   Michael McDowell          “Taking it to the Streets”, by The Doobie Brothers

32.   Ty Dillon                           “Walk it Like I Talk It” by Migos

33.   Jesse Little                        “John Deere Green” by Joe Diffie

34.   JJ Yeley                              “Warrior” by Imagine Dragons

35.   Ross Chastain                  “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd

36.   Reed Sorenson                “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix

37.   Timmy Hill                        “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osborne

38.   Gray Gaulding                 “Makes Me Wonder” by Maroon 5

39.   Landon Cassill                 “Going to Mars” by Judah and the Lion

40.   Blake Jones                      “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle