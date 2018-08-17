Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR penalizes four drivers in first Cup practice at Bristol

By Nate RyanAug 17, 2018, 8:57 AM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR announced Friday morning that Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman, David Ragan and Bubba Wallace will be held out of the last 15 minutes of the first Cup practice.

The drivers’ cars failed prerace inspection twice at Michigan International Speedway.

The first practice for Saturday night’s Food City 500 begins at 10:35 a.m. and runs through 11:55.

Qualifying for the race is at 5:40 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Terry Labonte tried to join Dale Earnhardt in 1999 Bristol victory lane

By Dan BeaverAug 17, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Some of the best finishes at Bristol in the 1990s involved Terry Labonte and Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

Each driver came out ahead in two of the most famous of these.

In the 1995 night race, Earnhardt caught Labonte in heavy traffic on the final lap. He gave Labonte a shot in the back exiting Turn 4. Labonte nosed into the wall on the frontstretch but had enough momentum to carry his car across the finish line.

Labonte won; Earnhardt finished second.

“I wasn’t too mad about that one,” Labonte told Dale Earnhardt Jr. on this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download.

Labonte’s mood would be substantially different four years later.

In 1999, Earnhardt demonstrated he learned his lesson from the earlier exploit.

Labonte tapped Earnhardt coming to the white flag lap and got around him. He didn’t get far enough ahead, however, and Earnhardt spun Labonte on the backstretch.

Earnhardt won; Labonte finished eighth – the first driver one lap down.

“I was sitting there wrecked on the back straightaway and my car was nosed in the wall … so I put it in reverse,” Labonte said. “I had it running and I seen him coming down the back straightaway here and I thought, ‘That No. 3 is going to victory lane, but this No. 5 is going to be stuck in the side of it’. “

Labonte’s plan to piggy back was foiled, however.

“I had it timed perfect,” Labonte continued. “And I sat there, and I popped the clutch and that car moved about a half inch and tore reverse gear out.

“It kind of let all the wind out of my sails, so I just got out and walked to my transporter.”

NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Xfinity and Cup teams are scheduled to be in action today at Bristol Motor Speedway with Cup holding qualifying for Saturday night’s race.

Xfinity will compete in the Food City 300.

Here’s the full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

12:40 – 1:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

3:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN

5:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

5:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Food City 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Race results, truck series points standings after Bristol

By Dan BeaverAug 16, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
Johnny Sauter passed a faltering John Hunter Nemechek with five laps remaining in Thursday night’s Camping World Truck Series race to claim his fifth win of the season and first at Bristol.

Stewart Friesen was also able to get around Nemechek to earn his third second-place finish of 2018.

Nemechek held on to finish third after winning both stages of the race.

NBC analyst Parker Kligerman finished fourth with Todd Gilliland rounding out the top five.

Sauter padded his points lead with his victory in the regular season finale.

Noah Gragson, Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen and Brett Moffitt round out the top five at the end of the regular season.

With the points reset for the playoffs, Sauter will have 2,042 points.

Moffitt will be seeded second with 2,027 points and Gragson (2,022) will be seeded third.

The other drivers in the playoffs are Ben Rhodes (2,014), Friesen (2,012), Enfinger (2,011), Justin Haley (2,009) and Matt Crafton (2,003).

Johnny Sauter wins Truck race at Bristol

By Dan BeaverAug 16, 2018, 10:24 PM EDT
Johnny Sauter passed John Hunter Nemechek with five laps remaining in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway to win his fifth Truck race of the year in the regular season finale. This is Sauter’s first Truck win at Bristol.

Stewart Friesen raced Sauter in the closing laps for what was an apparent bid for second until Nemechek faltered in the closing laps when his engine lost power to an undisclosed mechanical failure.

Friesen followed Sauter around the faltering Nemechek to second. This is the third time this season that Friesen has finished second. He is is still looking for his first Truck win.

Nemechek held on to finish third, but seemed to have the truck to beat until he lost power. Nemechek took the lead from pole sitter Christopher Bell on lap 31 and went on to win Stage 1 and 2 of the race.

Parker Kligerman and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top five.

STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

STAGE 2 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

ADVANCING TO THE PLAYOFFS: Johnny Sauter, Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, Grant Enfinger, Justin Haley and Matt Crafton.

HOW JOHNNY SAUTER WON: He took the lead for the first time at the beginning of the final stage when Nemechek pitted, lost it briefly to Gragson on the restart, and regained the top spot on lap 131. Nemechek ran Sauter down in traffic, retaking the lead on lap 177. Battling Friesen hard in the closing lap kept Sauter from losing the second spot and when Nemechek faltered, he was in position to take advantage. 

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Making his Truck debut, Stefan Parsons stayed on the lead lap until lap 95. He lost another lap late in the race and finished 17th to earn a top 20. … Also making his debut, Codie Rohrbaugh finished 16th. … Ross Chastain got his weekend off to a good start with a 12th-place finish in the Truck race. He will also race in the Xfinity Series Friday night and Cup on Sunday.

WHO HAD A BAD NIGHT: After finishing fifth at Daytona in the season opener, Scott Lagasse Jr. spun and crashed on lap 16 in just his second Truck start of the season. … Myatt Snider was fighting to stay on the lead lap and battling for a position with Gragson when the two made contact coming to the end of Stage 2. Snider spun into the inside wall and did major damage.

NOTABLE: Christopher Bell acclimated quickly to the No. 51 truck. He won the pole after taking over for an ailing Harrison Burton and then jumped out to an early lead and paced the field for 31 laps. He faded at the end when his power steering failed.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “Uncle Johnny (Sauter) races me hard and that was a couple of bad ass Silverados going at it. … The lap traffic was to our advantage. We could roll when they moved up. … That was probably the most fun I’ve had all year, bumping and grinding. There are no better guys to race with than John Hunter and Johnny.” – Stewart Friesen on Fox.

WHAT’S NEXT: Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Aug. 26 at 2:30 PM on FS1.