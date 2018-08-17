Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Martin Truex Jr. on his uncertain future: ‘I’m starting to hear rumors’

By Nate RyanAug 17, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The defending champion of NASCAR’s premier series is uncertain if he will return to the team next season.

“That’s hard to put a number on, honestly,” Martin Truex Jr. said when asked Friday to estimate a percentage of the likelihood he will drive for Furniture Row Racing next season. “I really don’t know. I think in another week or two I’ll have a better answer for you, a better percentage.

“Right now, we need sponsorship. That’s as simple as it gets. It’s hard to say. Is there a 50 percent chance we get that in the next couple of weeks? Or is there a 100 percent chance. Or is there 2 percent? I don’t know. I can tell you that everything really is based upon that.”

With Kurt Busch’s No. 41 ride at Stewart-Haas Racing unfilled for next year and Kasey Kahne’s retirement opening another seat, the garage chatter is growing louder about the annual spinning carousel of drivers heading to new teams. The contract statuses of Jamie McMurray and Ryan Newman also are murky for 2019.

Even though Truex won his first Cup title last year with a season-high eight victories and has four wins this year with Barney Visser’s No. 78 Toyota, he acknowledges his name is in the mix.

“I’m starting to hear rumors,” he said. “That’s kind of how it works in this sport. I’ve been in this position before. I’ve got a great team. Barney has done a lot for my career. It’s something we all want to keep going and just need a little bit of time to let the dominoes fall into place and see if we can keep it going. And if not, I have to figure it out from there.”

Truex is in his fifth season with Furniture Row Racing. The team is trying to plug a sponsorship hole left by 5 hour Energy, which is exiting after being a co-primary sponsor for 30 Cup races this season. The company’s departure was announced a month ago with the team in the throes of signing Truex to an extension.

Last season, Furniture Row Racing overcame a season of adversity, including the death of a team member and a heart attack for Visser. Truex said the team has learned to focus through distractions.

“The biggest thing for us as a group (is) we’ve kind of been in this situation before,” he said. “Really the past couple of seasons, we’ve been at a tipping point at some point in time, and we’ve been just been able to focus on doing our jobs.

“We always feel like that at the end of the day, if we do our jobs and we do them well, and we’re winning races, that’s our best opportunity to keep things going the way they are. I think that’s not going to change. That’s what we have to do. The commitments people made to us are through the end of the season. No matter what happens, this is a professional sport, and we need to hold up our end of the deal, and the guys understand that. We’re going to fight as hard as we can no matter what next year looks like and try to repeat what we did last year.”

Kyle Busch jumps to the top near the end of final practice

By Nate RyanAug 17, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch zoomed to the top spot in the closing minute of final practice for Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who has won the past two races at the 0.533-mile oval, turned a 126.729 mph lap in his No. 18 Toyota.

Martin Truex Jr., who is seeking his first win on a short track in NASCAR’s premier series, was second, followed by Aric Almirola, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

Erik Jones, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying is at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Click here for the speed chart from the final practice at Bristol.

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Bristol: EARLIER start time, lineup and more

By Nate RyanAug 17, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series sandwiches its monthlong celebration of three historic road courses around a storied short track. Because of a sketchy weather forecast, NASCAR moved up the start time by 15 minutes.

Here is all the info for tonight’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Elliott Sadler at 7:23 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:28 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the 0.533-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Qualifying is at 3:40 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by Sergeant Mary Potts of the Tennessee Army National Guard at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 80 degrees and a 46 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch won from the pole, leading a race-high 186 of 300 laps and holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez on a late restart.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 3:40 p.m. today.

Chase Elliott fastest in opening Cup practice

By Nate RyanAug 17, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — With the threat of inclement weather making practice time more critical, Chase Elliott led the opening practice for Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver turned a 126.645 mph lap in his No. 9 Chevrolet, followed by Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney.

Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top 10.

NASCAR announced during the practice that it was moving the start time for Saturday’s race up by one hour.

Click here for speeds from the opening practice at Bristol.

Start of Saturday’s Cup race moved up by an hour

By Nate RyanAug 17, 2018, 11:52 AM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Because of the threat of inclement weather, Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway will begin an hour earlier.

NASCAR announced Friday afternoon that the green flag will be at 6:46 p.m. ET for Saturday’s 500-lap race.

Various forecasts are putting the odds of scattered thunderstorms at more than 50% Saturday night.

Rain also is a possibility Friday night, so NASCAR elected to move up the start of the Xfinity race by 15 minutes for a 7:28 p.m. green flag.