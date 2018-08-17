Kyle Larson on pole for Cup race at Bristol

Kyle Larson won the pole for Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (6:46 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with a top speed of 127.792 mph around the half-mile track.
Larson bested Chase Elliott (127.665) and Kyle Busch (127.639) to earn his third pole of the year and the seventh of the year.
The top five was completed by Paul Menard and William Byron. Menard matched his best Bristol start from 2011 while Byron earned his career-best qualifying result in 24 starts.
“The top five there was tight,” Larson told NBCSN. “I saw William run his .04 there before I went out. ‘That’s going to be hard to beat.’ I would never have thought three other guys would squeeze between him and I for first and second. That shows how tough our sport is and our series is.”
Larson’s previous poles this year were at Dover and Sonoma. He has started on the front row in three of the last four Bristol races.
The top 10 was rounded out by Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.
Jimmie Johnson qualified 13. He was followed by Erik Jones, David Ragan, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr. and Austin Dillon.
“We were really fast in the first round, it just didn’t really transfer over to the second round,” Jones told NBCSN. Jones won his first-career pole in this race last year. “Lost a lot of grip, lost a lot of speed. I think going early, the track was still a little bit hot and we didn’t have quite a car that was ready for that.”
AJ Allmendinger qualified 25th and was followed by Kasey Kahne and Bubba Wallace.
B.J. McLeod failed to qualify.