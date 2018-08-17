Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch wins Bristol Xfinity pole

By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Kyle Busch will start first in tonight’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:28 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after posting a top speed of 124.686 mph in qualifying.

It is Busch’s first pole in seven starts this season. It is his sixth Xfinity pole at Bristol.

The top five is completed by Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Matt Tifft.

Logano’s fourth-place start is the worst of his five Xfinity starts this year.

Elliott Sadler will start sixth, his best start at Bristol since 2014.

Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Ryan Reed, Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain were among those who did not advance to the final round.

Michael Annett will start 22nd after he spun and made light contact with the wall late in Round 1. He advanced to Round 2 but did not make a qualifying attempt.

Kyle Larson wins pole for Cup Bristol night race

By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
Kyle Larson won the pole for Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (6:46 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with a top speed of 127.792 mph around the half-mile track.

Larson bested Chase Elliott (127.665) and Kyle Busch (127.639) to earn his third pole of the year and the seventh of the year.

The top five was completed by Paul Menard and William Byron.

“The top five there was tight,” Larson told NBCSN. “I saw William run his .04 there before I went out. ‘That’s going to be hard to beat.’ I would never have thought three other guys would squeeze between him and I for first and second. That shows how tough our sport is and our series is.”

The top 10 was rounded out by Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.

Jimmie Johnson qualified 13. He was followed by Erik Jones, David Ragan, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr. and Austin Dillon.

“We were really fast in the first round, it just didn’t really transfer over to the second round,” Jones told NBCSN. Jones won his first-career pole in this race last year. “Lost a lot of grip, lost a lot of speed. I think going early, the track was still a little bit hot and we didn’t have quite a car that was ready for that.”

AJ Allmendinger qualified 25th and was followed by Kasey Kahne and Bubba Wallace.

B.J. McLeod failed to qualify.

Martin Truex Jr. on his uncertain future: ‘I’m starting to hear rumors’

By Nate RyanAug 17, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The defending champion of NASCAR’s premier series is uncertain if he will return to the team next season.

“That’s hard to put a number on, honestly,” Martin Truex Jr. said when asked Friday to estimate a percentage of the likelihood he will drive for Furniture Row Racing next season. “I really don’t know. I think in another week or two I’ll have a better answer for you, a better percentage.

“Right now, we need sponsorship. That’s as simple as it gets. It’s hard to say. Is there a 50 percent chance we get that in the next couple of weeks? Or is there a 100 percent chance. Or is there 2 percent? I don’t know. I can tell you that everything really is based upon that.”

With Kurt Busch’s No. 41 ride at Stewart-Haas Racing unfilled for next year and Kasey Kahne’s retirement opening another seat, the garage chatter is growing louder about the annual spinning carousel of drivers heading to new teams. The contract statuses of Jamie McMurray and Ryan Newman also are murky for 2019.

Even though Truex won his first Cup title last year with a season-high eight victories and has four wins this year with Barney Visser’s No. 78 Toyota, he acknowledges his name is in the mix.

“I’m starting to hear rumors,” he said. “That’s kind of how it works in this sport. I’ve been in this position before. I’ve got a great team. Barney has done a lot for my career. It’s something we all want to keep going and just need a little bit of time to let the dominoes fall into place and see if we can keep it going. And if not, I have to figure it out from there.”

Truex is in his fifth season with Furniture Row Racing. The team is trying to plug a sponsorship hole left by 5 hour Energy, which is exiting after being a co-primary sponsor for 30 Cup races this season. The company’s departure was announced a month ago with the team in the throes of signing Truex to an extension.

Last season, Furniture Row Racing overcame a season of adversity, including the death of a team member and a heart attack for Visser. Truex said the team has learned to focus through distractions.

“The biggest thing for us as a group (is) we’ve kind of been in this situation before,” he said. “Really the past couple of seasons, we’ve been at a tipping point at some point in time, and we’ve been just been able to focus on doing our jobs.

“We always feel like that at the end of the day, if we do our jobs and we do them well, and we’re winning races, that’s our best opportunity to keep things going the way they are. I think that’s not going to change. That’s what we have to do. The commitments people made to us are through the end of the season. No matter what happens, this is a professional sport, and we need to hold up our end of the deal, and the guys understand that. We’re going to fight as hard as we can no matter what next year looks like and try to repeat what we did last year.”

Kyle Busch jumps to the top near the end of final practice

By Nate RyanAug 17, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch zoomed to the top spot in the closing minute of final practice for Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who has won the past two races at the 0.533-mile oval, turned a 126.729 mph lap in his No. 18 Toyota.

Martin Truex Jr., who is seeking his first win on a short track in NASCAR’s premier series, was second, followed by Aric Almirola, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

Erik Jones, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying is at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Bristol: EARLIER start time, lineup and more

By Nate RyanAug 17, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series sandwiches its monthlong celebration of three historic road courses around a storied short track. Because of a sketchy weather forecast, NASCAR moved up the start time by 15 minutes.

Here is all the info for tonight’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Elliott Sadler at 7:23 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:28 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the 0.533-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Qualifying is at 3:40 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by Sergeant Mary Potts of the Tennessee Army National Guard at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 80 degrees and a 46 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch won from the pole, leading a race-high 186 of 300 laps and holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez on a late restart.

