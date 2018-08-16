Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR brings the thunder back to “Thunder Valley” this weekend as all three national series return to race under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The three-day schedule is topped off by the Cup Series’ 500-lap race around the half-mile track, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.
Here’s the full weekend schedule for Bristol, with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
Thursday, Aug. 16
7 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
7:30 a.m – Truck Series garage opens
9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
10:05 – 10:55 a.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
11:05-11:55 a.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)
1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
4:10 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)
6 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting
8 pm. – Truck Series driver introductions
8:30 p.m. – UNOH 200; 200 laps/106.6 miles (Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Friday, Aug. 17
7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open
9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
10:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
12:40 – 1:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
3:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN
5:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
5:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
7:30 p.m. – Food City 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, Aug. 18
11 a.m. – Cup garage opens
5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
6:50 p.m. – Driver introductions
7:30 p.m. – Cup race; 500 laps/266.5 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)