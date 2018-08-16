Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR brings the thunder back to “Thunder Valley” this weekend as all three national series return to race under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The three-day schedule is topped off by the Cup Series’ 500-lap race around the half-mile track, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for Bristol, with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, Aug. 16

7 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7:30 a.m  – Truck Series garage opens

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

10:05 – 10:55 a.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

11:05-11:55 a.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:10 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

6 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

8 pm. – Truck Series driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – UNOH 200; 200 laps/106.6 miles (Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Aug. 17

7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

12:40 – 1:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

3:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN

5:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

5:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Food City 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Aug. 18

11 a.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Cup race; 500 laps/266.5 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Kasey Kahne retiring from full-time racing in NASCAR

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 16, 2018, 8:36 AM EDT
2 Comments

Kasey Kahne announced Wednesday morning that the 2018 Cup season will be his last full time in NASCAR.

The driver of Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Chevrolet made the announcement on his Twitter account.

“Racing in Cup full time for a few more years was just something that I couldn’t commit to,” said Kahne, who had been racing on NASCAR’s premier circuit since 2004. “I’m not sure what the future holds for me, but I know I’m at ease with the decision that I have made.”

Kahne, 38, was the 2004 Cup rookie of the year with Evernham Motorsports and scored his first victory in May 2005 at Richmond Raceway. He has 18 victories in 527 starts during 15 full-time seasons and posted a best finish of fourth in the points standings in 2012, his first year at Hendrick Motorsports.

Kahne also has eight Xfinity Series wins and five Camping World Truck Series wins.

In the wake of Elliott Sadler’s announcement Tuesday, Kahne is the latest of several drivers to walk away from NASCAR in the last three seasons. Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick, Carl Edwards and Dale Earnhardt Jr. all have walked away since 2015.

Here is Kahne’s announcement.

NASCAR America: NASCAR to Fernando Alonso, “come join us”

By Dan BeaverAug 16, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
A 17-year career in Formula 1 that started at the age of 19 will come to an end for Fernando Alonso when the final race of 2018 is run.

Immediately upon the announcement of his retirement, speculation began about what he might be doing next. Most of the conjecture surrounds IndyCar.

Alonso climbed behind the wheel of an Andretti Autosport Honda in the 2017 Indy 500 and led 27 laps before engine failure sent him behind the wall.

But NASCAR would like to see him transition to stockers instead of open wheel cars and they sent Alonso an invitation via twitter.

“I was surprised by that,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “I don’t think he’s coming. I think he’s going to IndyCar.”

Recently retired, Earnhardt thinks Alonso should just enjoy any races he runs. He should cherry pick them and “just play.”

If a ride is found, however, the soon-to-be former F1 driver might run only the Daytona 500.

“Not a full season. … That to me is a realistic situation – his coming just to run the Daytona 500,” Earnhardt continued.

Kyle Petty is skeptical even that will happen.

“It is tough to come into this series – the NASCAR series – on a one-off race and be competitive against the guys we have,” Petty said. “You just can’t do it. … Why put yourself in that position?”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America: What makes Kyle Busch so good at Bristol?

By Dan BeaverAug 15, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Kyle Busch swept all three national series at Bristol Motor Speedway in August 2010. The next spring, he won both the Truck and Cup series. That five-race winning streak is part of a remarkable 21 victories on this track.

Last August, he swept the three national series at Bristol again.

Busch’s numbers at Bristol are nothing short of amazing – and they include back-to-back wins in the last two Cup races.

But what makes him so good?

“It’s because he’s an amazing driver,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

“(Busch is) a guy who can make an amazing difference behind the wheel and so when you go to a track that needs a talented driver to be able to get around it, he’s a guy that takes advantage of his own skill,” Earnhardt continued. “You have to apply that to the short track. All the guys that do well at short tracks are drivers. They’re real, real men.

“They came from racing short tracks and honing those abilities … have the patience, the judgment, the decision-making ability, but also the raw speed to be able to set up their cars the way they need to be all night long.”

On a track where laps are completed in less than 15 seconds, drivers are constantly in traffic. Busch’s ability to navigate through slower cars is another key to his success, according to Kyle Petty.

“Bristol is a rhythm racetrack. … Kyle is a rhythm driver,” Petty said. “When he gets in a rhythm, you watch him when he runs – he catches lapped traffic; he disposes of them. He doesn’t spend a lot of time breaking his rhythm and having to start again.”

For more, watch the video above.

Kaulig Racing to field second entry in Indianapolis Xfinity race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Kaulig Racing will field a second entry for the first time in its three-year history in the Sept. 8 Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, team owner Matt Kaulig told NBC Sports.

The entry, the No. 10 Chevrolet, will join the No. 11 that is driven by Ryan Truex. The No. 10 will be driven by a “big driver.”

The news comes after Kaulig Racing earned its first top-five finish last week at Mid-Ohio, where Truex finished fifth. It came in the team’s 87th Xfinity start and was in Kaulig’s home state of Ohio, where his company, Leaf Filter Gutter Protection, is headquartered.

“It’s very (significant), it shows how our organization is growing,” Kaulig said. “A lot of these teams are getting smaller, are cutting people, are just cutting back and we’re growing. We’re just getting started. When you look at a team like ours, that’s just two-and-a-half years in, it’s all upside, it’s all of our great stuff that’s ahead of us. Not behind us. We just want to win trophies.”

The addition of a second car for the Indianapolis race follows the team building a 15,000-square foot addition onto its shop, which is located in Welcome, North Carolina, on the campus of Richard Childress Racing.

Kaulig’s time in NASCAR began as a sponsor of Blake Koch in 2015 when he drove for TriStar Motorsports.

Through 21 races, Truex is eighth in the point standings and has nine top 10s in addition to his first top five.