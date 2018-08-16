Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Bristol in last three seasons

By Dan BeaverAug 16, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Is Bristol Motor Speedway a wild card?

An argument can be made either way with one driver exemplifying both.

Kyle Busch is arguably the best driver to ever compete at Bristol. In 2010 and 2011, he scored five consecutive wins in NASCAR’s three national series. Last August, he swept Bristol again – winning the Truck, Xfinity and Cup races. He won this spring’s Food City 500 and enters this weekend with back-to-back victories in Cup.

But he doesn’t have one of the 10 best average finishes during the past three years because he was involved in three consecutive accidents in 2016-17 – finishing 35th or worse each time.

Bristol is a rhythm track. That is one of the reasons Busch is so great, but the opposite side of that coin is that when a driver loses his rhythm, it can be difficult to get back.

NASCAR’s parity among most teams – prior to this season’s dominance of the Big 3 – has kept all but four drivers from accumulating a three-year average of better than 10th and that could make setting this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster a little tricky.

1. Kevin Harvick (three-year average: 5.20)
Bristol has not always been one of Harvick’s better tracks. After getting off to a strong start in the early 2000s, he struggled through 13 races from 2009 through 2015 with only a single top 10. He finished second to Joey Logano in the 2015 night race and has not been outside the top 10 since.

2. Jimmie Johnson (three-year average: 9.00)
While this team fought to find the right setup on most tracks this spring, Johnson scored a solid third-place finish at Bristol. Except for one poor showing in spring 2016, he has finished 11th or better since the 2014 night race including a victory in the 2017 Food City 500.

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (three-year average: 9.00)
Bristol may be Stenhouse’s final opportunity to score a victory and lock the No. 17 team in the playoffs. He has not yet won on the half-mile bullring, but has a pair of second-place finishes in 2014 and 2016 to indicate he is capable of doing so if the strategy plays out just right.

4. Joey Logano (three-year average: 9.40)
With a six-race streak of results 13th or better, Logano has been one of the most consistent drivers at Bristol in recent years. Only two of these were top-fives, but one earned maximum points when he won the 2015 night race. He won that same event in 2014, which suggests he has a great setup under the lights.

5. Denny Hamlin (three-year average: 10.00)
If one had to venture a guess, it would be that Hamlin will finish third this weekend. That is where he’s finished in each of the last three years during the August race, so the 14th earned by the No. 11 this spring at Bristol is less predictive than it otherwise might be.

6. Trevor Bayne (three-year average: 11.80)
Bayne is anything but a safe choice this week, but for fantasy NASCAR players who need to take a big risk, he could be the best differentiator. Entering this spring’s Food City 500, he had a four-race streak of results 12th or better. He was involved in a crash this spring and finished five laps off the pace in 24th, so he’s going to need a little luck this weekend.

7. Jamie McMurray (three-year average: 12.80)
McMurray will not be a good choice for this week’s Fantasy Live game, but he is a great utility driver in other games. In the last eight Bristol races, his best finish was an eighth, but before this spring, he had a perfect record of top-15s. He missed that mark in the Food City 500, but still finished in the middle of the pack with a 19th. He won’t earn maximum points, but he’s not going to cost a lot either.

8. Ryan Newman (three-year average: 13.40)
Newman is another great dark horse pick. He is not going to get a lot of attention before the race begins and is unlikely to get a top five, but the odds are in his favor that a top 10 is in the offing. In the last 18 races at Bristol, he has finished in the top 10 in 55.6 percent of the races and earned a top 15 72.2 percent of the time.

9. Clint Bowyer (three-year average: 13.60)
Bowyer has been stronger in the spring than fall in recent years. His last three attempts in that race ended in top 10s, while his August races under the lights have netted only one top 10 in the past five years. His overall average since 2011 has been 11.3 with only three results outside the top 15 in 13 races, so he should be on fantasy owners’ radar screens when practice begins.

10. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 14.60)
Elliott deserves attention less for his Bristol record than the recent momentum he brings to the weekend. In five starts on the bullring, he has only one top five and another top 10. Meanwhile, his last two attempts have ended in results outside the top 15. He has momentum on his side, however, with a four-race, top-10 streak to his credit that includes his first Cup win at Watkins Glen two weeks ago.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Joe Gibbs Racing or an affiliated driver has won the last six Bristol races for which time trials were run. Kyle Larson took the top spot in spring 2017 based on NASCAR’s rule book. JGR’s strength is a good indication that they will lead the field to green again this weekend. Busch has the advantage. If he shows speed in practice, last summer’s pole winner Erik Jones is also a good choice.

Segment Winners: In three races at Bristol since the advent of segment points, Brad Keselowski is the only driver to win a stage more than once. He swept the segments this spring. Those were the only times that Keselowski finished among the top 10 at the end of a segment, however, so it is difficult to make him a top choice to sweep the stages again this week. Larson and Johnson are the only drivers to score points in all six stages. The Gibbs’ guys Busch (earning points in 4 stages) and Jones (5) are not far behind and they have a lot more momentum on their side this week.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.

Christopher Bell wins pole for truck race at Bristol

By Dan BeaverAug 16, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
Christopher Bell climbed into the No. 51 to sub for an ailing Harrison Burton and qualified on the pole for tonight’s Truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway with a speed of 125.839 mph.

He beat Ben Rhodes (125.765 mph) by .020 seconds.

John Hunter Nemechek (125.518), Johnny Sauter (125.273) and Grant Enfinger (124.533) rounded out the top five.

In round one of qualification, Matt Crafton and Norm Benning made contact, doing damage to the right front fender of the Crafton’s No. 88. He posted the 17th best time in that session. Crafton failed to advance to the final round and will line up 18th.

Gray Gaulding, Timothy Peters, BJ McLeod, Benning, and Jennifer Jo Cobb failed to qualify.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scott Dixon joins the show live

By Dan BeaverAug 16, 2018, 4:49 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN with special guest Scott Dixon.

On today’s show:

  • Four time IndyCar Champion Scott Dixon is live in the studio to discuss chasing another championship, his take on the recent Fernando Alonso and Tony Stewart news, as well as the difference between the real and virtual Pocono raceways.
  • Kasey Kahne announced this would be his final full season in Cup. Nate Ryan will give us the latest on the reigning Brickyard 400 winner’s decision, what it means for the future of the #95 car, and if XFinity points leader Christopher Bell will move into his seat.
  • SiriusXM’s Pete Pistone calls in as we look forward to this weekend’s race at Bristol. Can Kyle Busch win his 3rd straight at Thunder Valley?
  • Go Karts or motorcycles? Ricky Stenhouse Jr talks about his love for riding two wheels on dirt and how one childhood decision changed the outlook of his racing future.

JTG Daugherty Racing, Bush’s Beans extend partnership

By Dan BeaverAug 16, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
JTG Daugherty Racing announced that Bush’s Beans has signed a multi-year partnership renewal with the No. 37 as a primary sponsor and the No. 47 as an associate partner.

The length of the partnership renewal was not announced.

In 23 races so far this season, Chris Buescher has earned two top-five finishes in the No. 37. AJ Allmendinger has one top five and two other top 10s in the No 47.

“Bush’s Beans has been with us almost since our first season in NASCAR, a partner with the team for more than 15 years,” JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Tad Geschickter said in a press release. “Bush’s Beans is a private, family-owned business and has a culture that shares a lot of the same values that we do at JTG Daugherty Racing. Not only are they one of our longest standing partners of the race team, but they are also very close friends and we are proud to continue to showcase their brand at NASCAR’s highest level of competition.”

The Tennessee-based Bush’s Beans will be the primary sponsor for this week’s Cup race at Bristol on Buescher’s car. They were also the primary sponsor in this spring’s Bristol race in which he finished 36th with crash damage.

Xfinity practice report from Bristol

By Dan BeaverAug 16, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
Final Practice

Xfinity regular Christopher Bell topped the speed chart in final practice for the Food City 300. His fastest lap was 122.976 mph.

Bell beat Kyle Larson (122.874 mph) by .013 seconds.

Another Cup regular, Kyle Busch (122.780) was third on the chart.

Brandon Jones (122.584) and Daniel Hemric (122.380) rounded out the top five.

Larson had the quickest 10-lap average in this session with a speed of 121.708 mph. Busch was second best with a 121.671 mph average.

First Practice

The Cup guys took center stage in the first practice session for the Bristol Xfinity race with Larson topping the speed chart at 124.289 mph.

He beat last year’s winner of this race Busch (124.002) by .032 seconds.

Bell (123.770), Joey Logano (123.579) and Hemric (123.531) rounded out the top five.

Logano posted the quickest 10-lap average at 122.161 mph.

