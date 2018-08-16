Kasey Kahne retiring from full-time racing in NASCAR

Kasey Kahne announced Wednesday morning that the 2018 Cup season will be his last full time in NASCAR.

The driver of Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Chevrolet made the announcement on his Twitter account.

“Racing in Cup full time for a few more years was just something that I couldn’t commit to,” said Kahne, who had been racing on NASCAR’s premier circuit since 2004. “I’m not sure what the future holds for me, but I know I’m at ease with the decision that I have made.”

Kahne, 38, was the 2004 Cup rookie of the year with Evernham Motorsports and scored his first victory in May 2005 at Richmond Raceway. He has 18 victories in 527 starts during 15 full-time seasons and posted a best finish of fourth in the points standings in 2012, his first year at Hendrick Motorsports.

Kahne also has eight Xfinity Series wins and five Camping World Truck Series wins.

In the wake of Elliott Sadler’s announcement Tuesday, Kahne is the latest of several drivers to walk away from NASCAR in the last three seasons. Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick, Carl Edwards and Dale Earnhardt Jr. all have walked away since 2015.

Here is Kahne’s announcement.