Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski matches best finish of year, but ‘not where we need to be’ vs ‘Big 3’

By Daniel McFadinAug 13, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski was close to earning his first Cup win of the season on Sunday.

Well, sort of.

“It’s hard to really show any aggression when the guy that won the race was three-and-a-half seconds ahead of you,” Keselowski said after placing second in the Consumers Energy 400 to Kevin Harvick.

Keselowski earned his sixth top five of the season, matching his season-best result from February’s race at Atlanta, where he was also runner-up to Harvick as he won his first of a series-best seven races.

The Team Penske driver only assumed second place when Austin Dillon pulled out of Keselowski’s way with two laps to go due to a vibration. Dillon finished fourth.

Keselowski, a Michigan native, started the day in 18th but managed to put his No. 2 Ford in the top 10 at the end of the first two stages, placing ninth each time.

That Stage 2 finish and his eventual second-place result came after he had to pit for a loose wheel on Lap 76 under caution and restart 21st.

Keselowski’s impressive come back followed a stretch where he finished 17th or worse in four of the previous five races, including two DNFs for wrecks at Daytona and Pocono.

“The last few weeks we’ve had some pretty big struggles, finishing out races with breakdowns and letdowns and all of the above,” Keselowski said. “It’s nice to just be able to have a clean race, or mostly clean … To be able to kind of get the finish we deserve, that’s important.  It’s important to get what you have out of your car, and although we might not have race‑winning speed, you still need to execute.

“So with that in mind, that’s good for everybody’s morale at Team Penske and on the 2 team, as well, but of course we want to break through and win, as well, and kind of like you indicated, we’re not where we need to be to just win on pure speed against those guys week in and week out.”

Harvick’s win was the 17th for the “Big 3” this season, which also includes Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. It was also the 10th win for Ford this season, but Team Penske owns only one of those. That came via Joey Logano in April at Talladega.

Keselowski’s own last win came last October at Talladega. He is seventh in the standings, inbetween Logano and fellow teammate Ryan Blaney

Keselowski was asked if he can only finish three seconds behind Harvick all the way to Miami, how will he know if has a shot to compete with Harvick come the season finale.

“I don’t know if there’s a great answer to that,” Keselowski said. “I could throw you something out there, but it would just be a lob, right? With the way the points format obviously is … you have to get to Homestead.  You have to make it through those playoff rounds.  To that end, I don’t think you can guarantee on being able to point your way through.  You can really only point your way through to the third round.  You really can’t count on pointing your way through to the fourth round, unless you have all the bonus points, which we don’t.”

Keselowski has only four playoff points from his four stage wins.

“With that in mind, we’re going to have to deliver and make results and win races, and I think that’s what the sport is about at the end of the day,” Keselowski said.

As for having the speed to compete each weekend with the “Big 3,” Keselowski said “I don’t know if I’ve really put a lot of thought into that.”

He treats “each weekend as a reset point,” going into as “though this could be the weekend where we have the speed to win that way or could execute that way.

“Then when you start to get through the weekend, you have to get the most out of what you have.  We’ve had some races where I feel like we’ve been equal to or better than those guys where we haven’t put it all together, mostly the plate tracks I would say.  So that’s kind of on us to get a result.

“But on these types of tracks, the mile‑and‑a‑half, intermediate, whatever you want to call them, 2‑mile tracks, we haven’t had that yet, but we’ve been closer some places than others.”

The series heads to Bristol next, where Keselowski has two wins but has failed to finished better than 18th in the last five races.

Then comes Darlington, where Keselowski has two top fives in nine starts. He placed 15th last year and ninth in 2016.

The regular season final arrives the next week, with it being held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time.

Keselowski led 23 laps there last year before placing second, his only top five in Indy in eighth starts.

 

Retro Rundown 2018: Southern 500 paint schemes

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 69th Southern 500 is just around the corner. You only have to wait 20 days for the Sept. 2 race at Darlington Raceway, which will air on NBCSN.

That night will be a blast from the past with paint schemes representing NASCAR’s history as the track celebrates NASCAR’s 70th anniversary.

Here’s a roundup of the paint schemes that have been announced so far.

No. 00 – Landon Cassill: The StarCom Racing driver will pilot a car with Bobby Allison’s 1988 Miller High Life paint scheme. Derrike Cope, StarCom’s team manager, drove for Allison from 1994-96. Matt DiBenedetto drove the scheme in last year’s Southern 500.

No. 2 – Brad KeselowskiWill drive Rusty Wallace’s paint scheme from the 1990 Cup season.

Team Penske

No. 4 – Kevin Harvick: Will drive a scheme based on Busch Beer’s can design from 1996.

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 9 – Chase Elliott: The Hendrick Motorsports driver will have a scheme based on one driven by his late cousin, Casey Elliott. He passed away from cancer in 1996.

Photo: Dustin Long

No. 12 – Ryan Blaney: Will drive a scheme based on the car his father, Dave Blaney, raced in the 2003 Cup season.

No. 14 – Clint BowyerBowyer will driver a paint scheme based on the car NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett drove to a win in the 1965 Southern 500.

 

No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr: The Roush Fenway Racing driver will have the John Deere paint scheme driven by Chad Little from 1997-2000.

Top: Roush Fenway Racing/Bottom: Getty Images

No. 18 – Kyle Busch: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pilot the original Skittles paint scheme first driven by Ernie Irvan in 1997.

No. 20 – Erik Jones: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pay tribute to the Camping World Truck Series career of his spotter, Rick Carelli.

No. 21 – Paul Menard: Wood Brothers Racing will pay tribute to Cale Yarborough’s win in the 1968 Southern 500, which was the first for the team and Yarborough.

No. 22 – Joey Logano: The Team Penske driver will pay tribute to Steve Park with the Pennzoil scheme Park drove for Dale Earnhardt Inc. in the early 2000s and won two races with.

Logano picture: NBCSN/Steve Park picture: Getty Images

 

No. 24 – William Byron: Will drive Jeff Gordon‘s iconic DuPont “Rainbow Warriors” scheme he raced full-time from 1993 -2000.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31 – Ryan Newman: The Richard Childress Racing driver will honor the late Neil Bonnett with his scheme. The car will be painted like the Mom & Pop’s sponsored car Bonnett drove in two Cup races in 1993. He was the first RCR driver to drive the No. 31.

RCR

No. 32 – Matt DiBenedetto: Will drive Jeff Burton‘s paint scheme from the 2000 Cup season.

 

No. 41 – Kurt BuschWill drive his own paint scheme from the 2003 season when he was part of one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history at Darlington Raceway, losing to Ricky Craven by 0.002 seconds. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the race.

 

No. 43 – Bubba Wallace: The rookie driver will boast the first STP paint scheme Richard Petty drove in 1972 at Riverside International Speedway.

Richard Petty Motorsports

No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson: The three-time Darlington winner will drive the scheme he used in 2012 when he won the Southern 500 and gave Hendrick Motorsports its 200th victory.

 

Richard Childress Racing

No. 99 – Derrike Cope: Cope will be sponsored by Bojangles and will have the paint scheme Cope drove in the Cup Series in 1993 when sponsored by the company.

StarCom Racing

 

 and on Facebook

NASCAR takes six Cup cars to wind tunnel after Michigan

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 13, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR has taken six Cup cars – two from each manufacturer – for wind tunnel and engine testing following Sunday’s race at Michigan won by Kevin Harvick.

The cars taken include the Fords of Harvick and Brad Keselowski (finished second); the Chevrolets of Austin Dillon (fourth) and Chase Elliott (ninth); and the Toyotas of Kyle Busch (third) and Denny Hamlin (eighth).

The location of the wind tunnel was not available from NASCAR.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, discussed the wind tunnel tests Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“We try and find a track where obviously aero is going to play a bigger role,” O’Donnell said. “I think (the test) it’s actually Tuesday. We’ll have those results kind of going into Wednesday and our process is to share that with (manufacturers) and the race teams. It’s a good barometer for us for two things. To make sure we’re still within that box that we set for the current year and probably most importantly is we look to lock in 2019 (that) the baseline we’re using matches up with all the data that we believe we have in the system. It’s a good check on both for not only ’18 but future race packages as well.”

Six cars were taken for similar testing following the April race at Texas Motor Speedway. 

The cars of Harvick, Joey Logano, Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Busch and Erik Jones were taken.

NASCAR still trying to identify source of debris hit by Ty Dillon at Michigan

By Daniel McFadinAug 13, 2018, 9:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A day after Ty Dillon was eliminated from the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway after colliding with a piece of debris, NASCAR is still trying to identify the source of the item.

NASCAR said Sunday night the object had disintegrated so completely, no part was recoverable to identify what the item was.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, addressed the issue Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“We’ve got more video than we’ve ever had in the past,” O’Donnell said. “We could not determine as of Sunday when I left the track where that came from for sure. But we’re going to continue to look into that and try and pin point it. Not something that you want to see. It not only became a safety deal, but it ruined a driver’s day as well. We’re going to get to the bottom of it and follow-up and see if there’s anything we can do to avoid that going forward.”

Dillon ran over the debris on Lap 134 and then hit the Turn 3 wall. He placed a career-worst 38th.

“It was either a battery or a chunk of lead, which is really unfortunate,” Dillon told NBCSN. “When you’re going that fast, you don’t realize until you hit something and it goes through your oil cooler and you have no control of your car.”

 

Did Austin Dillon find a playoff gear at Michigan?

By Nate RyanAug 12, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
2 Comments

BROOKLYN, Mich. – A break away from pouncing on his second victory of the season, it was Austin Dillon whose No. 3 Chevrolet suffered the break in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Running second to Kevin Harvick with two laps remaining, the Richard Childress Racing driver picked up a vibration that cost him two spots but didn’t prevent him from scoring his second top five – and his first since winning the season-opening Daytona 500.

“We’re kind of one of the smaller teams out here, truthfully,” Dillon said. “I feel like I have one of the biggest hearts out here in this garage as a driver and can get it done when we put great cars on the track. So we put a great car on the track today, and I showed what we can do. Huge momentum; we want to carry it forward.”

Aside from two mediocre practice sessions, it was a strong weekend overall for Dillon, who qualified fifth. Though he drifted outside the top 10 in the first stage, Dillon finished fifth in the second stage and steadily climbed forward during the final 70 laps.

He led five laps after making his final stop behind Harvick’s under green, and he then hung onto second with a two-tire stop. He was a few seconds behind Harvick’s No. 4 Ford when trouble struck (which he speculated was a loose wheel or a tire unraveling), prompting an animated but joyful conversation with his grandfather and car owner Richard Childress in the pits.

“It was great; I wished he could have got that second,” Childress said. “All of a sudden, he just shot up the racetrack, and he pulled over and just let him go. Which was a smart thing. Better to do that than to hit the wall.”

The Daytona win locked Dillon into the playoffs 22 races ago, but the team’s recent struggles partly are because it’s been leveraging the guarantee of contending for the title against experimenting with unconventional setups.

“That’s what we’re working on right now,” Childress said. “Everything we’re doing. We just missed it a few times because of trying stuff for the playoffs.”

On Sunday, the team finally seemed to hit on it. Dillon proclaimed his car as a legitimate second fastest behind Harvick’s, and that he outran the Toyotas of Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the second half was evidence of that.

“It was incredible to see those guys run good,” said Rodney Childers, crew chief for Harvick. “Those guys have worked really hard, and I think (Dillon) and (RCR teammate Ryan Newman) both had good speed.  They had good motors.  It’s cool to see the hard work pay off that those guys have done and hopefully they keep getting better.”

Said runner-up Brad Keselowski: “I was really impressed with how well Austin and Ryan Newman ran this weekend.  Yeah, you’d be foolish to keep something great in your pocket.  It’s time to bring it out and make sure it’s ready to go.

Crew chief Justin Alexander said Dillon’s team brought a new car for Michigan, which is often a proving ground for the 10-race stretch that determines the championship.

“It seems like when we’ve had fast cars, we’ve maybe not executed right,” he said. “We’ve executed good but had not as good of cars. Today we just put it all together.

“Speed like this, we’ll take that. We were able to run up front with them guys again, so it’s a breath of fresh air.”

Dillon notched only his fourth top 10 this season. He said he needs top-10 consistency to make a deep run for the championship, and Michigan might show he is hitting his stride at the right time.

“I think it just all came together,” he said. “This is one of my best tracks.  We have been working hard.  We had spurts of speed in qualifying at the last couple of big mile-and-a-half tracks.

“You should be able to keep that speed into practice and (the) race. We haven’t been able to do it, and today we did.”