Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Rough day for Martin Truex Jr. results in 14th-place finish

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Simply, Martin Truex Jr. said, “it was not our day.”

The reigning series champion spun after contact from rookie William Byron, had a pit road penalty and saw a fuel gamble fail before the end of the second stage. The result was that Truex finished 14th and watched as Kevin Harvick swept both stages and won Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

This marked only the second time in the last eight races Truex has not finished in the top five.

“We had a rough day for sure, everything that could go wrong, did,” Truex said. “We got wrecked early by a rookie mistake underneath us and then ran out of gas – could have won the second stage, we just ran out of gas. The Camry was fast and we just couldn’t catch a break. We kept losing track position and then we got a lap down. We never could get on the right end of things. We had a good car and that was cool because we worked hard on it today and we learned a lot this weekend.”

Truex spun after contact from Byron, an incident that brought out the caution on Lap 17 of the 200-lap race.

“William, rookie mistake,” Truex told NBCSN. “He just drove in there way too deep, thinking I was going to give him the middle lane. When you’re racing side-by-side, you’ve got to go to the bottom. The inside guy  has got to go to the bottom. He tried to to go to the middle. I tried to move up and give him plenty of room. I was in the third groove and he had too much speed. Dumb move on his part that early in the race, no question.”

Truex recovered from that and finished fifth in the first stage.

With a couple of cautions during the second stage, crew chief Cole Pearn tried to have Truex go the whole stage without pitting. Truex moved to second when most of the field pitted during the caution from Laps 76-79. Truex passed Jimmie Johnson for the lead on Lap 85 and held it through Lap 109.

That’s when Pearn told Truex to start saving fuel.

“It sucks because I’m … faster than them,” Truex said on the radio.

Pearn said: “Yep. That was our play to get track position.”

Truex radioed he was out of fuel and would pit just before the stage ended — when pit road was closed. He lost a lap from the stop and the team also was penalized for an uncontrolled tire. He restarted 31st.

“We were up front there saving fuel and they couldn’t do anything with us until we started saving so much that obviously I had to let them go,” Truex said. “I passed a lot of cars today and had a good car today when we could get some track position. It’s one of those days where we had bad pit stops and nothing just went our way.”

 

What drivers said after Michigan

By Dan BeaverAug 12, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick— Winner: “Keelan is saving me some work. Usually when I get home the next day we have to mock up a victory lane celebration. For him to be here and able to do that and be a part of NASCAR and bring your son to work and do all the things that we get to do with our kids, I have had him with me by myself the last three weeks and we have had a ball. I couldn’t be happier to be a dad and be a part of NASCAR where they let your family come to the race track and be a part of it.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 2nd: “We kind of clawed all day and had some good restarts with the Discount Tire Ford and got all we could get out of it but just ended up one spot short and that is so frustrating.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 3rd: “You better be right on to win these races these days with the guys that are winning and being able to execute at the end of the day. Our Interstate Batteries Camry was pretty close, but certainly wish we had just a tick more. Overall, good day for us – it’s Michigan and we don’t count on much when we come to Michigan. We were able to take that, but the restarts were the name of the game here and we were kind of on the bottom there the last couple of them and got shuffled back and wasn’t able to pass once everybody got strung out. Air was the reason why everybody got strung out and one everybody did that you couldn’t make up any time on anybody at that point. Best chance we had to pass guys was just on strategy there at the end and on pit road. The car was good and we got the most out of our day.”

AUTIN DILLON — Finished 4th: “I got to battle with (Kevin) Harvick there and that was awesome. I’m so proud of the guys for having a car capable of doing that. Yeah, (losing positions on the last lap) really stunk. We were kind of in position that if something happened to the No. 4 we could win the race. With two (laps) to go, I went into (Turn) 3 and I kind of missed the corner. When I came down the straightaway, it was just shaking like either the tire was unraveling or it was a loose wheel. But, I didn’t want to lose this great finish we had in front of us, but we brought it home with a top five at least.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 5th: “It was a good showing for us today. Really all weekend I thought we were pretty strong. There were a couple cars better than us all day and a couple that got better at the end. Second half of the race the track kind of changed and our car lost a little bit of speed but I am happy with a fifth after the last two weeks that have been a struggle for us. It is good to get back on the right track which is where we belong. Hopefully we can keep this going here for the next few weeks and then into the playoffs.”

Kurt Busch — Finished 6th: “Is this groundhog day? Is it deja vu? We are running so strong, not making mistakes and chiseling away. That is why we are fourth in points. Consistency. Anytime I get to the back bumper of the 4, 18 or 78 they inch away from us. We are sliding both ends of our car. We are so close. We will find our day. We have good rhythm, we just can’t steer to far away from this rhythm.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 7th: “It was a solid day. We ran top 10 both stages and finished top 10. Finally a normal weekend for us where we had good speed and kind of executed all day. We had some bad restarts and had a couple stops on pit road that we struggled on but overall it was a decent day and a good way to build our momentum back as we head into the playoff stretch.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 9th: “Yeah, we didn’t have a lot of pace and very frustrating, but I feel like we made the most of it.”

Joey Logano — Finished 10th: “It is frustrating. I felt like we finished 10th with a fifth place car today. I couldn’t restart very well and I lost spots on every restart. I am proud of the team though. Everyone else did good, I just wasn’t able to get anything going on the restarts and that made life really difficult today.”

Erik Jones — Finished 13th: “It just wasn’t a very good day right from the start. I spun out early and had some contact late and spun us out again. We were fighting from behind all day. Our stuff wasn’t that great as it was, but we made the most out of it – it wasn’t a top 10, that would have been an extremely stellar day. We worked on the Doosan Camry to get it better and we got a little bit better, but not where we needed to be. We have to work here and get better for next time, but fortunately it’s not a Playoff race and this track isn’t in the Playoffs either so we’ll be alright.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 14th: There’s one thing that was for certain, it was not our day. I told our friends in the 5-hour Energy suite this morning that whatever it is, we either finish top-five or 14th. Sure enough we’re 14th. I think what we can take out of today is that we got the race car a lot better and we had good speed, we were up front there saving fuel and they couldn’t do anything with us until we started saving so much that obviously I had to let them go. I passed a lot of cars today and had a good car today when we could get some track position. It’s one of those days where we had bad pit stops and nothing just went our way. Getting spun out early really hurt. That damaged the car and that hurt us, but we were able to recover from that and then the fuel situation and being a lap down because of the penalty, it just wasn’t our day. Still to come back to 14th isn’t awful.

Ryan Newman — Finished 15th: “It was a good rebound of a day for the Grainger Chevrolet. I barely caught the wall off of (Turn) 4 in some dirty air there. It basically rubbed a hole in the right rear tire. Had, I guess, probably the save of the day going 290 into Turn 1 it felt like and just lost a brake line, recouped from that and the guys did a good job of fixing it. My fault, I stuck it in the fence in the first place. A good rebound, but not near where we should have finished.”

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 28th: “Yeah, we led some laps and were much more competitive today, so that was encouraging. Unfortunately, a loose wheel there at the end relegated us to laps down in the result, but we definitely raced way better than that.”

Ty Dillon — Finished 38th: It was either a battery or a chunk of lead, which is really unfortunate. When you’re going that fast, you don’t realize until you hit something and it goes through your oil cooler and you have no control of your car.

Points after the Cup race at Michigan

By Dan BeaverAug 12, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch maintained the points lead after finishing third in the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, but he lost ground where it mattered the most by failing to win the race or a stage.

Kevin Harvick gained seven playoff points by winning both stages and taking the overall victory. Harvick currently has 40 playoff points to Busch’s 35.

Martin Truex Jr. maintained his third position, but lost 31 points to Harvick.

Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer round out the top five.

Click here for complete points

Results, stats for the Cup race at Michigan

By Dan BeaverAug 12, 2018, 6:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick won the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway for his seventh victory of the season. On his way to victory lane, he won both stages of the race to add seven playoff points to his total.

This is only the second time in the past 20 years that a driver has earned seven wins in the first 23 races. Kyle Busch had eight wins in the first 23 races of 2008.

A little more than three seconds back, Brad Keselowski finished second, which is his eighth top 10 in the last 10 Michigan races.

Busch finished third to sweep the top five at Michigan in 2018.

Austin Dillon was running comfortably in second until he reported to his crew that he had a tire going flat on the final lap. He kept enough speed to finish fourth.

Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Click here for complete results

Nothing slows Kevin Harvick down; wins 7th points race of year

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kevin Harvick swept both stages and won his series-high seventh points race of the season Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick’s 44th career Cup win tied him with Bill Elliott for 17th the all-time win list.

“The most important thing is winning races and getting all the points you can to position yourself well for Homestead,” Harvick told NBCSN. “That’s what we’ve been doing all year.”

Harvick has a series-high 40 playoff points.

MORE: Race results 

MORE: Points report

This is the third time this season that Harvick has swept both stages and won the race. He also did it at Las Vegas and Dover.

Harvick has finished runner-up seven times at Michigan, including June’s rain-shortened race. HIs victory Sunday is his second at the 2-mile track. He won there in August 2010.

Brad Keselowski finished second. Kyle Busch was third. Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon was fourth after having a tire issue coming to the last lap and losing a shot at a runner-up finish.

Stage 1 winner: Kevin Harvick (11th stage win of the year)

Stage 2 winner: Kevin Harvick (12th stage win of the year)

How Kevin Harvick won: He had the dominant car, leading 108 of the 200 laps. He had the strongest car in the June race but finished second in the rain-shortened race. Nothing got in his way this time.

Who had a good race: Although a tire issue caused him to fall from second to fourth on the last lap, Austin Dillon still scored his first top-five finish since his Daytona 500 win. … Brad Keselowski tied his best finish of the season with his runner-up result. … Ryan Blaney‘s fifth-place finish was his second top-five in the last 16 races. … Chase Elliott placed ninth and has placed in the top 10 in all six starts at Michigan.

Who had a bad race: Ty Dillon’s race ended early when he struck a battery or tungsten on track that sent him into the wall. He finished 38th. … Erik Jones spun twice before finishing 13th. … Martin Truex Jr. ran out of fuel before the end of Stage 2 in a gamble that kept him from having a chance to win. He also spun early in the race after contact from William Byron. Truex placed 14th. … Jimmie Johnson finished 28th, the second consecutive race he’s placed outside the top 25.

Notable: This is only the second time in the last 20 seasons that a driver had seven wins through 23 races (Kyle Busch had eight through 23 in 2008).

Quote of the day: “This is my 18th year and I can promise you this is a career year,” Kevin Harvick told NBCSN. “Never have I experienced anything like this and so we’re going to enjoy it, we’re going to bask in it and we’re going to do everything that comes with it and however it shakes out, it’s going to be a great year.”

Next: The series goes to Bristol for the night race at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 18 on NBCSN