Roger Penske says fielding Tony Stewart in Indy 500 would be ‘one of the biggest dreams of my life’

By Nate RyanAug 12, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Roger Penske’s desire to field a car for Tony Stewart in the Indianapolis 500 remains as strong as ever. But the offer that Penske made nearly six years ago to put the three-time NASCAR champion in one of his cars for May might be dependent on timing.

“One of the biggest dreams of my life would be to get Tony Stewart in one of our Indy 500 cars,” Penske said Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. “Obviously, we’ve got obligations now. We’ve got four cars running (next year) and to run a fifth would be pretty tough, but who knows over the next couple of years what happens. Just the fact that he would say he’d like to get in one was a real honor for me.”

Last Thursday, Stewart said he wants to run the Indy 500 for the first time since 2001, and possibly as early as next season, but he might be unable to take advantage of Penske’s invitation at the 2012 NASCAR Awards Ceremony (when he said during his championship speech that he wanted to help Stewart run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader).

Team Penske, which has 17 Indianapolis 500 victories, is slated to field Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Helio Castroneves in the race next year.

Stewart declined Penske’s offer in 2013, saying he didn’t have time to prepare adequately. The Columbus, Indiana, native said last week that he would want to run at least one IndyCar race before making his sixth start in the Indy 500.

Regardless of which team he is racing for, Penske said Stewart’s return to Indy would be big.

“He’s an icon in Indiana, an icon at Indianapolis, an icon in the sport,” he said. “To have Stewart out there, it would be something. A tremendous impact to IndyCar.

“I’d love to have him in a car but he knows it better than I do that timing is everything. To me, if there was a time that we could fit it in and work for him and work for us, he’d be the first guy I’d call.”

What did Ty Dillon hit at Michigan?

By Dan BeaverAug 12, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
On lap 134 of the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, Ty Dillon ran over a piece of debris on the backstretch. The damage to the undercarriage of his car caused Dillon to hit the wall hard.

Dillon got out of the car under his own power and walked to the ambulance for a ride to the infield care center.

The debris disintegrated, making it difficult to tell exactly what it was originally.

“It was either a battery or a chunk of lead, which is really unfortunate,” Dillon told NBCSN. “When you’re going that fast, you don’t realize until you hit something and it goes through your oil cooler and you have no control of your car.

“We brought a better piece. We were running stronger all day, which is a good progression for our team. To hit something of someone else’s doing to ruin our day is unfortunate. And on top of it, it was a pretty hard hit.”

Dillon will score his worst career finish at Michigan with this retirement. His previous worst result was a 24th in spring 2016.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Larson. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver makes it nine winners for the regular season, and that’s where it will stand, setting the rest of the playoff field by points.

Dustin Long

Kurt Busch. Stewart-Haas Racing gets its third driver to Victory Lane this season and sweeps Michigan after Clint Bowyer won there in June.

Daniel McFadin

Kevin Harvick gets win No. 7 on the year, bettering his second-place result from the first Michigan race.

Dan Beaver

Denny Hamlin won’t dominate, but he had a good 10-lap average in final practice and will come on strong if there is a long green flag run at the end.

Today’s Cup race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

By Nate RyanAug 12, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
The field will try to deny the Big Three (Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch) from reaching victory lane in consecutive races for the first time this season.

Here is the key info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: John Hunt, Jackson, Michigan’s teacher of the year, will give the command to start engines at 2:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Brian Vander Ark will perform the anthem at 2:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs at 2 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 81 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain at the start.

LAST TIME: Clint Bowyer scored his second victory of the season when a two-tire gamble helped put him in the lead when the skies opened and shortened the race after 133 laps.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Larson beat Martin Truex Jr. on a restart in overtime for his third consecutive victory at Michigan.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio

By Dan BeaverAug 11, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier passed Austin Cindric with four laps remaining in the Xfinity race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and held the advantage to win his third race of the season. This is the most wins in a season for Allgaier.

Allgaier survived an off track incident on lap 25 and a spin on lap 59 on his way to victory lane.

Custer and Allgaier provided the fireworks on lap 59.

“It was a frustrating day, to say the least,” Custer said in a press release. “Our Haas Automation Mustang was really good. I thought we were a second-place car. We probably could’ve kept up with the 22 (Austin Cindric). I have to apologize to Justin (Allgaier). It worked out for him, but I hit him in the wrong spot there and spun him around. That’s my fault and I’ll apologize. We’ll just move on to Bristol. I want to win. That’s what we want to do. It’s frustrating when things don’t go your way. I thought we were doing everything right, we just need everything to fall into place.”

After losing the lead to Allgaier, Cindric held off a battle from Daniel Hemric, who was also on fresher tires. Hemric finished third.

Matt Tifft and Ryan Truex rounded out the top five.

In only his third road course race in the Xfinity Series, Christopher Bell was well on his way to score his first top five on this track type until he was spun by Elliott Sadler on a lap-65 restart while racing for second. Bell fell to 28th and pitted during the next caution with eight laps remaining . He took four fresh tires and was able to climb back to 11th. Last week, Bell finished ninth at Watkin Glen.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Cindric (first stage win of 2018)

MORE: Complete Results
MORE: Points Standings

HOW JUSTIN ALLGAIER WON: After winning Stage 1, Allgaier was mired in traffic. On the restart, he attempted to go four-wide and ran off track, costing him track position. That allowed him to pit off-sequence with the leaders and with 20-lap fresher tires, he drove through the field and was able to get to Cindric’s back bumper with five laps remaining.

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Cindric failed to win, but he scored a career-best finish of second. His previous best was a fourth at Pocono in June. … After finishing 18th last week at Watkins Glen, Truex scored his first road course top 10 in his third start. … Alex Labbe in ninth scored his career best finish in his 24th race. … Spencer Gallagher started 20th and finished eighth for the greatest advancement in the field.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Dylan Murcott’s debut in the Xfinity series did not last long. Locking up his tires on lap 1, he drove off track and into the tire barrier. … Brandon Jones faded to eighth from his third-place starting position and spun in Turn 2. Another off course excursion on lap 34 contributed to a 23rd-place finish. … Chase Briscoe spun when the pack stacked up in front of him. He was tagged by Kaz Grala into the spin and lost his back bumper on lap 33 after contact with Cody Ware. … Tyler Reddick cut a tire after contact from behind from Matt Tifft on lap 60 and destroyed his right rear quarter panel. … With nine laps remaining, Katherine Legge lost an engine and retired. … Ross Chastain (16th) and Joey Gase (24th) got into a last lap incident. After the race, Gase told NBC’s Alan Cavanna that he could make it difficult for Chastain to make the playoffs.

NOTABLE: Strategy trumped raw speed on Saturday. Cindric led four times for 59 laps and was not passed for the lead under green until the closing minutes. Allgaier was forced into an alternate strategy by a series of incidents, including an off track excursion on lap 25 while battling for a top 15 position. Contact with Cole Custer on lap 59 while battling for fifth cost both multiple positions and encouraged Allgaier to pit on lap 62 while Cindric stayed out. Allgaier led eight laps.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “That call there at the end is what did it. Austin (Cindric) had the best car today and I thought we gave it away there. We were on the outside and got pushed off the race track, but was able to come back.” – Justin Allgaier in victory lane on NBCSN

WHAT’S NEXT: Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 17 on NBCSN