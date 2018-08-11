Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
It’s a busy day in the NASCAR world.

Both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series hold races today and the Cup Series has two practice sessions for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Here’s the full schedule for today with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

6 a.m. – Truck garage opens

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:35  – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:30 a.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

1 p.m. – Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200; 100 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App)

2 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:15 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Rock N Roll Tequila 170; 75 laps/169.35 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR penalizes seven Cup teams practice time at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2018, 8:28 AM EDT
Six teams will be docked practice time in Saturday’s first practice session, and one team will lose time in the final practice session at Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR announced.

Martin Truex Jr. will lose 15 minutes of practice in the first session for being late to pre-race inspection last weekend at Watkins Glen.

Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman each will lose 15 minutes in the first practice Saturday because they didn’t come to a complete stop in the inner loop during last weekend’s practice at Watkins Glen.

Bubba Wallace and BJ McLeod will miss 15 minutes in the first practice Saturday because their cars were late to pre-qualifying inspection Friday at Michigan.

First Cup practice Saturday is from 8:35 – 9:25 a.m. ET on CNBC.

Michael McDowell will be docked 15 minutes of the final practice Saturday because his car failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Friday at Michigan.

Final Cup practice Saturday is from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and online.

Cup starting lineup at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for the second consecutive weekend after posting at lap of 202.794 mph in qualifying at Michigan International Speedway.

He will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon complete the top five.

Daniel Suarez will start last in the 40-car field after hitting the wall in qualifying.

Sunday’s race is set to take the green flag at 2:46 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kurt Busch talking to other teams but ‘nothing that’s been signed’ for 2019

By Nate RyanAug 10, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Kurt Busch, whose contract with Stewart-Haas Racing expires after 2018, confirmed he has explored other opportunities but denied signing a deal beyond this season.

“I’m talking to a bunch of teams out there,” he said. “There’s nothing that’s been signed and whatever has been reported is all hearsay.”

There were two reports Friday linking Busch to Jamie McMurray’s No. 1 Chevrolet at Chip Ganassi Racing. One said Ganassi could keep McMurray next year, while another said Busch would leave Stewart-Haas for Ganassi with primary sponsor Monster Energy.

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas was asked about the report after Busch qualified 12th Friday. Haas said Busch’s return to the No. 41 Ford is possible, adding he believes Busch wants 2019 to be his last year in Cup “but obviously moving to another team is a learning process.

“I think everything is pretty straightforward about what would be best for everybody, but sometimes it takes a little while,” Haas said, adding he hasn’t been told Monster, which is exiting as NASCAR’s title sponsor in 2019, is leaving his team nor been given a timeframe for the company deciding on next year.

“Monster doesn’t really have deadlines,” said Haas, who does intend to field four cars in ‘19.

Last year, it took until December for Busch to re-sign a one-year deal after SHR declined to pick up his option in August. Busch said then that he also was exploring rides with other teams.

Asked for a timeframe on signing Busch for next year, Haas asked, “When’s Daytona?”

Busch has said this year that his relationship with Ford is critical and has hinted that he might want to move to sports cars after his NASCAR career ends. Stewart-Haas Racing fields Fords in NASCAR. Ganassi has a Ford-powered sports car team.

Asked to comment on the reports after qualifying, McMurray said “I don’t talk about contracts.” Asked if he would return to Ganassi, he replied, “I just don’t discuss any of that kind of stuff.”

Denny Hamlin wins Cup pole at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2018, 6:07 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin swept all three rounds of Cup qualifying Friday to win the pole at Michigan International Speedway with a lap of 202.794 mph.

It is Hamlin’s second pole of the season and 28th of his career. He also won the pole last weekend at Watkins Glen. This is his first pole at Michigan.

“I honestly wasn’t that confident,” Hamlin told NBCSN if he though his lap in the final round was good enough to win the pole. “I didn’t get all of it … but the team definitely gave me a great driving car. We got faster every run on the race track today. These guys are really stepping up and we’re starting to make a little hay now.”

Hamlin will be joined by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch (202.731 mph) on the front row. Hamlin beat Busch by 11-thousandths of a second. Kevin Harvick (202.100) will start third. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Erik Jones (201.805) qualified fourth.

Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon (201.748) and Ryan Newman (201.658) will start fifth and sixth respectively. Dillon tied his best qualifying effort of the season. He qualified fifth at Auto Club Speedway in March.

Seventeen drivers topped 200 mph in qualifying.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the first driver outside a playoff spot, qualified 13th. Clint Bowyer, who won June’s rain-shortened race, qualified 16th. Watkins Glen winner Chase Elliott qualified 21st.

Daniel Suarez crashed early in the first round of qualifying. He bounced off the wall exiting Turn 2.

“Sorry guys,” Suarez radioed his team.

“I got loose,” Suarez told NBCSN. “In practice my car was very, very fast but it was a little bit tight so I said to my guys, hey, we have to make the front work a little bit better. We just crossed the line.”

As for starting at the rear?

“I think we’re going to see the 19 … passing a lot of cars Sunday.”

 