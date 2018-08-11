John Hunter Nemechek wins pole for truck race at Michigan

It’s a busy day in the NASCAR world.
Both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series hold races today and the Cup Series has two practice sessions for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.
Here’s the full schedule for today with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
Michigan International Speedway
6 a.m. – Truck garage opens
7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open
8:35 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
9:30 a.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (FS1)
11:15 a.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting
11:15 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)
12:30 p.m. – Truck Series driver introductions
1 p.m. – Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200; 100 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
11:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App)
2 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
2:15 p.m. – Driver introductions
3 p.m. – Rock N Roll Tequila 170; 75 laps/169.35 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)