Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jerry Markland/Getty Images

John Hunter Nemechek wins pole for truck race at Michigan

By Nate RyanAug 11, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. — John Hunter Nemechek won the pole position for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway, turning a lap at 184.044 mph.

It’s the second career pole position on the circuit for Nemechek, who also qualified first at Iowa Speedway in June 2016.

Todd Gilliland qualified second, followed by Noah Gragson, Matt Mills and Stuart Friesen.

Click here for the starting lineup for Saturday’s race at Michigan.

 

 

In practice shortened to 15 minutes by fog, Erik Jones posts fastest lap

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 11, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Erik Jones turned the fastest lap Saturday morning at Michigan International Speedway in a Cup Series practice that was shortened to 15 minutes because of morning fog.

The session was scheduled to begin at 8:35 a.m. ET, but NASCAR didn’t clear the cars for the 2-mile oval until 9:15 a.m.

The delay meant that six teams that already had been docked 15 minutes of the practice session for various reasons didn’t turn laps.

Jones, who hails from Byron, Michigan, went 200.150 mph in his No. 20 Toyota.

William Byron was second, followed by Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano.

The final Cup practice for Sunday’s race will begin at 11:15 a.m. as NASCAR added 15 minutes to the session.

Click here for speeds from the second Cup practice at Michigan.

NASCAR penalizes seven Cup teams practice time at Michigan

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 11, 2018, 8:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Six teams will be docked practice time in Saturday’s first practice session, and one team will lose time in the final practice session at Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR announced.

Martin Truex Jr. will lose 15 minutes of practice in the first session for being late to pre-race inspection last weekend at Watkins Glen.

Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman each will lose 15 minutes in the first practice Saturday because they didn’t come to a complete stop in the inner loop during last weekend’s practice at Watkins Glen.

Bubba Wallace and BJ McLeod will miss 15 minutes in the first practice Saturday because their cars were late to pre-qualifying inspection Friday at Michigan.

First Cup practice Saturday is from 8:35 – 9:25 a.m. ET on CNBC.

Michael McDowell will be docked 15 minutes of the final practice Saturday because his car failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Friday at Michigan.

Final Cup practice Saturday is from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and online.

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s a busy day in the NASCAR world.

Both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series hold races today and the Cup Series has two practice sessions for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Here’s the full schedule for today with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

6 a.m. – Truck garage opens

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:35  – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:30 a.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

11:15 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

1 p.m. – Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200; 100 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App)

2 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:15 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Rock N Roll Tequila 170; 75 laps/169.35 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Cup starting lineup at Michigan

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 10, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for the second consecutive weekend after posting at lap of 202.794 mph in qualifying at Michigan International Speedway.

He will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon complete the top five.

Daniel Suarez will start last in the 40-car field after hitting the wall in qualifying.

Click here for starting lineup

Sunday’s race is set to take the green flag at 2:46 p.m. ET on NBCSN.