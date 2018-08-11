In practice shortened to 15 minutes by fog, Erik Jones posts fastest lap

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Erik Jones turned the fastest lap Saturday morning at Michigan International Speedway in a Cup Series practice that was shortened to 15 minutes because of morning fog.

The session was scheduled to begin at 8:35 a.m. ET, but NASCAR didn’t clear the cars for the 2-mile oval until 9:15 a.m.

The delay meant that six teams that already had been docked 15 minutes of the practice session for various reasons didn’t turn laps.

Jones, who hails from Byron, Michigan, went 200.150 mph in his No. 20 Toyota.

William Byron was second, followed by Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano.

The final Cup practice for Sunday’s race will begin at 11:15 a.m. as NASCAR added 15 minutes to the session.

Click here for speeds from the second Cup practice at Michigan.