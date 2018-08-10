Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Xfinity practice report from Mid-Ohio

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2018, 3:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Reed was the fastest in opening Xfinity practice Friday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Reed led the way with a lap of 94.709 mph. He was followed by Andy Lally (94.499 mph), Kyle Benjamin (94.371), Brendan Gaughan (94.295) and Austin Cindric (94.277).

Benjamin ran the most laps at 26. Kaz Grala was next with 25 laps. Grala was 19th on the speed chart with a top lap of 93.241 mph.

A few cars had issues.

Christopher Bell, who was 10th on the speed chart at 94.009 mph, spun off course but continued. Daniel Hemric, Dylan Murcott and Gaughan also slid off course but continued.

Click here for Xfinity practice report

Final Xfinity practice will run from 4:05 to 4:55 p.m. ET today and can be seen on the NBC Sports App and online. Rain is in the forecast there this afternoon.

Why Kyle Larson will ‘keep my mouth shut’ on Knoxville success

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 10, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Kyle Larson likes his chances of winning Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals (“the biggest sprint car race in the world,” he says) but he’d prefer you avoid asking outside of Iowa.

Within the confines of the NASCAR garage, where Larson will be commuting from again this week to race at Knoxville, his dalliance with dirt racing has made some waves in the past.

“Oh no, it makes plenty of waves still,” the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said with a smile after practice Friday at Michigan International Speedway.

In January, Larson caused a stir when he said winning the Chili Bowl was bigger than the Daytona 500.

This week, his father, Mike, told the Des Moines Register the Knoxville Nationals is No. 1 on the bucket list. Over any race.”

So have things smoothed over enough that where there is at least a grudging acceptance in NASCAR of the Larson family’s longtime love of dirt racing?

Uh, no.

“So, I feel like I need to avoid this question before I make everybody at NASCAR mad or some of my fans mad,” Larson said. “I’ll just avoid answering that. I’ve been through this before a lot, so I’m learning more and more to just keep my mouth shut.”

He will get a few more questions about Knoxville if he wins Saturday night’s feature race, and he’s off to a great start. He won a warmup race Monday at Oskaloosa and then helped assure himself of starting third in the A main feature with an outstanding performance Wednesday in the preliminaries.

He will start third behind Brad Sweet (brother of his fiancée Katelyn) and Donny Schatz, an 11-time winner of the Knoxville Nationals.

Brad Sweet and Donny Schatz will be the two guys to beat, but I feel like we are close,” Larson said. “It’s a long race. It would be neat to win that deal.”

Last year, he finished second to Schatz after NASCAR team owner Chip Ganassi relented and allowed Larson to skirt the clauses in his contract that precludes running in a sprint car race the night before a Cup event.

This year, Larson (who is permitted 25 sprint car races annually) didn’t even have to ask for permission – plans already had begun a year ago to capitalize on Larson returning to the event.

“I kind of figured at that time that it worked out good enough that I could do it,” he said. “Just very thankful that I have an owner that lets me have fun and then especially on a weekend like this go be able to participate in the biggest sprint car race in the world the night before I’m on track racing the Cup car.

“You don’t see any other owners really doing that. He knows it’s important to me and I appreciate that.”

It helped, of course, that Larson won the following day at Michigan. He will enter Sunday’s race winless this season, and his No. 42 Chevrolet seems to be lacking the gains in speed that Hendrick Motorsports’ Camaros have enjoyed recently.

“I’d like to be making as big gains as what, say, the Hendrick guys have,” he said. “But, I feel like we started off way better than they did. So, they’ve had more room to get better. But I feel like they’ve kind of surpassed us maybe a little bit the last few weeks. And there are obviously other teams that are better than we are, too.

“I feel like we’re getting our stuff better every week. We just keep getting better and there are some good tracks for us in the Playoffs. If we could just get some luck one of these times in the Playoffs maybe we can make a run at the championship. So, we’ve just got to keep working hard and thinking about what it takes to get better and better every week; which, I feel like we have the right group of people at the race track and the race shop that we can do that.”

It also helps that Chip Ganassi Racing is poised to take delivery on its own Optical Scanning Station, which is used by NASCAR for at-track inspections and helps teams optimize their cars.

Larson credits Hendrick’s turnaround to its recent acquisition of an OSS, which most big teams (such as Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Furniture Row Racing) have.

(Hendrick) finally (has been) able to learn where they can push the limits on things,” he said. “So, it sounds like maybe we have (an OSS) coming, so I’m really excited about that. Hopefully we can get it up and running before the playoffs start. We’re budget racing.”

Goodyear changes tire for Charlotte Roval race

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongAug 10, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Goodyear will have a different tire for Cup teams for next month’s Charlotte Roval playoff race.

Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, told NBC Sports on Friday of the change but noted that the tire that will be used is similar to the previous tire.

Stucker said the change was made after seeing heat-related issues with the tires during the July 10 and 17 organizational tests.

“Just evidence of a little bit too soft, a little bit too grippy for the setup,” Stucker said. “We feel the guys are probably going to be faster when they get back there in (September), they’re going to work on the car. It always happens once you go from a test, guys get more speed.”

Teams at the July 10 test ran the tire that now will not be used for the race. Some teams changed to the new race tire at the July 17 test.

Stucker said the new race tire has a “slight formulation change in the tread compound. The construction is identical” to what the tires teams ran at the July 10 test.

Joey Logano‘s team and Clint Bowyer‘s team each switched to the alternate tire – what is now the new race tire – at the July 17 test.

“Drove about the same to me,” Logano told NBC Sports of the alternate tire at the test. “Mainly, the control tire, whatever you want to call it, the normal tire, has some chunking problems, chunks coming out of both front and rears. Some lasted 15 laps, some lasted three laps. Just kind of random how that was. … I don’t know what’s different. I don’t know the technical part of what’s different, I just know it drove pretty similar and we didn’t have any issues with that tire. Good change.”

After the July 17 test, Goodyear stated that it would reassess its tire selection.

Stucker said the that tire teams will use at for the Charlotte road course race are not used anywhere else on the circuit. Stucker also said the tire will be used by Cup and Xfinity teams that weekend. The Xfinity Series races on the Charlotte Roval on Sept. 29 on NBCSN. The Cup series races on the Roval on Sept. 30 on NBC.

NASCAR’s ‘Young Elvis’ is more comfortable with the mic at Michigan

By Nate RyanAug 10, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. – He’s officially a Cup Series winner, but Chase Elliott is rebuffing attempts to be crowned as greatness yet.

Particularly as it relates to an Elvis Presley comparison that Dale Earnhardt Jr. made about his former Hendrick Motorsports teammate during his Dale Jr. Download podcast.

“I think he needs to retire from giving nicknames,” Elliott said with a laugh about being bestowed with the “Young Elvis” moniker by Earnhardt. “For some reason, he has always thought I looked like Elvis, and I really don’t know why. I know he has a little bit of an obsession with Elvis. He has an Elvis room in his house, which is kind of weird. I’ve been in that room before and you wake up and there is this Elvis man staring at you.”

While “The King” has left the building, Elliott’s reign in NASCAR’s premier series could be just beginning, especially considering he is locked into the playoffs earlier than he ever has been.

“I certainly can probably use a little more offense than what you would have if you weren’t locked in,” the No. 9 Chevrolet driver said. “I’ve been on the other end of the stick these past two years, and it’s such a nice feeling to come into these last few races and know that you’re locked into the deal.

“But I think more than that, playoff points are really important to get. And I think that’s our goal is to try to get as many of those as we can, whether it be winning stages or trying to put yourself in position to win. Obviously, you’re always trying to win. But those stage victories are big, and you can rack up those playoff points quickly. I know it’s only one per stage, but they add up. I think that’s our goal for these next few weeks to just try to get some more playoff points and kind of get to that next tier of guys in points with people you’re going to be racing against in the final 10.”

Elliott is on a streak of three consecutive races with stage wins (the only three stage victories for Hendrick this season), and his victory at Watkins Glen International showed how much he has improved on restarts.

Sunday could be another strong indicator. Elliott has finished second three times at Michigan International Speedway, and both times in 2016 he lost the lead on a late restart.

“I would like to think I could change the result for sure,” Elliott said about his improvement on restarts. “But until you are in those positions it’s hard to know. Some of it is circumstance, too. You could get a good restart and maybe not get a good push, and the guy next to you does get a good push and lose the lead that way. But I would like to think I would do a little better at it, but until you are in those spots you don’t really know.”

Elliott is on a streak of five consecutive top 10s at the 2-mile oval (his worst being a ninth in June) and will try to become the sixth Cup driver to win in his 100th start (the last being Carl Edwards at Michigan on June 17, 2007.

Beyond his history at the track, Elliott’s NASCAR history also suggests Sunday’s race at the 2-mile oval could be a good one.

After scoring his first Xfinity Series career victory April 4, 2014 at Texas Motor Speedway, Elliott won the following week at Darlington Raceway.

“Yeah, I hope so,” Elliott said when asked about history repeating in Cup. “This has been a pretty good track for us in general. That’s not to say this weekend will go good. I feel like we were better here my first two years than we were in the spring race this year, unfortunately.

“So, yeah, I don’t know. I hope this weekend goes good and I think this weekend will be kind of a gauge of where we stack-up for some of these race tracks that are coming up at Indy and Vegas and some of the 1.5-mile and 2-milers coming up. We didn’t stack up very well here in the spring race. I think we’ve gotten a little better at these style tracks since then, so hopefully. We’ll see.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice report from Michigan

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 10, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dalton Sargeant posted the fastest lap in Friday’s final Camping World Truck Series practice at Michigan International Speedway.

He toured the 2-mile track at 186.466 mph.

Sargeant was followed by Brett Moffitt (186.331 mph), Matt Crafton (185.491), Spencer Davis (185.290) and Myatt Snider (185.190).

Todd Gilliland, who was ninth on the speed chart with a lap of 184.682 mph, ran the most laps in the session at 30.

Moffitt had the best average for 10 consecutive laps at 183.270 mph. He was followed by Snider (181.698 mph) and Grant Enfinger (181.457).

PRACTICE 1

Noah Gragson was the fastest in Friday’s Camping World Truck Series practice at Michigan International Speedway. He had a lap of 187.227 mph.

He was followed by Matt Crafton (185.763 mph), Todd Gilliland (185.581), Dalton Sargeant (185.567) and Spencer Davis (185.147).

Grant Enfinger, who was sixth quick at 185.119 mph, ran the most laps at 35. Sargeant ran 34 laps.

Gilliland had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 183.561 mph. He was followed by Enfinger (183.243) and Davis (182.884).