Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Friday’s schedule for NASCAR at Michigan, Mid-Ohio

By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s race weekend begins today in two different locations.

Cup and Camping World Truck Series practice in Michigan, and Xfinity teams practice at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Cup qualifying will also take place today.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, Aug. 10

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1:05-1:55 p.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

3:05-3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Friday 5: Former Cup champ proposes rule change for road courses

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 10, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Are there too many stages in a road course race?

Former champion Kevin Harvick wonders that after racing at Sonoma and Watkins Glen this year — and a playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval to come for the Cup Series.

“I don’t like the two stages for the road races,” Harvick said on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show this week. “The reason that I don’t like the two stages is we waste about 8-10 laps of caution between the end of the two stages. It takes some of the strategy out of the race. This week we had three sets of tires. You had two stages, so most guys put two sets of tires on and you had to stop one time (in the final stage). Then you had another set of scuffs that you used in qualifying that were available as your emergency set of tires.

“One thing about road racing to me is strategy. You see so many strategies as you go through the years and you see guys doing different things and put themselves in position to win. To me, it might be worth looking at a single stage with double points for winning the stage.’’

He’s for putting that stage beyond a fuel window, meaning teams would have to pit before the stage ended. Harvick noted that the Watkins Glen race was 90 laps and suggested putting the single stage at Lap 40 since the fuel window was about 35 laps.

“To me it doesn’t flow well at the road courses,” Harvick said of two stage breaks at a road course race. “I would like everybody to think about and look at eliminating that second stage and going to maybe just one stage, double points.”

OK, let’s look at the issues.

At Sonoma, each stage break lasted three laps. So, six of the eight caution laps in that race were related to the stage breaks.

Still, that means that 92.7 percent of the race was run under green — the second highest percentage of laps run under green in a Cup race this year (the most was the spring Martinsville race, which had 93.4 percent of the laps run under green)

At Watkins Glen, each stage break lasted three laps. So, six of the 11 laps of caution were because of stage breaks.

That means 87.7 percent of the laps run were under green. That ranks 13th best among the first 22 races.

Strategy still was a factor in both road course races. At Sonoma, teams decided if they wanted to win the stage and get the playoff point or put themselves in position to win the race.

Sonoma winner Martin Truex Jr. pitted from the lead with two laps to go in the opening stage, sacrificing one playoff point to better position himself to win the race and score five playoff points. AJ Allmendinger won that stage.

Harvick pitted from the lead before the end of stage 2 to set himself up for the finish. Denny Hamlin won the stage. Harvick went on to finish second to Truex that day.

At Watkins Glen, Kyle Busch pitted from the lead before first stage. Truex stayed on course and won the stage. Truex went on to finish second in the race to Chase Elliott, who pitted before the stage ended.

Elliott stayed on track and won the second stage. Most of the field did not pit before that break.

Strategy seemed to matter in both races even with two stage breaks.

2. A rule change to consider

Denny Hamlin’s pole last weekend at Watkins Glen wasn’t official until about 13 hours after he completed his run.

NASCAR impounded the cars after qualifying on Saturday night and inspected them Sunday morning. Any car that failed inspection the first time through had their qualifying time disallowed and started at the rear of the field.

Had Hamlin’s car failed, he would not have been recognized as the pole winner. That would have gone to the next highest qualifier that passed tech.

If NASCAR continues to have inspection the day after qualifying and take the chance of the pole winner failing, maybe it’s time for the sport to do more for race winners who fail inspection.

An argument used to be that the sport didn’t want fans who watched the race to find out hours later that there was a different winner. Admittedly, any winner that fails tech after a race loses points, loses playoff points, can’t have that win count toward playoff eligibility and that result can’t count in any tiebreaker scenario. That’s pretty powerful.

But if NASCAR is willing to strip the pole from a driver because his car failed inspection the next day, then it would seem time to do the same for a win — either leave the position vacant or give it to the next highest finishing driver that passes inspection.

If the team still wants to claim the victory and put up a winner’s banner in the shop so be it, but let the record book show something else.

3. A memorable win

Without a full-time ride, Bubba Wallace was unsure of his future last August when he competed in a Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan.

Wallace went on to win that race. It’s his last victory in NASCAR’s national series.

So how does any driver deal with such a gap since their last win?

You go through these moments where you get signs of success and the other times when you’re fighting and crawling,” Wallace said. “And those moments make you stronger, I believe. So, those days when you do click and find something, you have extra fuel to add to the fire from those tough days to go out and really get the job done.

“So, it’s not a matter of us dwelling on not winning, it’s just a matter of us trying to find something that makes our cars much more competitive. That’s a win for us right now.”

Wallace enters this weekend 25th in the points. He scored a career-best second-place finish in the Daytona 500 for Richard Petty Motorsports. His only other top-10 finish this season was eighth at Texas in the spring.

4. Bidding for a playoff spot

JD Motorsports driver Ross Chastain holds the final transfer spot for the Xfinity playoffs with six races left in the regular season. Chastain is in that position while also running the No. 15 Cup car for Premium Motorsports.

With Cup and Xfinity in two different locations this weekend, Chastain will be with the Xfinity team at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and head to Michigan after Saturday’s Xfinity race (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). He’ll have Reed Sorenson practice and qualify his Cup car (the Cup race is at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Chastain told Jay Robinson, owner of Premium Motorsports, that he would never miss an Xfinity on-track session if he got the ride in the No. 15 car.

“There’s no fair way I can take away from the 4 car,” Chastain said of his Xfinity ride.

Chastain leads Michael Annett of JR Motorsports by 40 points for what would be the final playoff spot. Ryan Sieg of RSS Racing is next, 75 points behind Chastain.

5. Familiar phrase

Since Brian France’s arrest and leave of absence from his role of NASCAR Chairman and CEO, a phrase is starting to be uttered more often by competitors.

After each wishes France well with his health, drivers have a commonality in what they say next:

Kevin Harvick said on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show this week: “I think from the drivers’ perspective, it’s really important whoever is in that position to become more connected.”

Brad Keselowski, who has been outspoken about the need for this sport’s leader to be the track more often, said: “I would definitely be encouraged to have a relationship with (Jim France, interim NASCAR Chair) and see the garage have a relationship with him. That’s never a bad thing.”

Tony Stewart, who also has been outspoken about NASCAR’s leader needing to be at the track, said: “Jim is very grounded and I feel like Jim is a guy who is in touch with what is going on and that’s what you’ve got to have.”

 and on Facebook

Dale Jr. Download: Alex Bowman reveals how he learned of Nationwide’s contract extension

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There were some tense moments for Alex Bowman before he learned his primary sponsor, Nationwide Insurance, had agreed to a two-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports.

That news was announced last week in conjunction with Bowman’s one-year extension.

But for a few minutes, Bowman feared Nationwide might actually be leaving the team.

Bowman shared the story on this week’s Dale Jr. Download.

“I was in the shop with the guys for all our Tuesday meetings,” Bowman said. “I got a text from (PR rep) Kelsey (Tucker), that said, ‘Hey, can you come upstairs (for a meeting)?'” Bowman said. “I said, ‘What’s it about?’ She said, ‘Well, did you hear about Nationwide?’

“I was like, ‘Oh no. What did I do wrong?'”

Bowman called it the “most ominous text message ever.”

“My heart is pounding, right?” Bowman said. “I’m like, ‘Hopefully that’s good news and not bad news.'”

Tucker responded, “Yeah, they signed back up for two years.”

“I was like, ‘Thank you, baby Jesus,'” Bowman said. “That was a pretty frantic two-and-a-half minutes waiting for her to text me back.”

Watch the above video for more.

NASCAR America: Is Chase Elliott the new face of the sport?

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
4 Comments

Is Chase Elliott poised to become the face of NASCAR in the wake of his first Cup win?

That question was raised on NASCAR America.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone joined the show Thursday to discuss it with Kyle Petty and Carolyn Manno.

“Chase Elliott’s win on Sunday, Carolyn, I think was probably one of if not the most popular win we’ve had with the fans in some time,” Pistone said. “So the conversation started to shift to, is he going to be the person to represent this sport, not just inside the NASCAR universe, but outside the NASCAR universe?”

Pistone said he doesn’t think there is a clear face of the sport at the moment.

“A lot of other fans thought maybe the face of NASCAR isn’t just one person, it’s three people, the ‘Big 3’ of Martin Truex, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch,” Pistone said.

Petty said that Elliott’s surge in popularity after the retirement of Dale Earnhardt Jr. shows how much NASCAR is still “tied to our old fans in some strange way.

“We’ve got guys with tons of personality … (like) Bubba Wallace, guys on and off the race track, who really haven’t done a lot yet,” Petty said. “Chase, he’s won a championship in the Xfinity Series and yes he’s won a Cup race. One single Cup race. So do you become the face of NASCAR with one single cup race? …  How do you get to that point where a guy who wins one race is now the future of the sport?”

Watch the above video for more.

Chase Elliott heads to best track after first Cup win

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott couldn’t have asked for a better track to come immediately after he earned his first Cup win.

That track is Michigan International Speedway, the 2-mile facility that hosts Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has yet to have a bad race in five starts Michigan. He’s had winning runs ruined by bad restarts late in races, but no bad races.

His first three Michigan visits ended in runner-up finishes. That matches Jeff Gordon, Terry Labonte and Martin Truex Jr.‘s number of second-place finishes at MIS before a win. Gordon is the only one of those who has a Michigan win.

Elliott has also yet to finish outside the top 10 at Michigan.

According to Racing Insights, Elliott is third on the list of drivers in number of Michigan starts prior to their first finish outside the top 10. Cale Yarborough and Buddy Baker have the most with six.

Elliott has led 66 laps at Michigan, but those all came in his first two starts.

Elliott has the best all-time average finish at Michigan at 4.6. That’s ahead of Sam Sommers (sixth, two starts), Carl Edwards (9.4 in 25 starts) and Cale Yarborough (9.61 in 36 starts).

Among active drivers, Erik Jones has the second best average finish at 10.33 in three starts.

Sunday also marks Elliott’s 100th Cup Series start. Should he finally claim a Michigan win, he’d be the sixth driver to win in his 100th start.

Elliott would also be the fifth driver in Cup history to earn his first and second wins in consecutive races.