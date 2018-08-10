Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Cup starting lineup at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for the second consecutive weekend after posting at lap of 202.794 mph in qualifying at Michigan International Speedway.

He will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon complete the top five.

Daniel Suarez will start last in the 40-car field after hitting the wall in qualifying.

Sunday’s race is set to take the green flag at 2:46 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kurt Busch talking to other teams but ‘nothing that’s been signed’ for 2019

By Nate RyanAug 10, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Kurt Busch, whose contract with Stewart-Haas Racing expires after 2018, confirmed he has explored other opportunities but denied signing a deal beyond this season.

“I’m talking to a bunch of teams out there,” he said. “There’s nothing that’s been signed and whatever has been reported is all hearsay.”

There were two reports Friday linking Busch to Jamie McMurray’s No. 1 Chevrolet at Chip Ganassi Racing. One said Ganassi could keep McMurray next year, while another said Busch would leave Stewart-Haas for Ganassi with primary sponsor Monster Energy.

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas was asked about the report after Busch qualified 12th Friday. Haas said Busch’s return to the No. 41 Ford is possible, adding he believes Busch wants 2019 to be his last year in Cup “but obviously moving to another team is a learning process.

“I think everything is pretty straightforward about what would be best for everybody, but sometimes it takes a little while,” Haas said, adding he hasn’t been told Monster, which is exiting as NASCAR’s title sponsor in 2019, is leaving his team nor been given a timeframe for the company deciding on next year.

“Monster doesn’t really have deadlines,” said Haas, who does intend to field four cars in ‘19.

Last year, it took until December for Busch to re-sign a one-year deal after SHR declined to pick up his option in August. Busch said then that he also was exploring rides with other teams.

Asked for a timeframe on signing Busch for next year, Haas asked, “When’s Daytona?”

Busch has said this year that his relationship with Ford is critical and has hinted that he might want to move to sports cars after his NASCAR career ends. Stewart-Haas Racing fields Fords in NASCAR. Ganassi has a Ford-powered sports car team.

Asked to comment on the reports after qualifying, McMurray said “I don’t talk about contracts.” Asked if he would return to Ganassi, he replied, “I just don’t discuss any of that kind of stuff.”

Denny Hamlin wins Cup pole at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2018, 6:07 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin swept all three rounds of Cup qualifying Friday to win the pole at Michigan International Speedway with a lap of 202.794 mph.

It is Hamlin’s second pole of the season and 28th of his career. He also won the pole last weekend at Watkins Glen. This is his first pole at Michigan.

“I honestly wasn’t that confident,” Hamlin told NBCSN if he though his lap in the final round was good enough to win the pole. “I didn’t get all of it … but the team definitely gave me a great driving car. We got faster every run on the race track today. These guys are really stepping up and we’re starting to make a little hay now.”

Hamlin will be joined by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch (202.731 mph) on the front row. Hamlin beat Busch by 11-thousandths of a second. Kevin Harvick (202.100) will start third. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Erik Jones (201.805) qualified fourth.

Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon (201.748) and Ryan Newman (201.658) will start fifth and sixth respectively. Dillon tied his best qualifying effort of the season. He qualified fifth at Auto Club Speedway in March.

Seventeen drivers topped 200 mph in qualifying.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the first driver outside a playoff spot, qualified 13th. Clint Bowyer, who won June’s rain-shortened race, qualified 16th. Watkins Glen winner Chase Elliott qualified 21st.

Daniel Suarez crashed early in the first round of qualifying. He bounced off the wall exiting Turn 2.

“Sorry guys,” Suarez radioed his team.

“I got loose,” Suarez told NBCSN. “In practice my car was very, very fast but it was a little bit tight so I said to my guys, hey, we have to make the front work a little bit better. We just crossed the line.”

As for starting at the rear?

“I think we’re going to see the 19 … passing a lot of cars Sunday.”

 

Why Kyle Larson will ‘keep my mouth shut’ on Knoxville success

By Nate RyanAug 10, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Kyle Larson likes his chances of winning Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals (“the biggest sprint car race in the world,” he says) but he’d prefer you avoid asking outside of Iowa.

Within the confines of the NASCAR garage, where Larson will be commuting from again this week to race at Knoxville, his dalliance with dirt racing has made some waves in the past.

“Oh no, it makes plenty of waves still,” the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said with a smile after practice Friday at Michigan International Speedway.

In January, Larson caused a stir when he said winning the Chili Bowl was bigger than the Daytona 500.

This week, his father, Mike, told the Des Moines Register the Knoxville Nationals is No. 1 on the bucket list. Over any race.”

So have things smoothed over enough that where there is at least a grudging acceptance in NASCAR of the Larson family’s longtime love of dirt racing?

Uh, no.

“So, I feel like I need to avoid this question before I make everybody at NASCAR mad or some of my fans mad,” Larson said. “I’ll just avoid answering that. I’ve been through this before a lot, so I’m learning more and more to just keep my mouth shut.”

He will get a few more questions about Knoxville if he wins Saturday night’s feature race, and he’s off to a great start. He won a warmup race Monday at Oskaloosa and then helped assure himself of starting third in the A main feature with an outstanding performance Wednesday in the preliminaries.

He will start third behind Brad Sweet (brother of his fiancée Katelyn) and Donny Schatz, a 10-time winner of the Knoxville Nationals.

Brad Sweet and Donny Schatz will be the two guys to beat, but I feel like we are close,” Larson said. “It’s a long race. It would be neat to win that deal.”

Last year, he finished second to Schatz after NASCAR team owner Chip Ganassi relented and allowed Larson to skirt the clauses in his contract that precludes running in a sprint car race the night before a Cup event.

This year, Larson (who is permitted 25 sprint car races annually) didn’t even have to ask for permission – plans already had begun a year ago to capitalize on Larson returning to the event.

“I kind of figured at that time that it worked out good enough that I could do it,” he said. “Just very thankful that I have an owner that lets me have fun and then especially on a weekend like this go be able to participate in the biggest sprint car race in the world the night before I’m on track racing the Cup car.

“You don’t see any other owners really doing that. He knows it’s important to me and I appreciate that.”

It helped, of course, that Larson won the following day at Michigan. He will enter Sunday’s race winless this season, and his No. 42 Chevrolet seems to be lacking the gains in speed that Hendrick Motorsports’ Camaros have enjoyed recently.

“I’d like to be making as big gains as what, say, the Hendrick guys have,” he said. “But, I feel like we started off way better than they did. So, they’ve had more room to get better. But I feel like they’ve kind of surpassed us maybe a little bit the last few weeks. And there are obviously other teams that are better than we are, too.

“I feel like we’re getting our stuff better every week. We just keep getting better and there are some good tracks for us in the Playoffs. If we could just get some luck one of these times in the Playoffs maybe we can make a run at the championship. So, we’ve just got to keep working hard and thinking about what it takes to get better and better every week; which, I feel like we have the right group of people at the race track and the race shop that we can do that.”

It also helps that Chip Ganassi Racing is poised to take delivery on its own Optical Scanning Station, which is used by NASCAR for at-track inspections and helps teams optimize their cars.

Larson credits Hendrick’s turnaround to its recent acquisition of an OSS, which most big teams (such as Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Furniture Row Racing) have.

(Hendrick) finally (has been) able to learn where they can push the limits on things,” he said. “So, it sounds like maybe we have (an OSS) coming, so I’m really excited about that. Hopefully we can get it up and running before the playoffs start. We’re budget racing.”

Xfinity practice report from Mid-Ohio

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2018, 3:19 PM EDT
Ryan Reed was the fastest in opening Xfinity practice Friday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Reed led the way with a lap of 94.709 mph. He was followed by Andy Lally (94.499 mph), Kyle Benjamin (94.371), Brendan Gaughan (94.295) and Austin Cindric (94.277).

Benjamin ran the most laps at 26. Kaz Grala was next with 25 laps. Grala was 19th on the speed chart with a top lap of 93.241 mph.

A few cars had issues.

Christopher Bell, who was 10th on the speed chart at 94.009 mph, spun off course but continued. Daniel Hemric, Dylan Murcott and Gaughan also slid off course but continued.

Final Xfinity practice will run from 4:05 to 4:55 p.m. ET today and can be seen on the NBC Sports App and online. Rain is in the forecast there this afternoon.

FINAL PRACTICE 

Because of rain only five cars recorded a lap in the final session. Most teams did not go out since Saturday’s race is expected to be in dry conditions.

Brendan Gaughan had the fastest lap at 87.738 mph. He ran five laps in the session.

