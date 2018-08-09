Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Speedway Motorsports Inc. announces weather guarantee for fans

By Dustin LongAug 9, 2018, 8:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced Thursday a weather guarantee for fans.

If a NASCAR race is postponed due to weather and the ticket holder is unable to attend the rescheduled date, a ticket credit can be issued toward a qualifying NASCAR race at any Speedway Motorsports venue.

This covers events at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

MORE: Is it time for all tracks to adopt a rain ticket policy?

“Of all major professional sports, none is as heavily impacted by adverse weather as NASCAR,” said Speedway Motorsports’ President and CEO Marcus Smith in a statement. “With drivers already racing on the very edge at nearly 200 mph, even a little rain can have a dramatic impact on race weekend schedules. What we want to do is take weather out of the ticket-buying equation so fans can focus on having a great time and making memories on our premier NASCAR event weekends.”

Fans with an unused, eligible ticket will have 60 days from the original race date to request a ticket credit on a qualifying future event. The credit must be used toward another Speedway Motorsports’ NASCAR event within one calendar year of the original race date or the same event the following year, even if it takes place beyond the one-year mark. Certain restrictions may apply. Click here for further details on the Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee.

This season, snow postponed the Martinsville Cup race a day and the Camping World Truck Series there two days. Martinsville is owned by International Speedway Corp.

NASCAR America: $400 a week was enough to make Aric Almirola know he wanted to race

By Dan BeaverAug 9, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Climbing through the late model ranks is not glamorous, but no matter how humble the origin, a true racer knows early that is what they want to do for the rest of their life.

For Aric Almirola, it was a $400-a-week paycheck and a percentage of the prize money that set him on the path to becoming a NASCAR Cup driver.

“When I finally got that call to move to North Carolina and go drive for Joe Gibbs – I got paid $400 a week to drive racecars and I got to keep half of whatever I won, driving a late model. … I made $26-$30,000 that year and I was like, ‘Man, this is awesome,’ ” he said on Wednesday’s NASCAR America.

“From that day forward, I was like this is what I want to do forever. I want to make a living. I don’t care how small, how big – I want to work on racecars. I want to drive racecars and so far, it’s worked out.”

MORE: Aric Almirola feels like a “rookie driver again” with Stewart-Haas Racing
MORE: Aric Almirola: Debut with Stewart-Haas has been ‘what I imagined’

While driving for Gibbs, Almirola got the opportunity to participate in a contest to drive a team truck for Dennis Setzer in 2005. Everyone ran 10 laps, came in and told the crew chief what they would like to see changed, then run 25 laps on a fresh set of tires.

“Whoever won this combine was going to get to run four non-companion Truck races,” Almirola said.

He won by having the quickest time, but might also have scored points with the crew chief by not asking for any changes.

In his first Truck race after the combine, Almirola was running in the top five with 40 laps remaining when he got into a wreck with Mike Skinner. He finished 30th in the 36-truck field.

His next outing was much better. Starting 31st at Indianapolis Raceway Park, Almirola finished 10th the following week.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America: Aric Almirola battled back from physical and mental injury

By Dan BeaverAug 9, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More than a year after suffering an injury that could have ended his time in the NASCAR Cup series, Aric Almirola is grateful that he had an opportunity to reassess his career and get back inside a race car.

“Breaking your back is not ideal,” Almirola told Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte on NASCAR America. “But for me, breaking my back was actually better than breaking a leg or an arm or something like that. Because I had a severe amount of pain for two to three weeks and then all of the sudden, most of the pain went away and I could actually resume normal everyday activity.

“I just couldn’t drive a racecar because my bone wasn’t healed enough and if I got into another accident that was similar, I could have compressed the vertebrae and while it was broken, it could have slid backward into my spinal cord and caused paralysis.”

Almirola came to the realization that the physical aspect of the injury was not nearly as bad as what he faced mentally. The injury could have been much worse if his vertebrae had shifted just a little more.

“I think the mental part was the most challenging,” Almirola said. “In the beginning, I was more focused on my injury and concerned by the fact that the doctor told me I was a quarter of an inch away from my vertebrae slipping back into my spinal cord.”

MORE: Kansas crash rekindled Aric Almirola’s love of racing

But his thoughts turned positive soon after he began to heal. The time spent away from the track allowed Almirola to contemplate what he wanted out of the rest of his life.

“On top of that, thinking about racing and do I really want to do this,” Almirola said. “Just going through that at the very beginning and thinking, maybe this is it. Maybe I take this as an opportunity to say, ‘I’m out.’

“Watching those races without me in it was killing me. And going to the shop and seeing the racecar load up and go to the racetrack and me not going to be a part of it was killing me. I knew right then and there that the fire wasn’t out. It almost reignited and rejuvenated my career.

“To have it taken away, makes you realize how fortunate and lucky you are to get to do what you do.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America: “Uncle Tony” Stewart took Aric Almirola under his wing

By Dan BeaverAug 8, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

When Aric Almirola moved to Charlotte in his late teens to run in Joe Gibbs Racing’s developmental program, Tony Stewart was in his fifth season driving for the famed owner. The two formed an early friendship.

Fifteen years later, Almirola joined Stewart-Haas Racing and is having one of the best seasons of his career.

“Tony kind of took me under his wing and took an interest in me and almost treated me like a nephew,” Almirola told Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte in Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

First and foremost, Almirola was a fan when he started racing for JGR. In 2003, the Cuban-American driver participated in the combine program for Joe Gibbs Racing’s diversity program. Part of his agreement with the team was that he could spend time in the race shop and attend Cup races, which brought him into contact with Stewart.

“I built a relationship with (Stewart),” Almirola said. “It was friendly. He took me under his wing, let me stay on his couch in his motorhome when I started racing Trucks on weekends when we’d race Trucks on Friday and I wanted to stay all the way through Sunday and hang out and watch and be a part of it. … We’ve been friends ever since.”

Stewart left JGR in 2009 when he bought a stake in a race team owned by Gene Haas. At the time, Almirola had moved on and was racing select events in the Cup series for Earnhardt-Ganassi Racing, but the two never lost contact and that resulted in his current ride in the No. 10.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Aric Almirola joins Dale Jr. around the Big Oak table

NBCSN
By Dan BeaverAug 8, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN with another edition of #WednesDale.

Aric Almirola will join Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte to discuss his season to date.

  • Almirola  will also discuss his journey to NASCAR, his family’s remarkable history, and more.
  • He will also answer fan questions, so if you have one for him, send it to us on social media using the hashtag #Wednesdale!
  • NASCAR America will also show what happened on ‘This Day in NASCAR.’ An interesting bit of history took place 14 years ago at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – and it involved two of our own!

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.