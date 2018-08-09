Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ford unveils Mustang for Cup competition in 2019

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
Ford revealed the Mustang model that it will debut in the Cup Series next year during a ceremony Thursday at the Ford Motor Company World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

The announcement had all 13 Ford Cup drivers in attendance. Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart drove a version of the Mustang onto a stage at the announcement.

The Mustang makes the move to the Cup Series after being raced full-time in the Xfinity Series since 2011. It joins Chevrolet’s Camaro, which debuted this season, and the Toyota Camry.

The Mustang – which debuted in 1964 – is the longest running model for Ford. The 10 millionth Mustang rolled off the production line on Wednesday.

“Mustang has raced since it was first sold in 1964,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s executive vice president of product development and purchasing, in a press release. “After more than a half-century, it feels great to finally let Mustang run in the top echelon of America’s most popular stock car racing series.”

The Mustang first competed in 1964, when it won the Tour de France Automobile, a 4,000 mile, 10-day rally. It has also raced in SCCA Trans-Am, IMSA, NHRA and Formula Drift.

“We look forward to seeing the Ford Mustang, a cultural icon, on the track in the most competitive series in all of motorsports,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, in a press release. “Our sport eagerly anticipates the performance, style and fanfare the Mustang will bring to the track each weekend beginning at the 2019 Daytona 500.”

Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick optimistic about prospects of Mustang in Cup

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
The question came quickly after Ford revealed its Mustang model for Cup competition Thursday: How would Ford avoid the slow starts that resulted from NASCAR’s previous model changes for Toyota in 2017 and Chevrolet this year?

After Toyota went to the new Camry model last year, Joe Gibbs Racing failed to visit Victory Lane in the first 18 races. Meanwhile, eventual champion Martin Truex Jr. won three times in that span in his Toyota. JGR ultimately won eight races in 2017.

Last weekend’s win by Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen was just the second in 22 races for Chevrolet with its new Camaro model. The first was in the Daytona 500 with Austin Dillon.

“I don’t think with either of those two cases it’s been the car,” Brad Keselowski said after the Mustang announcement at Ford’s world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. “I think there’s been other issues. That’s the thing about this sport. The car is super important but it’s not the only piece. You have the weekend execution, you have the driver piece, the pit crew piece. All those things have to come together and I don’t think in those two scenarios it was the car that held them back. I don’t think it will for us either.”

The Team Penske driver said Ford has learned “a lot” from what Toyota and Chevy went through.

“I think you learn as much from how others have done it as you learn from NASCAR and how they go about the process … and learn where the opportunities are,” Keselowski said.

Any misgivings Kevin Harvick has about the new model are tempered by what Stewart-Haas Racing experienced in 2017 when it switched to Ford from Chevy.

“I think the strongest part of our company is the aero side of things,” Harvick said. “In my opinion, switching from one manufacturer to another is way more challenging. Having all the teams and the people involved in the process of designing the car obviously gives you some characteristics of how the car works, what it likes, what it doesn’t like and things like that.

“As a team and as a group, Ford wouldn’t be making a change if we didn’t think there was more potential to be better.”

“I don’t have any reservations about it,” said SHR co-owner Tony Stewart about the move to the Mustang.

One question that hasn’t been answered is what rules package Cup teams will have next year.

“I think it would be foolish for me to stand here and say I’m 100 percent certain it’s going to go well, because you never know where things are going to be and apparently don’t know where there rules are going to be,” Harvick said.

NASCAR sent a proposed rules package to teams last week. Teams are reviewing it and then will get back with officials to discuss.

NASCAR has stated that it plans to use a package similar to the one used in the All-Star Race next year. The All-Star package included a restrictor plate, air ducts, a taller spoiler and the 2014 style splitter.

In the rules package sent to teams it included horsepower targets based on open throttle time and what plate sizes would be needed.

People who saw the rules proposal last week told NBC Sports it didn’t state how many races it would be used in.

“If we end up going with the All-Star package, it’s a real dart board,” Keselowski said. “Because none of the cars have been tested under that configuration. I have no idea how we’ll be competitively. But if we go or stick with a package similar to what we have right now, I expect this race car to be extremely competitive and a pretty big advancement from where we’re at right now with the Fusion.”

Of the wait for the package to be confirmed, Stewart said “It’s always been that way.

“You act like this is something new. This is their MO. This is not something we’re not used to.”

Dustin Long and Nate Ryan contributed to this report

Tony Stewart wants to return to the Indianapolis 500 — and win

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 9, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
DEARBORN, Mich. – Tony Stewart has an itch to race more often, and the three-time NASCAR champion naturally wants to scratch it at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2019.

Stewart, an Indiana native who grew up dreaming of winning at the Brickyard, hasn’t raced the Indianapolis 500 since 2001 but said Tuesday “it’s not out of the question” that he will return to Indy as soon as next May, which will be broadcast by NBC.

Stewart, who had downplayed the idea of racing the Indy 500 in recent years, said he would want to run at least one IndyCar race before returning.

“If I go, I’m not going just to run it,” said Stewart, who hasn’t had any serious discussion with teams yet. “I don’t want to be a sideshow like Danica (Patrick) was at Indy this year. If I go, I want to go feeling like I’ve got the same opportunity to win that everyone else in the field does.

“It’s an insult to the guys who do it every week to show up and think you’re going to be as good as those guys are. They’re on their game. They know their cars. They know how they need their cars to feel in practice to be good in the race. It’s foolish to think you can just show up and be competitive and have a shot to win.”

Patrick qualified seventh and finished 30th in the 2018 Indy 500, the final start of her career.

Stewart has five starts in the Indianapolis 500, starting on pole as a rookie in 1996 and leading 64 laps in a career-best fifth in 1997.

He believes he could be in winning form with the right team and a little time to knock off the rust.

“One race might not be enough to feel like you’re where you need to be,” he said. “But at least little things like pit stops and having that much duration of time in the seat to make sure no points or parts of the seat are pinching — things when you’re only in it for 10 minutes you don’t notice, but two hours you notice it. Those are things to sort out once you get there.”

Asked if it was important to run well because his return would make him the focus, Stewart said, “I don’t give two (craps) about the focus.

“I care about running well in the car. I don’t want to be the circus sideshow. If I do it, that’s not why I’m doing it. If I do it, I’m doing it because I want to win the race.”

The co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, who retired from the Cup Series in 2016 after 17 seasons, caused a stir in the preseason when he said he wanted to run a road course in the Xfinity Series.

Stewart said he looked at it, but he would have had to trade off four sprint car races.

“(It) was a lot to give up,” he said. “I still plan on doing it somewhere down the road if the opportunity is right. If that opportunity does come around and I don’t have four sprint car races on the schedule, I’d definitely like to do it again.”

After a disappointing 2017 in which he struggled in returning to run 45 sprint car races, Stewart has run 62 races so far this year.

“I feel every night I’m in a car, we’re better,” said Stewart, who turned 47 in May. “Our performance is better. We’ve already ran 62 races this year. We’re much better than we were last year.

“The more I race, the better I get. Even on days we’re off, I’m learning things that will help down the road. It’s just getting back in that rhythm again and finally starting to get confidence back as a driver, and feel like I’m ready to start doing some stuff.”

After a deal fell apart to put him in a Ford seat for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Stewart said the world’s most famous endurance race also remains on his radar.

“Everything’s a possibility,” he said. “There’s nothing I’ve written off and said, ‘You know what, I’m never doing it.’ Everything is an opportunity still. I’m getting anxious to do stuff again.”

With possibly one exception – Formula One.

Even though NASCAR partner Gene Haas has a team, Stewart said it literally wouldn’t be a good fit.

“That’s going to be a tough one,” he said. “(F1 drivers are) skinny. I don’t mind working hard to be a race car driver, but I don’t want to have to work that hard just to be skinny. I like to eat still.”

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Michigan in last three seasons

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverAug 9, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
NASCAR’s Big 3 have dominated every track type this season. Martin Truex Jr. won both stages of the Auto Club 400 en route to victory; Kevin Harvick won Segment 2 of the spring Michigan race and would likely have taken the checkers if the race had not been shortened by rain.

Kyle Busch has top-five finishes in both races on 2-mile tracks this year and a victory at Auto Club as recently as 2014. There is no reason to believe they will not dominate again and all three should be on this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster – even though Truex is ranked ninth in regard to his three-season average and Busch is all the way down in 16th (with an average of 16.0).

There will be some interesting challengers, however, and players looking to gain an advantage over the competition have a lot of choices.

1. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 4.60)
In five career races at Michigan, Elliott has a perfect record of top 10 finishes. His first three attempts ended in runner-up finishes and if not for some missteps on restarts, he would almost certainly have scored that first Cup victory in his rookie season. Coming off last week’s victory at Watkins Glen, he now knows how to win.

2. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 6.80)
Larson was Truex’s closest competition this spring at Auto Club. When the series came to Michigan in June, many believed he would challenge the Big 3 for the win. He might have been a bigger factor in the finish if he had not spun while trying a little too hard. He swept victory lane in 2017 as part of a three-race winning streak and should be part of this week’s battle for the top spot.

3. Kevin Harvick (three-year average: 7.80)
There are several reasons to expect Harvick to win this week, but perhaps the most compelling is that he is tired of finishing second at Michigan. When he crossed under the checkers behind Bowyer this spring, it was the sixth time in the last 11 races that he was the runner-up, so players can expect Harvick to do whatever it takes to get that final spot.

4. Jamie McMurray (three-year average: 8.20)
If a player is confident in his or her core roster, McMurray makes an excellent garage pick in this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live game. He is in the midst of an anemic season, but managed to finish 10th in this spring’s Michigan race. That was his fifth consecutive top 10 there and that makes him a safe pick in case one of the superstars experiences trouble in the first two segments.

5. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 9.20)
In fantasy NASCAR, players constantly have to decide if a driver’s track record or his recent momentum during the season carries more weight. Keselowski has been struggling in recent weeks, but Michigan is a track on which he’s been nearly perfect in the past five seasons with seven top 10s in nine races.

6. Kurt Busch (three-year average: 9.60)
Busch has a reputation for consistency on most tracks. Michigan is no exception with a current streak of five consecutive top-12 finishes to his credit. Only one of these was better than 10th, but he was one of the game’s best values this spring with a third-place finish.

7. Joey Logano (three-year average: 9.80)
Like his teammate Keselowski, Logano needs to be watched closely in practice. At the start of the year, Team Penske was expected to challenge the leaders on a regular basis and while its three drivers have swept the top 10 three times in the last nine races, they have only three top fives in 27 starts. None of those belong to Logano

8. Erik Jones (three-year average: 10.33 in 3 starts)
The season began with expectations that the young guns would challenge the old guard. Harvick, Busch and Truex insured that didn’t happen, but with recent wins by Jones at Daytona and Elliott at the Glen, they have begun to make a lot more noise. It remains to be seen if they can challenge on an unrestricted, intermediate speedway, however.

9. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 11.60)
For all the talk about the Big 3, Truex was a little late to the party. He did not run all that well at Michigan this spring and finished 18th. If not for a sweep of the top 10 last year, he wouldn’t make the list. In the last four seasons, he has either finished in the top 10 in both races or outside that mark twice.

10. Ryan Newman (three-year average: 13.80)
Newman deserves some special attention this week in games other than NASCAR Fantasy Live. His consistency at Michigan has been among the best with top-20 finishes in every race for seven years leading up to this spring’s Firekeepers Casino 400. He slipped to 22nd in June but should be able to rebound and score another result in the teens.

10. Ryan Blaney (three-year average: 13.80)
Handicapping Blaney this week requires looking at his Auto Club effort as well as his success at Michigan. He finished eighth in the Auto Club 400 and again at Michigan. He also has a fourth-place finish in the second Michigan race of 2016, so he should be on the radar if he practices and qualifies well.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: The last three poles at Michigan were won by different drivers. Kurt Busch grabbed the top spot this spring with Larson and Keselowski showing success in 2017. Logano swept the pole in 2016, however, and there is a strong possibility that the driver of the No. 41 can do it this year. Kurt’s closest competitor may be his brother Kyle because they both have three poles so far in 2018.

Segment Winners: Martin Truex Jr. has won three of the five segments run at Michigan in the past two years and if he shows speed in practice, he should be this week’s selection for those bonus points. He failed to earn any bonus points in Segment 2 in June, however. Harvick, Larson, Keselowski and Kyle Busch have been in the top 10 at the end of every Michigan stage and they should also be considered.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Michigan, Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
The NASCAR national series are split up this weekend, with Cup and the Camping World Truck Series visiting Michigan International Speedway and the Xfinity Series trekking to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Here’s the weekend schedule for each location with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, Aug. 10

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1:05-1:55 p.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

3:05-3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Aug. 11

6 a.m. – Truck garage opens

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:35  – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:30 a.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

1 p.m. – Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200; 100 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 12

9 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Consumers Energy 400; 200 laps/400 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Friday, Aug. 10

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 11

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App)

2 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:15 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Rock N Roll Tequila 170; 75 laps/169.35 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)