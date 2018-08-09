Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download: Alex Bowman reveals how he learned of Nationwide’s contract extension

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
There were some tense moments for Alex Bowman before he learned his primary sponsor, Nationwide Insurance, had agreed to a two-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports.

That news was announced last week in conjunction with Bowman’s one-year extension.

But for a few minutes, Bowman feared Nationwide might actually be leaving the team.

Bowman shared the story on this week’s Dale Jr. Download.

“I was in the shop with the guys for all our Tuesday meetings,” Bowman said. “I got a text from (PR rep) Kelsey (Tucker), that said, ‘Hey, can you come upstairs (for a meeting)?'” Bowman said. “I said, ‘What’s it about?’ She said, ‘Well, did you hear about Nationwide?’

“I was like, ‘Oh no. What did I do wrong?'”

Bowman called it the “most ominous text message ever.”

“My heart is pounding, right?” Bowman said. “I’m like, ‘Hopefully that’s good news and not bad news.'”

Tucker responded, “Yeah, they signed back up for two years.”

“I was like, ‘Thank you, baby Jesus,'” Bowman said. “That was a pretty frantic two-and-a-half minutes waiting for her to text me back.”

Watch the above video for more.

NASCAR America: Is Chase Elliott the new face of the sport?

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Is Chase Elliott poised to become the face of NASCAR in the wake of his first Cup win?

That question was raised on NASCAR America.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone joined the show Thursday to discuss it with Kyle Petty and Carolyn Manno.

“Chase Elliott’s win on Sunday, Carolyn, I think was probably one of if not the most popular win we’ve had with the fans in some time,” Pistone said. “So the conversation started to shift to, is he going to be the person to represent this sport, not just inside the NASCAR universe, but outside the NASCAR universe?”

Pistone said he doesn’t think there is a clear face of the sport at the moment.

“A lot of other fans thought maybe the face of NASCAR isn’t just one person, it’s three people, the ‘Big 3’ of Martin Truex, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch,” Pistone said.

Petty said that Elliott’s surge in popularity after the retirement of Dale Earnhardt Jr. shows how much NASCAR is still “tied to our old fans in some strange way.

“We’ve got guys with tons of personality … (like) Bubba Wallace, guys on and off the race track, who really haven’t done a lot yet,” Petty said. “Chase, he’s won a championship in the Xfinity Series and yes he’s won a Cup race. One single Cup race. So do you become the face of NASCAR with one single cup race? …  How do you get to that point where a guy who wins one race is now the future of the sport?”

Watch the above video for more.

Chase Elliott heads to best track after first Cup win

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Chase Elliott couldn’t have asked for a better track to come immediately after he earned his first Cup win.

That track is Michigan International Speedway, the 2-mile facility that hosts Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has yet to have a bad race in five starts Michigan. He’s had winning runs ruined by bad restarts late in races, but no bad races.

His first three Michigan visits ended in runner-up finishes. That matches Jeff Gordon, Terry Labonte and Martin Truex Jr.‘s number of second-place finishes at MIS before a win. Gordon is the only one of those who has a Michigan win.

Elliott has also yet to finish outside the top 10 at Michigan.

According to Racing Insights, Elliott is third on the list of drivers in number of Michigan starts prior to their first finish outside the top 10. Cale Yarborough and Buddy Baker have the most with six.

Elliott has led 66 laps at Michigan, but those all came in his first two starts.

Elliott has the best all-time average finish at Michigan at 4.6. That’s ahead of Sam Sommers (sixth, two starts), Carl Edwards (9.4 in 25 starts) and Cale Yarborough (9.61 in 36 starts).

Among active drivers, Erik Jones has the second best average finish at 10.33 in three starts.

Sunday also marks Elliott’s 100th Cup Series start. Should he finally claim a Michigan win, he’d be the sixth driver to win in his 100th start.

Elliott would also be the fifth driver in Cup history to earn his first and second wins in consecutive races.

Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick optimistic about prospects of Mustang in Cup

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
The question came quickly after Ford revealed its Mustang model for Cup competition Thursday: How would Ford avoid the slow starts that resulted from NASCAR’s previous model changes for Toyota in 2017 and Chevrolet this year?

After Toyota went to the new Camry model last year, Joe Gibbs Racing failed to visit Victory Lane in the first 18 races. Meanwhile, eventual champion Martin Truex Jr. won three times in that span in his Toyota. JGR ultimately won eight races in 2017.

Last weekend’s win by Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen was just the second in 22 races for Chevrolet with its new Camaro model. The first was in the Daytona 500 with Austin Dillon.

“I don’t think with either of those two cases it’s been the car,” Brad Keselowski said after the Mustang announcement at Ford’s world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. “I think there’s been other issues. That’s the thing about this sport. The car is super important but it’s not the only piece. You have the weekend execution, you have the driver piece, the pit crew piece. All those things have to come together and I don’t think in those two scenarios it was the car that held them back. I don’t think it will for us either.”

The Team Penske driver said Ford has learned “a lot” from what Toyota and Chevy went through.

“I think you learn as much from how others have done it as you learn from NASCAR and how they go about the process … and learn where the opportunities are,” Keselowski said.

Any misgivings Kevin Harvick has about the new model are tempered by what Stewart-Haas Racing experienced in 2017 when it switched to Ford from Chevy.

“I think the strongest part of our company is the aero side of things,” Harvick said. “In my opinion, switching from one manufacturer to another is way more challenging. Having all the teams and the people involved in the process of designing the car obviously gives you some characteristics of how the car works, what it likes, what it doesn’t like and things like that.

“As a team and as a group, Ford wouldn’t be making a change if we didn’t think there was more potential to be better.”

“I don’t have any reservations about it,” said SHR co-owner Tony Stewart about the move to the Mustang.

One question that hasn’t been answered is what rules package Cup teams will have next year.

“I think it would be foolish for me to stand here and say I’m 100 percent certain it’s going to go well, because you never know where things are going to be and apparently don’t know where there rules are going to be,” Harvick said.

NASCAR sent a proposed rules package to teams last week. Teams are reviewing it and then will get back with officials to discuss.

NASCAR has stated that it plans to use a package similar to the one used in the All-Star Race next year. The All-Star package included a restrictor plate, air ducts, a taller spoiler and the 2014 style splitter.

In the rules package sent to teams it included horsepower targets based on open throttle time and what plate sizes would be needed.

People who saw the rules proposal last week told NBC Sports it didn’t state how many races it would be used in.

“If we end up going with the All-Star package, it’s a real dart board,” Keselowski said. “Because none of the cars have been tested under that configuration. I have no idea how we’ll be competitively. But if we go or stick with a package similar to what we have right now, I expect this race car to be extremely competitive and a pretty big advancement from where we’re at right now with the Fusion.”

Of the wait for the package to be confirmed, Stewart said “It’s always been that way.

“You act like this is something new. This is their MO. This is not something we’re not used to.”

Dustin Long and Nate Ryan contributed to this report