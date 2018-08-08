Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: “Uncle Tony” Stewart took Aric Almirola under his wing

By Dan BeaverAug 8, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
When Aric Almirola moved to Charlotte in his late teens to run in Joe Gibbs Racing’s developmental program, Tony Stewart was in his fifth season driving for the famed owner. The two formed an early friendship.

Fifteen years later, Almirola joined Stewart-Haas Racing and is having one of the best seasons of his career.

“Tony kind of took me under his wing and took an interest in me and almost treated me like a nephew,” Almirola told Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte in Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

First and foremost, Almirola was a fan when he started racing for JGR. In 2003, the Cuban-American driver participated in the combine program for Joe Gibbs Racing’s diversity program. Part of his agreement with the team was that he could spend time in the race shop and attend Cup races, which brought him into contact with Stewart.

“I built a relationship with (Stewart),” Almirola said. “It was friendly. He took me under his wing, let me stay on his couch in his motorhome when I started racing Trucks on weekends when we’d race Trucks on Friday and I wanted to stay all the way through Sunday and hang out and watch and be a part of it. … We’ve been friends ever since.”

Stewart left JGR in 2009 when he bought a stake in a race team owned by Gene Haas. At the time, Almirola had moved on and was racing select events in the Cup series for Earnhardt-Ganassi Racing, but the two never lost contact and that resulted in his current ride in the No. 10.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets John Deere throwback scheme at Darlington

Roush Fenway Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will welcome back John Deere to NASCAR in style with his paint scheme for the Southern 500 (Sept. 2 on NBCSN).

Stenhouse’s No. 17 John Deere Ford will look just like the car the company sponsored in the Cup Series from 1997-2000, when Chad Little drove the No. 97 for Roush Fenway Racing.

This marks John Deere’s first time as a primary sponsor of car in a national NASCAR series race since Kurt Busch drove the No. 97 in the 2000 finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Busch made seven starts in the car that year).

Little, the father of NASCAR driver Jesse Little, made 217 starts in Cup from 1986-2002. He earned one top five (Texas, 1998) and 16 top 10s.

He is now NASCAR’s managing director for technical inspection and officiating.

Below are each of Stenhouse’s throwback schemes from the last three trips to Darlington.

2015

2016

2017

Denny Hamlin honoring J.D. Gibbs with Xfinity throwback scheme at Darlington

By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin will use his throwback paint scheme for the Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 1 on NBCSN) to honor the man who helped bring him into the Joe Gibbs Racing family.

Hamlin will drive a scheme in honor of J.D. Gibbs, the son of team owner Joe Gibbs.

J.D. Gibbs drove the original scheme in four Xfinity races in 1998. He made five series starts overall.

Gibbs, a co-chairman of JGR and former team president, began receiving treatment in 2015 for speech and processing issues that were part of his overall brain function. The issues reportedly stem from his time playing football in college.

Hamlin has displayed Gibbs’ name on the driver side of his No. 11 Toyota in Cup since the 2017 Daytona 500.

In the below video posted to Twitter announcing the paint scheme, Hamlin explained how Gibbs discovered him on a cold night at Hickory Motor Speedway in Hickory, North Carolina. Their relationship led to Hamlin joining JGR in 2004.

His first start for the team came in the 2004 Xfinity race at Darlington.

JGR also announced Erik Jones‘ paint scheme for the Sept. 2 Southern 500.

The scheme on Jones’ No. 20 Toyota is a tribute to the Camping World Truck Series career of Jones’ spotter, Rick Carelli.

Furniture Row Racing owner: Not competing in 2019 ‘not an option’

By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2018, 10:38 AM EDT
4 Comments

Barney Visser, owner of the defending Cup champion Furniture Row Racing, issued a statement Wednesday declaring the team has “every intention” to compete beyond 2018.

“Furniture Row Racing continues to develop sponsorship opportunities for 2019 and beyond. We have aligned ourselves with great partners over the years and are very proud of the success our organization has achieved, especially the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship with Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing not fielding a team in 2019 is not an option and we have every intention of continuing to build on our success for years to come.”

Visser’s statement – first reported by Sports Business Journal – comes less than a month after sponsor 5-Hour Energy announced it would leave the sport after the 2018 season.

5-Hour Energy serves as a co-primary sponsor on Truex’s No. 78 Toyota this season with Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats in 30 races.

Visser’s own Furniture Row was the team’s sole primary sponsor from its inception in 2005 until Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats and Auto-Owners Insurance joined in 2016. Auto-Owners Insurance sponsored Truex in six races in 2017 and has been a sponsor in three races so far this season.

The loss of 5-Hour Energy came with the defending series champion’s contract set to expire at the end of this season. Through 22 races, Truex has four wins and 15 top fives and top 10s. He is third in the point standings behind Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

After he finished second in Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen, Truex said “No” when asked if there was an update to contract situation.

On July 20 at New Hampshire, Truex lamented the timing of the announcement of 5-Hour Energy’s departure.

“Obviously, it’s not great timing with all that is going on,” Truex said. “I’ve got confidence in my team and what we’re doing and hopefully we can find a replacement for that. I don’t see Barney putting Furniture Row back on the car and doing that. I don’t know if he can make that work anymore. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

Asked about working on a contract extension even with 5-hour Energy’s departure, Truex said: “I think we can. Certainly makes things more difficult. We’ve been talking about it and honestly it’s not like we were waiting on this to happen.

“We’re just trying to figure everything out, what’s the best direction to go and get all the details. Honestly, we haven’t worked that hard on it. It’s not a pressing issue for me. I know what the team wants and where we’re all at. It’s not like I’m nervous they’re going to sign somebody else, or I’m going to be searching for a ride. It’s more just trying to focus on racing and feel like it will get done when it gets done.”