Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott’s pass on Kyle Busch at the Glen was textbook

By Dan BeaverAug 8, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott had to battle Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps of last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen on the way to scoring his first career Cup win. But, it was the manner in which he passed one of the other Big 3 drivers, Kyle Busch, on Lap 27 that is etched in the memories of fellow drivers Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill.

Kligerman and Cassill took time to break down Elliott’s pass on Busch in Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

Elliott had the faster car, but that does not always translate into getting the lead.

While maintaining his position in Busch’s aerodynamic wake so that he could take advantage of the slightest mistake was the mark of the superiority of the No. 9, it was Elliott’s ability to get his car to handle in dirty air that ultimately made the difference.

“(Elliott) put the pressure on and eventually he makes the pass,” Kligerman said. “This is textbook at Watkins Glen – putting the pressure on. You do that by being right on their rear bumper. Making them nervous. … Because then it just forces Kyle (Busch) to just drive a little harder in the braking zone.”

MORE: How could Chase Elliott have had a better first win?
MORE: Late to his own party, Chase Elliott enjoyed the ride
MORE: Chase Elliott gives Hendrick Motorsports 250th win

Busch has been one of the dominant drivers in 2018, but that does not mean he is impervious to pressure. His crew kept encouraging Busch to run his own race and not worry about the No. 9 – that Elliott would make a mistake, but that was not enough to keep Busch from making a slight bobble in Turn 6.

“It is mental on Kyle Busch to look in his rearview mirror into every braking zone and see that big car filling out (his) entire rearview mirror,” Cassill said. “He’s a tough guy for sure, but that will get in your head lap after lap.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Furniture Row Racing owner: Not competing in 2019 ‘not an option’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2018, 10:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Barney Visser, owner of the defending Cup champion Furniture Row Racing, issued a statement Wednesday declaring the team has “every intention” to compete beyond 2018.

“Furniture Row Racing continues to develop sponsorship opportunities for 2019 and beyond. We have aligned ourselves with great partners over the years and are very proud of the success our organization has achieved, especially the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship with Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing not fielding a team in 2019 is not an option and we have every intention of continuing to build on our success for years to come.”

Visser’s statement – first reported by Sports Business Journal – comes less than a month after sponsor 5-Hour Energy announced it would leave the sport after the 2018 season.

5-Hour Energy serves as a co-primary sponsor on Truex’s No. 78 Toyota this season with Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats in 30 races.

Visser’s own Furniture Row was the team’s sole primary sponsor from its inception in 2005 until Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats and Auto-Owners Insurance joined in 2016. Auto-Owners Insurance sponsored Truex in six races in 2017 and has been a sponsor in three races so far this season.

The loss of 5-Hour Energy came with the defending series champion’s contract set to expire at the end of this season. Through 22 races, Truex has four wins and 15 top fives and top 10s. He is third in the point standings behind Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

After he finished second in Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen, Truex said “No” when asked if there was an update to contract situation.

On July 20 at New Hampshire, Truex lamented the timing of the announcement of 5-Hour Energy’s departure.

“Obviously, it’s not great timing with all that is going on,” Truex said. “I’ve got confidence in my team and what we’re doing and hopefully we can find a replacement for that. I don’t see Barney putting Furniture Row back on the car and doing that. I don’t know if he can make that work anymore. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

Asked about working on a contract extension even with 5-hour Energy’s departure, Truex said: “I think we can. Certainly makes things more difficult. We’ve been talking about it and honestly it’s not like we were waiting on this to happen.

“We’re just trying to figure everything out, what’s the best direction to go and get all the details. Honestly, we haven’t worked that hard on it. It’s not a pressing issue for me. I know what the team wants and where we’re all at. It’s not like I’m nervous they’re going to sign somebody else, or I’m going to be searching for a ride. It’s more just trying to focus on racing and feel like it will get done when it gets done.”

Bump & Run: Who had more impressive Watkins Glen performance?

By NBC SportsAug 8, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen was 2 hours and 13 minutes. Too short? Just right? Or did you even notice?

Nate Ryan: It seemed to go by quickly, but that also could have been because it was so highly entertaining. I didn’t know the actual duration until now, but that length seems perfect. If NASCAR can consistently package that amount of drama and storylines into that window of time, that’s the sweet spot for how a race unfolds.

Dustin Long: Didn’t notice. The racing was entertaining and the drama was taut. Shows that a race at just over two hours can be satisfying. Didn’t see anyone complaining the race wasn’t three hours or longer.

Daniel McFadin: It’s almost in that sweet spot. The race could stand to be padded by 10 laps, with five added to each of the first two stages. Other than that, I was a happy camper on Sunday.

Dan Beaver: Much too short. Road racing’s popularity is on the rise and with limited slots on the Cup schedule, one way to give the fans more would be to extend the races. And an excellent way of doing that at the Glen would be to add the extra half mile or so of the boot.

Who had the more impressive drive Sunday at Watkins Glen: Chase Elliott in battling Kyle Busch early and then Martin Truex Jr. late for the win or Kyle Busch for charging up to third without the aid of a caution after his issues on pit road?

Nate Ryan: A strong case can be made for Kyle Busch because there probably is no other Cup driver who could make a swift rally so efficiently. But Chase Elliott bookended his first career victory by winning two battles against probably the reigning two greatest drivers at Watkins Glen. Give a slight edge to the No. 9 for most impressive.

Dustin Long: While Chase Elliott’s drive was impressive, Kyle Busch’s drive was memorable. Busch was right after the race. He drove his “ass off” after falling to 31st after the pit road issue.

Daniel McFadin: Chase Elliott. Not just because he bested two members of the “Big 3,” but because he did it in such dominating fashion and with a tenacity Elliott hadn’t shown before Sunday.

Dan Beaver: The heart says Elliott because a first time winner is always a great story – but the head has to go with Kyle Busch’s drive from the back. It ranks as one of many great runs for him at the Glen.

Will there be any more new winners in the final four races before the playoffs? If so, who do you think it will be?

Nate Ryan: If there is one, it’ll be Daniel Suarez this Sunday at Michigan.

Dustin Long: Two more. Hard to think Kyle Larson won’t win before the playoffs. And I’ll throw out Ryan Blaney as joining the young drivers in Victory Lane.

Daniel McFadin: The possibility of Kyle Larson winning at Michigan is high, but I’m looking more to Bristol. Both Larson and Ryan Blaney had strong days there in April before Blaney was caught in a wreck while leading and Larson was passed by Kyle Busch with six laps to go. It’ll be interesting to see if Bubba Wallace’s team can improve on their brief time at the front in that race.

Dan Beaver: Now that the Big 3 have proven to be beatable, Kyle Larson will do just that at Michigan this Sunday.

NASCAR America: Winning is ‘just satisfying’ for Chase Elliott

By Dan BeaverAug 8, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

“You know, the road to this point is what makes today special,” Chase Elliott said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “When you’re in those moments in the past and you have those tough days – all those second-place finishes and missed opportunities.”

Before winning the Cup race at Watkins Glen International, Elliott finished second eight times, the most recent of which came in April at Richmond Raceway. His father, Bill Elliott also had eight second-place finishes before scoring his first win.

“It’s just been a kind of a hard, long road the last couple of years to get to this point and it’s just satisfying,” Elliott said.

Chase won in his 99th career Cup start, but questions about when he would get his first victory have echoed in his mind since his rookie season when he finished second at Michigan International Speedway for the first time in June 2016. That came in his 20th start.

“(I) came to the white flag and I felt like I had a nice gap to Martin (Truex Jr.),” Elliott said. “I feel like, ‘just don’t mess up,’ and then I go into the first corner and mess up. Got the car wheel-hopping; completely blew Turn 1 and luckily had a big enough lead to the 78 that he didn’t get up next to me and I was able to gap him back.”

By comparison, Bill Elliott scored his first win on a road course (Riverside International Raceway) in his 115th start.

Bill was on hand at the Glen to spot for Chase.

“Burn that son-of-a-gun down,” Bill said to him as he drove down the backstretch on his cool down lap, but Elliott was out of gas.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America: Parker Kligerman runs well in the pack

By Dan BeaverAug 7, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In this week’s Running with the Pack segment on NASCAR America, Landon Cassill had a special pick: the driver sitting to his right, Parker Kligerman.

Kligerman gave the Gaunt Brothers No. 96 a 24th-place finish and completed all 90 laps at Watkins Glen International.

“We go into these races thinking top 25 is basically a win for a small team like ours with only a handful of starts for this race team in the Cup series,” Kligerman said after his selection. “We actually went out there and did it. Had top 20 speed at times.”

The Running in the Pack segment showcases cars and drivers who are able to beat competitors with greater resources. Kligerman finished in front of RCR’s Austin Dillon and the Wood Brothers’ Paul Menard – as well as Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano, who had problems during the race.

There were a few drivers who had races get away from them, however. AJ Allmendinger (15th) and Michael McDowell (18th) finished among the top 20, but their skill on road courses suggested they could have challenged for a top 10.

“When you think about Michael McDowell – Allmendinger – when they go to a road course, you’ve got to know the pressure is immense on those two because that’s what they circle at the beginning of the year,” Kligerman said.

Kasey Kahne faded from his 10th-place position on the grid to 21st at the checkers, and that left Kligerman as the best example of a driver who was able to overachieve.

“It’s tough to survive an entire road course race smooth, with no mistakes,” Cassill said.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter