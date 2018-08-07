NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Watkins Glen overview, Ray Evernham visit

NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill.
Ray Evernham will be on today’s show to talk about his new series Glory Road, which features episodes after NASCAR America at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Cup and Camping World Truck Series teams are at Michigan International Speedway. The Xfinity Series is at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Here are the preliminary entry lists for each series:
Cup – Consumers Energy 400 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)
Forty cars are on the entry list for the Michigan Cup race. Garrett Smithley is listed in the No. 7 car for Premium Motorsports. Blake Jones is listed in the No. 23 car for BK Racing. BJ McLeod is listed in the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing. Timmy Hill is in the No. 66 for MBM. Corey LaJoie is in the No. 72 for TriStar Motorsports. Jeffrey Earnhardt is in the No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing. Gray Gaulding is listed in the No. 99 for StarCom Racing.
Xfinity – Rock N Roll Tequila 170 (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)
Forty cars are entered for the event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Katherine Legge will make her NASCAR debut, driving the No. 15 for JD Motorsports. Brendan Gaughan will drive the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing. Spencer Gallagher is back in the No. 23 for GMS Racing.
Truck – Corrigan Oil 200 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)
Thirty-four trucks are entered for the event at Michigan International Speedway.
The Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Here is a look at the drivers who are hot and who are not (courtesy of Racing Insights) heading into the 23rd race of the season.
WHO IS HOT
Kevin Harvick
- Finished 10th at Watkins Glen (25th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2)
- Won 6 of last 21 races
- Won 10 stages in 2018 (had 6 in all of 2017)
- Finished in Top 5 in 7 of last 9 races
- In 22 races in 2018, 18 finishes of 10th or better (including 6 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse
- Finished in Top 5 in 8 of last 11 Michigan races (2nd in June)
Chase Elliott
- Won at Watkins Glen (18th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 52 laps led)
- Finished 7th or better in 3 straight races
- Finished in Top 10 in 6 of last 9 races
- Won a stage in 3 straight races
- 3 stage wins in 2018 tied his season total for 2017
- Top 10 in all five Michigan races, including three runner-up finishes
- Michigan is 1 of 2 tracks where he’s never finished outside Top 10 (Atlanta)
Kyle Busch
- Finished 3rd at Watkins Glen (14th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 31 laps led); team did not get car full of fuel on lap 55 (came out first and had to pit for a second time), drove from 31st to third in the final stage
- Won 6 of last 16 races
- Finished in Top 5 in 9 of last 10 races
- Won at Watkins Glen (18th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 52 laps led)
- Finished in the Top 10 in 10 of last 11 races
- Finished in the Top 5 in 16 of 22 races this season
Daniel Suarez
- Finished 4th at Watkins Glen (28th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2)
- Finished top 5 in the last two races of 2018
- Has not finished better than 24th in three career starts at Michigan
Erik Jones
- Finished 5th at Watkins Glen (22nd in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2); ran out of fuel on last lap while 3rd
- Finished 5th in 2 straight races and top 10 in six of the last seven in 2018
- Finished 13th or worse in 2 of 3 career starts at Michigan (15th in June)
William Byron
- Finished 8th at Watkins Glen (3rd in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2)
- Three top 10s in 2018, two have come in the last two races
- Back-to-back top 10s for first time in career
Kurt Busch
- Finished 9th at Watkins Glen (30th in Stage 1, 32nd in Stage 2); started 36th after failing post-qualifying inspection; had flat RR tire under caution on lap 54
- Finished top 10 in the last four races of 2018
Martin Truex Jr.
- Finished 2nd at Watkins Glen (1st in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 4 laps led); ran out of fuel on last lap
- Finished top 5 in 6 of last 7 races
- Won 3 of last 9 races
- Finished in the top 5 in 10 of last 12 races
- Finished 6th or better in 4 of last 7 Michigan races (18th in June)
WHO IS NOT HOT
- Finished 17th at Watkins Glen (5th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2)
- Finished 17th or worse in 3 straight races and 4 of last 5
- Finished 16th or worse in 2 of last 3 Michigan races, but top 10 in 7 of last 9 (6th in June)
- Started 1st, 1st in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 105 laps led, finished 17th in this race one year ago
- Finished 9th or better in 11 of last 13 races on 2.0-mile tracks
Austin Dillon
- Finished 27th at Watkins Glen (11th in Stage 1, 23rd in Stage 2); ran off track in turn 6 on lap 84 while running 25th
- Finished 13th or worse in 4 straight races
- Finished 12th or worse in 16 of last 17 races
- Finished outside Top 10 in 19 of 21 races since Daytona 500 win
- Finished 14th or worse in 3 of last 4 Michigan races (14th in June)
Aric Almirola
- Finished 22nd at Watkins Glen (32nd in Stage 1, 24th in Stage 2); spun in turn 7 and made contact with wall on lap 3 while running 7th after contact with #12
- Finished 22nd or worse in last 2 races and 4 of last 6 (1 finish outside Top 20 in first 16 races of 2018)
- Has dropped from 11th in Playoff standings in Chicagoland to now 14th in Playoff Standings following Watkins Glen
- Has never finished in the top 10 in 12 Michigan races
Denny Hamlin
- Finished 13th at Watkins Glen (17th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 2 laps led); penalized for removing equipment from pit box on lap 55 (air gun got wrapped around LR tire and pulled out of box)
- Finished 13th or worse in 4 of last 5 races
- Finished 12th or worse in 6 of last 9 races
- Finished 12th or worse in the last two Michigan races, but top-1o in 4 of last 8 (12th in June)
- Finished 12th at Watkins Glen (26th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2)
- Finished 12th in last 2 races
- Top-10 in two of the last four races of 2018
- Finished top-10 in 2 of last 4 Michigan races, but 15th or worse in 5 of 7 career starts at Michigan (8th in June)
When Chase Elliott took the checkered flag Sunday at Watkins Glen for his first Cup win, the car behind him was being driven by Martin Truex Jr., the defending Cup champion and the winner of the last two road course races.
“Just nice to win it straight up and it not be a fuel mileage race,” Elliott said afterward. “You can win these things a lot of different ways, but to actually go out there, run in the top 2 or 3 all day long and race the guy that’s won the past two road races straight up for a victory at the end is very satisfying.”
Elliott’s first win came in his 99th start. It occurred on an afternoon where he led a race-high 52 laps and won Stage 2 – his third consecutive race with a stage win. That stage win was over Kyle Busch, who like Truex, is one of the members of the season’s Big 3.
On NASCAR America, Landon Cassill and Parker Kligerman discussed what such a convincing performance does for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.
“If you’re Chase Elliott, how could you have had a better first win?” Cassill said. “He didn’t steal one from a superspeedway, he didn’t just have a dominate car on an intermediate track. … He beat the best in the business, he ran door-to-door with Kyle Busch at Watkins Glen earlier in the race. He had the speed. This is going to do so much for his confidence moving forward, so much more than any other race track he could have won at.”
It had been a long since Hendrick Motorsports had enjoyed a victory.
Chase Elliott‘s win Sunday at Watkins Glen marked the end of a 37-race winless streak for the team, which began with Kasey Kahne‘s win in the Brickyard 400 more than a year ago.
Elliott’s victory was a triumph on multiple levels. It was Elliott’s first Cup win, coming in his 99th start, and it was Hendrick’s 250th Cup win.
It was also the team’s first win at WGI since 2001.
On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill discussed what Sunday’s race means for Hendrick going forward.
“We’ve seen this over the last couple of weeks that there’s just a hint that things are turning around for Hendrick Motorsports in a lot of ways,” Kligerman said.
Behind Elliott, rookie William Byron placed eighth, Alex Bowman placed 14th and Jimmie Johnson finished 30th after he was second in Stage 1 and was involved in a wreck with 11 laps to go.
“I think we saw a lot of performance out of this team overall,” Kligerman said. “We’ve talked about how much the driver matters at Watkins Glen. But the thing is compared to a place like Sonoma … it’s such a fast road course that there are things you will apply on ovals. If you have speed on ovals, that’s going to show up at Watkins Glen. I think that’s why when you see the speed they brought there this past weekend I get a little bit of confidence about their future.”
