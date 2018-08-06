Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Watkins Glen recap

By Daniel McFadinAug 6, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps Chase Elliott‘s win Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and special guest Landon Cassill from the Stamford, Connecticut, studio.

Nate Ryan will join them from Burton’s Garage.

Also on today’s show:

  • The breakthrough finally came for Chase Elliott, who claimed his first Cup Series win in front of a sell-out crowd on Sunday at Watkins Glen International. We’ll relive the emotional day and have reaction from Elliott, crew chief Alan Gustafson, and the No. 9 pit crew – plus, the full call of Elliott and Martin Truex Jr.’s last-lap battle for the win from our NASCAR on NBC team stationed all around the Glen.
  • Kyle Busch was poised to contend against Elliott and Truex until a disastrous mid-race pit stop. But the past Cup Series champion put on an amazing drive from the back to score a third-place finish. How did ‘Rowdy’ pull it off?
If you can't catch today's show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR debut at Mid-Ohio

By Daniel McFadinAug 6, 2018, 5:33 PM EDT
Katherine Legge, a three-time winner in the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship series, will make her NASCAR debut Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

It will be the first of two races Legge is scheduled to compete in this year for JD Motorsports. She also will compete on Aug. 25 at Road America.

Legge, 38, will be sponsored by Airtec, a Maryland-based aviation and technology integration company, and will drive the No. 15 Chevrolet.

A native of Guildford, England, who resides in Atlanta, Legge competes full-time in IMSA for Meyer Shank Racing racing in an Acura NSX GT3. She was recently announced as the first driver for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the new Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy Series, a part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

This year Legge has scored one victory and three more podium finishes in seven IMSA races and is ranked second in the GTD Drivers’ Championship.

“Making my Xfinity Series debut will be a huge challenge,” Legge said in a press release. “These cars are very different from what I’m used to driving in open-wheel and sports car racing, but I’ve built my career on diversity and going where opportunities take me. I hope to learn as much as I can at Mid-Ohio, and then apply that knowledge a couple of weeks later at Road America.”

Legge competed full-time in CART from 2006-7. She also has 11 IndyCar starts, with a best finish of ninth at Auto Club Speedway in 2012.

In November 2005, she was the first woman to test a Formula One car since Sarah Fisher in 2002.

Legge competed in the Toyota Atlantic Championship in 2005, winning the series opener in Long Beach to become the first woman to win a major open wheel race in North America. She finished third in the standings with two more wins and five podiums.

 

Social Roundup: Chase Elliott receives hero’s welcome in Dawsonville

By Daniel McFadinAug 6, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
“Boy’s a winner!”

That’s how Ryan Blaney, close friend of Chase Elliott, introduced the newest NASCAR Cup winner late Sunday night to a boisterous crowd at Elliott field in Dawsonville, Georgia.

The crowd cheered as Elliott, fresh off winning Sunday afternoon’s race at Watkins Glen International, stepped out of his plane and into the spotlight.

Elliott won Sunday’s race after leading the final 34 laps and holding off defending champion Martin Truex Jr. until Truex ran out of gas on the last lap. The win came in Elliott’s 99th career start.

“I don’t think I know this many people,” Elliott told Fox 5 in Atlanta. “Great night. I just appreciate everybody’s support, through the good times and the bad. I’ve come home pretty disappointed over the past couple of years. Great to come home tonight and finally have one to enjoy. Your first one’s something you don’t forget.”

Not long after Elliott took the checkered flag, the legendary siren was set off at the Dawsonville Pool Hall.

Look below to see how Elliott was welcomed home.

NASCAR Chairman Brian France arrested, takes leave of absence

By Dustin LongAug 6, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
NASCAR Chairman Brian France is taking a leave of absence after he was arrested by the Sag Harbor Village (New York) police at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday night for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, the police stated in a release.

NASCAR issued a statement at 5 p.m. ET Monday that read: “Brian France has taken an indefinite leave of absence from NASCAR as chairman and chief executive officer. Effective immediately, NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France has assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer.”

Jim France is the son for NASCAR founder William H.G. France. He was vice chairman/executive vice president of NASCAR and is chairman of the board at International Speedway Corp. Jim France founded Grand-Am Road Racing in 1999 and played a role in the merger of that series and the American Le Mans Series in 2012 into what is now known as the International Motor Sports Association.

The police stated that Brian France, 56, was observed operating a 2017 Lexus northbound on Main Street and failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Upon the traffic stop, according to the release, police determined that France was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Police stated that a search revealed that France was in possession of oxycodone pills. Newsday, citing charging documents, reported that France had five yellow pills that were later determined to be oxycodone.

France, the grandson of NASCAR founder William H.G. France, was arrested and held overnight for arraignment Monday morning. He was arraigned in Harbor Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

Said Brian France in a statement: “I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night. Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs.”

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicle website lists the penalties for alcohol and drug-related violations. It states that aggravated driving while intoxicated is where an individual has a Blood Alcohol Content of .18 or higher. In New York, a person is considered driving while intoxicated if they have a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or higher or exhibit other evidence of intoxication.

The mandatory fine for aggravated driving while intoxicated is $1,000 – $2,500. The maximum jail term is one year. The mandatory driver license action is to revoke it for at least one year.

New York law defines criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree when a person knowingly and unlawfully possesses a controlled substance. It is a Class A misdemeanor.

A misdemeanor in New York is defined as an offense other than a traffic infraction in which a sentence in excess of 15 days but not greater than one year may be imposed. Upon conviction of a Class A misdemeanor, a court may sentence an individual to a maximum of one year in jail or three years probation. In addition, a fine of up to $1,000 or twice the amount of the individual’s gain from the crime may be imposed.

Sag Harbor Village is on Long Island, New York, and is located about 100 miles east of New York City.

France also had a previously reported driving incident in Daytona in 2006.

France became NASCAR’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in September 2003, taking leadership from his father Bill France Jr.

Under NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy, France could face disciplinary action. The policy states that “all NASCAR members are responsible for whatever goes into their body.”

TMZ.com first reported France’s arrest.

Nate Ryan and Daniel McFadin contributed to this story

NASCAR explains why Chase Elliott wasn’t penalized on last pit stop

By Daniel McFadinAug 5, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
In the wake of Chase Elliott‘s first career Cup win Sunday at Watkins Glen, a question was raised over why the Hendrick Motorsports driver wasn’t penalized during his final pit stop for removing equipment from his pit box.

On Lap 55, the field came to pit road during the final caution of the race. As Elliott left his pit box, front tire changer Nick O’Dell was crossing in front of the car, with his pit gun in hand. The car knocked the tire changer to the ground in the pit box directly in front of Elliott’s.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, took to Twitter after the race to answer a fan asking why it didn’t qualify as a penalty.

A NASCAR spokesperson added further clarification, saying Elliott’s car wasn’t removing the equipment and that crew members are allowed to move through the adjacent box after completing service to the car.

In the NASCAR rulebook, section 10.9.10.a dictates rules for servicing equipment, but does not say anything about how NASCAR officiates in allowing crew members to go out of the box with equipment.

 