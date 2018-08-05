Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Starting lineup for today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 5, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International  (3 p.m. ET on NBC) after his car passed inspection Sunday morning.

NASCAR impounded cars after qualifying Saturday night and held inspection Sunday morning.

Only the cars of Kurt Busch and Paul Menard failed inspection and had their qualifying time disallowed. Menard was to have started 14th. Busch was to have started 21st. Busch will start 36th and Menard will start 37th.

Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

Two cars fail inspection, will start at the rear today at Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 5, 2018, 11:13 AM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – The cars of Paul Menard and Kurt Busch each failed inspection Sunday morning, moving those drivers to the rear of the field.

NASCAR impounded cars after Saturday night’s qualifying and had post-qualifying/pre-race inspection Sunday morning. Any car that failed once had its qualifying time disallowed. Menard was to have started 14th and Busch was to have started 21st. Busch will now start 36th and Menard will start last in the 37-car field after each failed inspection once.

Today’s race is at 3 p.m. ET and is on NBC. Denny Hamlin starts from the pole and is joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET with NASCAR America on NBCSN.

Today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen: Start time, lineup and more

By Dan BeaverAug 5, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. looks to win three straight Cup road course events after taking the checkers in last year’s race at Watkins Glen International and in June at Sonoma Raceway.

Here is the key info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: John Summer, member of the Bowling Proprietor’s Association of America, will give the command to start engines at 2:47 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:58 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 90 laps (220.5 miles) around the 2.45-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:10 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: US Army SFC Keith Beyer, of the 380th Army Band will perform the anthem at 2:41 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs at 2 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 87 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. beat three Joe Gibbs Racing teammates to the checkers last year as Matt Kenseth, Daniel Suarez and Denny Hamlin lined up directly behind him.

TO THE REAR: Kurt Busch and Paul Menard each failed post-qualifying inspection Sunday morning and will have their time disallowed. Both will start at the back.

STARTING LINEUP:  Click here for starting lineup

Denny Hamlin wins pole for Watkins Glen Cup race

By Daniel McFadinAug 4, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin claimed the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), putting down a speed of 125.534 mph.

The pole and lineup will not be made official until after post-qualifying inspection is complete Sunday morning.

It would be Hamlin’s first pole of the season and his first since last year’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It’s his first road course pole.

The top five was complete by Kyle Busch (125.427 mph), Chase Elliott (125.421), Martin Truex Jr. (125.252) and Kyle Larson (124.775).

“It was good, definitely wasn’t perfect by any means,” Hamlin told NBCSN of his pole run. “I was really conservative the first couple of runs through (Turns) 6 and 7. That looked like where I was getting beat the most. Knowing you’re going to qualify 12th at worst, you push it in those areas.”

Kyle Busch will start on the front row for the fifth time at WGI.

With his fifth-place start, Larson has an average start on road courses of fifth. His average finish is 18th.

Aric Almirola qualified seventh, a career-best on road courses.

Jimmie Johnson qualified 13th, followed by Paul Menard, Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyer.

Click here for results.

Hall of Famer Bill Elliott to drive at Road America for GMS Racing

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – GMS Racing announced Saturday that 62-year-old Bill Elliott will drive the team’s No. 23 Xfinity car Aug. 25 at Road America.

It will be the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s first race in NASCAR since July 2012 at Daytona International Speedway. His last Xfinity race was October 2005 at Memphis.

“When this opportunity came up … I had to jump on it,” said Bill Elliott in a statement from the team. “Chase (Elliott) has ran a handful of races for the team so I figured I would give it a shot at Road America. (GMS President Mike) Beam and I have worked together in the past, so it will be exciting to get back behind the wheel and bring back some old memories.”

Elliott, the 1988 Cup champion, is a part of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015, joining Fred Lorenzen, Wendell Scott, Joe Weatherly and Rex White. Elliott had 44 Cup wins and 55 poles in his career. His lone Xfinity win came in 1993 at Watkins Glen International.

Beam was Elliott’s crew chief in 1990 and 1993-94 and for numerous races in 1995, ’96 and ’97.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill (Elliott) to the GMS Racing family,” said president of GMS Racing, Mike Beam in a statement from the team. “Bill has many years in NASCAR and it’s going to be great to watch him come back, especially in GMS equipment. Bill and I worked together back in the day and had a lot of success so hopefully we can pick up where we left off and create some more great memories.”

Because Elliott has never raced in NASCAR at Road America, the Hall of Famer will need to attend the rookie meeting that weekend.

Asked if he had any advice for his dad, Chase Elliott said with a smile: “No.”

Chase Elliott said he’d like to attend that weekend. It is an off-weekend for Cup, so will Chase try to find a ride to race his dad?

“I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest with you,” Chase Elliott said. “The tough thing is you want to go and put a real solid effort together and you just hate to throw a car and a team together up there to go do it. I’m not sure, you never know. There’s still a few weeks out. No plans right now.”

Chase Elliott said he and his dad have raced against each other in late models but not recently. Chase said that his dad has done some vintage racing. He ran at Road Atlanta in March. He participated in a test day at Road America but mechanical issues prevented him from competing.

Fellow Georgia racer David Ragan is excited to see Elliott back in a car in NASCAR.

“Bill Elliott is timeless,” Ragan said. “That’s awesome … Bill’s obviously a hero for a lot of Georgia racers, including myself. It’s crazy to think that he has had a NASCAR license longer than I’ve been alive. That’s cool. I’ll definitely tune in and be watching.”

The Road America Xfinity race will air on NBCSN. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on Aug. 25. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

 

 