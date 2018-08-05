Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Joey Logano out after Lap 2 incident at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 5, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Joey Logano is out of the Cup race at Watkins Glen International after going to the garage for repairs following a Lap 2 incident.

Logano was running in the top 10 in Turn 5 when Kyle Larson checked up due to the cars fighting for position in front of him.

Logano’s No. 22 Ford hit the rear of Larson’s car. The damage from the contact caused Logano to run off into the dirt in Turn 6. But he was able to make it to pit road.

Logano’s team found that the contact broke an oil cooler on the car and it took the No. 22 to the garage for repairs. However, the team was unaware that NASCAR had placed Logano’s car under the damage vehicle policy, meaning if a car is taken to the garage for repairs after an incident, it is out of the race.

“I don’t really know the policy and how it’s supposed to work,” Logano told NBCSN. “That’s not technically my job to understand that. On the race track we were just racing hard and I was going to try and make a run off the Carousel on Larson. … He lifted and I was right there. I guess my bumper bar went underneath his bumper and just knocked into the radiator and punctured a hole in it. Didn’t take much.”

The incident occurred a lap before Aric Almirola brought out the first caution for a wreck in Turn 7. He was able to continue.

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott has speed with ‘some new equipment’

By Nate RyanAug 5, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports had one of its strongest races of the season at Pocono Raceway with career-best finishes for Alex Bowman (third) and William Byron (sixth).

NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Jarrett said it’s partly attributable to the teams’ Chevrolets being improved.

“These Hendrick Motorsports teams, they have some new equipment underneath them, and that’s in the chassis area,” Jarrett said during the NASCAR America prerace show Sunday (video above). “Not much has been mentioned about it, but they’ve got some new stuff that’s helping their drivers be a lot better behind the wheel. We know they’re excellent drivers, but they didn’t have the things to get it done before, now they do.”

Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 Chevrolet also has been indicative of the uptick. After winning the team’s first stage of the season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Elliott won another stage in a seventh at Pocono, and he qualified third for today’s race at Watkins Glen International.

Elliott’s solid position in the standings — he is more than 70 points ahead of the provisional cutoff for the playoffs — should allow him to take more chances on the 2.45-mile layout with a better Camaro.

“Now he has equipment that’s allowing him to be that aggressive driver that he’s wanting to be,” Jarrett said. “He talks about wanting to get that win. But that’s helped him also, because they’ve been very patient and doing the right things the last few weeks.

“Now they have a nice cushion that will allow them to go after this (win) a little more.”

Watkins Glen will be a good barometer for Hendrick’s current speed. The team has only six top 10s in the past 10 years and only one in 16 starts over the last four years.

Leavine Family Racing leaving RCR technical alliance after this season

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 5, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Car owner Bob Leavine confirmed Sunday that Leavine Family Racing will leave its technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing after this season.

The move was first reported by frontstretch.com.

Leavine said Sunday at Watkins Glen International that his team notified RCR in early July that it was not returning to the technical alliance after this season.

Leavine’s actions could signal a manufacturer change for the single-car car team. That also would mean a new engine manufacturer since Leavine gets its engines from Earnhardt Childress Racing Engines.

Leavine said he’s also had conversations with Toyota and Ford, while also negotiating to retain Kasey Kahne after this season.

“In our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far,” Leavine said. 

“Everything we have investigated and done with Toyota has felt good from one end of the spectrum, the technical, to just the relationship basis.”

Would Leavine Family Racing’s move to Toyota provide a place for Xfinity driver Christopher Bell to race in Cup next year? Bell has said he feels he is ready to move to Cup and has won four times this season in that series but there appears no room at Joe Gibbs Racing or Furniture Row Racing in Cup for him.

“Christopher is a great driver,” Leavine said. “We have had no discussions with Christopher. He’s a Toyota driver, so they’ve got their program and know what they want to do. They haven’t relayed to us any interest of him in our car. I’m sure they’ve got a plan for him. The kid has great talent.”

Leavine said the team is in talks with Kahne, whose contract ends after this year, to return to the No. 95 team.

“He’s expressed a desire to come back, he’s doing a great job for us,” Leavine said of Kahne, who enters Sunday’s race 27th in the driver standings. “Same reason we hired him last year.”

Also, car owner Tad Geschickter said that JTG Daugherty will move from Earnhardt Childress Racing engines to Hendrick engines after this season. JTG Daugherty left the RCR technical alliance for Hendrick after last season.

Car owner Richard Childress said Sunday that replacements would be found for the departure of Leavine Family Racing from the technical alliance and JTG Daugherty from the engine program next year.

“We’re good,” Childress said. “We’ve got replacements for all of them but one, so we’re fine.”

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 5, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. He has the fastest car for the second consecutive season here. He and his team will close it out this time.

Dustin Long

Kyle Busch. He wins his second race in a row and keeps the Big 3 in Victory Lane.

Daniel McFadin

Kyle Larson gets his act together on a road course and earns his first win of the season.

Dan Beaver

Denny Hamlin has looked strong all weekend and he will lock himself into the playoffs at the Glen.

Rick Ware Racing announces sponsor for rest of Cup season

Rick Ware Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 5, 2018, 1:16 PM EDT
Rick Ware Racing has secured sponsorship for its No. 51 car for the rest of the season, the team announced Sunday.

Beginning with today’s race at Watkins Glen International (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), the car will be sponsored by construction firm JACOB Companies.

The No. 51 will be driven today by Josh Bilicki, who is making his third career Cup start. Bilicki is the 10th driver to pilot the No. 51 this season.

The company sponsored the No. 51 in July at Daytona when Ray Black Jr. drive the car.

The team’s best result this season is 12th in the Daytona 500 with Justin Marks.

 