Joey Logano out after Lap 2 incident at Watkins Glen

Joey Logano is out of the Cup race at Watkins Glen International after going to the garage for repairs following a Lap 2 incident.

Logano was running in the top 10 in Turn 5 when Kyle Larson checked up due to the cars fighting for position in front of him.

Logano’s No. 22 Ford hit the rear of Larson’s car. The damage from the contact caused Logano to run off into the dirt in Turn 6. But he was able to make it to pit road.

Logano’s team found that the contact broke an oil cooler on the car and it took the No. 22 to the garage for repairs. However, the team was unaware that NASCAR had placed Logano’s car under the damage vehicle policy, meaning if a car is taken to the garage for repairs after an incident, it is out of the race.

“I don’t really know the policy and how it’s supposed to work,” Logano told NBCSN. “That’s not technically my job to understand that. On the race track we were just racing hard and I was going to try and make a run off the Carousel on Larson. … He lifted and I was right there. I guess my bumper bar went underneath his bumper and just knocked into the radiator and punctured a hole in it. Didn’t take much.”

The incident occurred a lap before Aric Almirola brought out the first caution for a wreck in Turn 7. He was able to continue.