Today’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series begins its month of road course races with today’s action at Watkins Glen International. The series races at Mid-Ohio and Road America later this month.

Here is all the info for today’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 82 laps (200.9 miles) around the 2.45-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 11:35 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by Preston James at 3:01 p.m. The Canadian National Anthem will be performed by Anna Heerdt at 2:58 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch beat Joey Logano to the line by a margin of 1.049 seconds in a three-lap shootout at the end.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.