Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen

By Dan BeaverAug 4, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Cup cars are on track today at Watkins Glen International with an Xfinity race wedged between practice and qualification.

Here is today’s schedule:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

10:05 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

11:35 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi vehicle/two rounds (NBCSN)

12:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series driver introductions

3 p.m. — Zippo 200 at the Glen Xfinity race; 82 laps/200.9 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)

Joey Logano, team thinking ‘outside of the box’ to catch Big 3

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Joey Logano knows that he and his team need to be creative with their setups because he admits they won’t catch Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.if we don’t try something different.”

It is with that attitude Logano can look back on the 11 races since his Talladega victory and not be as concerned that he’s been the top-finishing Team Penske driver only twice during that stretch.

While Logano says his team hasn’t given up on winning, he admits they are trying different things to be better when the playoffs begin next month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“A majority of the time when you try something it doesn’t work, but maybe one out of 10 things you try does work and you’re able to make some gains,” Logano said Friday at Watkins Glen International. “I think just the mentality and the thought process has changed a little bit on how can we get faster for when we get to the playoffs because the speed that we have right now is not enough to win the championship right now. We have to get better, no doubt. 

“The only way I know how to get better is you have to try new things. You have to be willing to change as a driver, as a team with the setups, the way we build cars and the thought process.”

Busch, Harvick and Truex have combined to win 16 of the season’s 21 races, including the last three in a row. Logano, who is fourth in the points, has had mixed results with six top-10 finishes in the 11 races since his Talladega win. His best finish during that stretch is third at Kansas, the only top-five he’s had during that period.

Logano admits that with how much Busch, Harvick and Truex have separated themselves from the field, it has made Logano and his team consider more radical changes during this stretch.

“You have to think outside of the box and you have to use everything you have right now,” he said. “There’s not really any holding back. What you have for new pieces and parts and anytime you develop anything, it has to get on the car as quick as possible because we have to catch them. 

“I’m sure, you hope they don’t have more in the tank, but I’m pretty sure they do. If they’re as fast as they are now, I’m sure they have a little more left when it comes to playoff time, so we have to work really hard to keep trying to find this.”

Logano admits there’s enough data to see what Harvick is doing, but duplicating what Harvick can do is not as easy.

“We have all the data these days,” Logano said. “ ‘Oh, he’s doing this different as a driver. He’s doing that different.’ His car is allowing him to do that, where I do that and I can’t. My car is not allowing me to do that. So it’s a little frustrating sometimes because you can see it and you’re like, ‘Oh, I just have to do that,’ but you can’t do it.’  So you know what you’ve got to get to. 

“I guess it gives you a good goal and a good baseline to try to get off of. He’s driving a Ford as well, so we know it’s possible, we just have to get to that point. It’s a lot of trial-and-error to get there.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Road course popularity is on the rise

NBCSN
By Dan BeaverAug 3, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and takes a look at the rising popularity of road course racing among NASCAR fans

Carolyn Manno hosts with Nate Ryan from Stamford, Connecticut, plus interviews from Watkins Glen International.

On today’s show:

  • Rain kept on-track action to a minimum today at Watkins Glen, but our crew at the track was still out and about talking to drivers. We’ll have interviews with Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and the XFINITY Series’ Christopher Bell. Plus – Parker Kligerman and Jeff Burton preview how they’re going ‘radio style’ to call this weekend’s racing.
  • Once an afterthought for fans and drivers, road course races have become some of the most anticipated events on the NASCAR calendar. Nate Ryan takes a deeper look at how Watkins Glen has fueled this change of heart.
  • My Home Track continues with a look at tracks around the Watkins Glen region, including one track that gave rise to an accomplished racing family.
  • And if you need some last-minute fantasy advice, we’ll have our picks to win Sunday’s main event!
AJ Allmendinger’s goal for Watkins Glen: ‘Do my best’

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — As he looks ahead to what many view as his last chance to make the playoffs this season, AJ Allmendinger can’t help but look behind.

Heading into this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International, Allmendinger remains frustrated that he missed a shift and blew the engine at Sonoma in June, costing him a chance at a strong finish.

“I’m not over it, yet,” Allmendinger said Friday. 

But why?

“I’m a perfectionist,” he said. “The road course races I really, truly try to be a perfectionist. It’s not going to bother me here. It’s still in the back of my mind. It still annoys me because I was disappointed for the race team that I let them down and we didn’t get a good finish.

“I don’t think we were going to win that race. I don’t think that cost us a playoff spot there. I thought we were at least going to have a top-three, top-four finish and it annoys me.”

Allmendinger knows how the focus turns to him and his JTG Daugherty Racing team at road courses because of his open-wheel background and that he won at this track in 2014. Allmendinger enters this weekend 23rd in points. His only way to make the playoffs will be to win and Watkins Glen provides the best chance for that.

“In the end, I can just do my best,” Allmendinger said. “I’ve come here and put a lot of pressure on myself. We all know what the ultimate goal is when we show up here.

“I think over the past couple of years it has gotten a little bit more difficult. I think the field is spread out more. We’ve seen it this year, the three fastest guys (Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.) are usually the three fastest guys every weekend. It doesn’t matter what track we go to, unfortunately, they’re good everywhere.

“I think there’s more of a difference I can make here as a driver, but I don’t see why it’s not going to be those three again that are going to be the fastest cars and as a whole, as a series, we’ve got to catch up to them.”

Allmendinger says he can’t get caught up in expectations others have for him this weekend.

“I just come here and do my best and try to get everything out of it,” Allmendinger said. “I think sometimes people look at it as if we don’t win it’s a full disappointment of the weekend. If we come here and we run top five all weekend and you get a top-five finish, that’s still tough to do and that’s still a good day. If there’s a chance to win, we’ll take the chance. If not, we’ll just get the best that we can.”

Also, Allmendinger will compete in Saturday’s Xfinity race for GMS Racing. He last raced in the series in 2013, winning both starts that season — at Road America and Mid-Ohio.

Allmendinger said he previously hadn’t looked for Xfinity rides at road courses because the best rides were taken. Allmendinger said GMS Racing approached him to drive this weekend.

“Any time a race team wants you to drive a race car, especially for me, it means a lot,” Allmendinger said.

Xfinity practice report at Watkins Glen

By Dan BeaverAug 3, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
FINAL PRACTICE

Rain continued to play havoc with practice. It stopped about halfway through the scheduled distance, but not in time for the track to dry.

Nine drivers took time in this session with sports car driver Mike Skeen topping the leaderboard at 95.620 m.p.h.

He had more than one second (1.069) lead over Kaz Grala (94.525 m.p.h.).

Alex Labbe (93.479), Timmy Hill (91.992) and Joey Gase (91.697) rounded out the top five.

Grala (8) posted the most laps.

Click here for complete results.

FIRST PRACTICE

Rain kept most of the competitors off the track since Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen is scheduled to run under dry conditions.

Rookies are required to make at least one lap in practice, so that drove a few drivers onto the track.

With a lap of 89.513 m.ph., Tyler Reddick topped the speed chart among five drivers who made laps.

He beat Austin Cindric (89.344) by .187 seconds

Justin Haley (86.891) Christopher Bell (82.232), and Ryan Preece (81.648) were the only drivers to take time.

Haley (2) was the only driver who turned more than one lap.

Click here for complete results.