Results, points after Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

Joey Logano won Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International, leading the last eight laps around the road course and claiming the victory over AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Preece and Aric Almirola.

It’s Logano’s third win in four years at the road course, all coming from the pole. It is his 30th career win.

The final restart came with eight laps to go, where Logano took the lead with a three-wide pass of Brad Keselowski and Preece in Turn 1.

Keselowski chased down Logano over the next five laps before spinning in Turn 1 with three laps to go. He finished 10th.

“It was all I had,” Logano told NBCSN of holding off Keselowski. “He was definitely faster. I thought the tires would have been enough to be faster than him. I had good restart and got in front of him. He dogged me. These Xfinity cars draft quite a bit down these straightaways. It’s hard to pull away. A good car though. Not as fast as Brad’s, but it still felt good.”

Allmendinger placed second after he was 10th on the final restart.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: AJ Allmendinger bounced back from a pit penalty to place second. He’s finished in the top two in his last three Xfinity starts … Justin Allgaier has finished in top 10 in the last eight races, his career longest streak … Ryan Preece (fourth) and Cole Custer (sixth) each earned their best road course result in their fourth starts.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Tommy Joe Martins brought out the first caution on Lap 5 when he lost his brakes and plowed into a Turn 6 tire barrier. He finished last … Matt Tifft (37th) and Justin Haley (38th) were eliminated in a wreck in the esses on Lap 27 … After challenging for the lead in the final stage, Kyle Larson finished 27th after suffering engine issues following the last restart …

NOTABLE: There was a red flag period of 10 minutes and 24 seconds in Stage 2 to repair a Turn 1 tire barrier that Vinnie Miller crashed into during the portion of the race run on rain tires.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I figured I had the best guy in front of me with AJ (Allmendinger) that I could just follow him. Then I couldn’t follow him.” – Joey Logano on racing in the rain near the end of Stage 2.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rock N Roll Tequila 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 11 on NBCSN