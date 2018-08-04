Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Bill Elliott to drive at Road America for GMS Racing

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – GMS Racing announced Saturday that 62-year-old Bill Elliott will drive the team’s No. 23 Xfinity car Aug. 25 at Road America.

It will be the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s first race in NASCAR since July 2012 at Daytona International Speedway. His last Xfinity race was October 2005 at Memphis.

“When this opportunity came up … I had to jump on it,” said Bill Elliott in a statement from the team. “Chase (Elliott) has ran a handful of races for the team so I figured I would give it a shot at Road America. (GMS President Mike) Beam and I have worked together in the past, so it will be exciting to get back behind the wheel and bring back some old memories.”

Elliott, the 1988 Cup champion, is a part of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015, joining Fred Lorenzen, Wendell Scott, Joe Weatherly and Rex White. Elliott had 44 Cup wins and 55 poles in his career. His lone Xfinity win came in 1993 at Watkins Glen International.

Beam was Elliott’s crew chief in 1990 and 1993-94 and for numerous races in 1995, ’96 and ’97.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill (Elliott) to the GMS Racing family,” said president of GMS Racing, Mike Beam in a statement from the team. “Bill has many years in NASCAR and it’s going to be great to watch him come back, especially in GMS equipment. Bill and I worked together back in the day and had a lot of success so hopefully we can pick up where we left off and create some more great memories.”

Because Elliott has never raced in NASCAR at Road America, the Hall of Famer will need to attend the rookie meeting that weekend.

Asked if he had any advice for his dad, Chase Elliott said with a smile: “No.”

Chase Elliott said he’d like to attend that weekend. It is an off-weekend for Cup, so will Chase try to find a ride to race his dad?

“I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest with you,” Chase Elliott said. “The tough thing is you want to go and put a real solid effort together and you just hate to throw a car and a team together up there to go do it. I’m not sure, you never know. There’s still a few weeks out. No plans right now.”

Chase Elliott said he and his dad have raced against each other in late models but not recently. Chase said that his dad has done some vintage racing. He ran at Road Atlanta in March. He participated in a test day at Road America but mechanical issues prevented him from competing.

Fellow Georgia racer David Ragan is excited to see Elliott back in a car in NASCAR.

“Bill Elliott is timeless,” Ragan said. “That’s awesome … Bill’s obviously a hero for a lot of Georgia racers, including myself. It’s crazy to think that he has had a NASCAR license longer than I’ve been alive. That’s cool. I’ll definitely tune in and be watching.”

The Road America Xfinity race will air on NBCSN. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on Aug. 25. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

 

 

Denny Hamlin wins pole for Watkins Glen Cup race

By Daniel McFadinAug 4, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin claimed the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), putting down a speed of 125.534 mph.

The pole and lineup will not be made official until after post-qualifying inspection is complete Sunday morning.

It would be Hamlin’s first pole of the season and his first since last year’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It’s his first road course pole.

The top five was complete by Kyle Busch (125.427 mph), Chase Elliott (125.421), Martin Truex Jr. (125.252) and Kyle Larson (124.775).

“It was good, definitely wasn’t perfect by any means,” Hamlin told NBCSN of his pole run. “I was really conservative the first couple of runs through (Turns) 6 and 7. That looked like where I was getting beat the most. Knowing you’re going to qualify 12th at worst, you push it in those areas.”

Kyle Busch will start on the front row for the fifth time at WGI.

With his fifth-place start, Larson has an average start on road courses of fifth. His average finish is 18th.

Aric Almirola qualified seventh, a career-best on road courses.

Jimmie Johnson qualified 13th, followed by Paul Menard, Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyer.

Results, points after Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 4, 2018, 6:47 PM EDT
Joey Logano led 31 of 82 laps, including the final eight laps, on his way to winning the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International.

He beat AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Preece and Aric Almirola to earn his third Watkins Glen win in four years.

Christopher Bell placed ninth, ending his three-race win streak. It’s his first finish this year between sixth and 10th.

Points

Bell has a 22-point lead over Cole Custer.

Daniel Hemric is third (-23 points), Elliott Sadler is fourth (-26) and Allgaier is fifth (-37).

Joey Logano wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 4, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Joey Logano won Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International, leading the last eight laps around the road course and claiming the victory over AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Preece and Aric Almirola.

It’s Logano’s third win in four years at the road course, all coming from the pole. It is his 30th career win.

The final restart came with eight laps to go, where Logano took the lead with a three-wide pass of Brad Keselowski and Preece in Turn 1.

Keselowski chased down Logano over the next five laps before spinning in Turn 1 with three laps to go. He finished 10th.

“It was all I had,” Logano told NBCSN of holding off Keselowski. “He was definitely faster. I thought the tires would have been enough to be faster than him. I had good restart and got in front of him. He dogged me. These Xfinity cars draft quite a bit down these straightaways. It’s hard to pull away. A good car though. Not as fast as Brad’s, but it still felt good.”

Allmendinger placed second after he was 10th on the final restart.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: AJ Allmendinger bounced back from a pit penalty to place second. He’s finished in the top two in his last three Xfinity starts … Justin Allgaier has finished in top 10 in the last eight races, his career longest streak … Ryan Preece (fourth) and Cole Custer (sixth) each earned their best road course result in their fourth starts.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Tommy Joe Martins brought out the first caution on Lap 5 when he lost his brakes and plowed into a Turn 6 tire barrier. He finished last … Matt Tifft (37th) and Justin Haley (38th) were eliminated in a wreck in the esses on Lap 27 … After challenging for the lead in the final stage, Kyle Larson finished 27th after suffering engine issues following the last restart …

NOTABLE: There was a red flag period of 10 minutes and 24 seconds in Stage 2 to repair a Turn 1 tire barrier that Vinnie Miller crashed into during the portion of the race run on rain tires.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I figured I had the best guy in front of me with AJ (Allmendinger) that I could just follow him. Then I couldn’t follow him.” – Joey Logano on racing in the rain near the end of Stage 2.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rock N Roll Tequila 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 11 on NBCSN

 

Gaunt Brothers Racing expanding its schedule

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 4, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Car owner Marty Gaunt said that his team, Gaunt Brothers Racing, will run the remaining Cup races this season.

The team debuted in the 2017 Daytona 500. The team returned to run this year’s Daytona 500 and a few races. They later added the remaining restrictor-plate races, then the road courses and so on.

The team, which does not have a charter, announced last weekend at Pocono that Xtreme Concepts would sponsor the No. 96 car in 14 of the last 16 races.

Parker Kligerman is driving the car this weekend at Watkins Glen International. Gaunt said that Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the car next weekend at Michigan. Jesse Little will drive the car at Bristol in two weeks. Gaunt said the team hopes to announce in about a week who will drive the remaining races.

Gaunt said that as their schedule expanded, the team went to Toyota Racing Development with their revised plans.

“They’re very supportive of it and they help us out a great deal with technical support,” Gaunt said. “That enabled us to go forward with the program.”

Gaunt, who used to own the engine company Triad Racing Technology before it closed, took the engine inventory and has Joe Gibbs Racing preparing those engines this season. The team has a fleet of eight cars.

Gaunt said that the team would like to run the entire season next year, pending sponsorship.

The team’s best finish this season is 13th at Daytona in July with D.J. Kennington.