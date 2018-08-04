Gaunt Brothers Racing expanding its schedule

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Car owner Marty Gaunt said that his team, Gaunt Brothers Racing, will run the remaining Cup races this season.
The team debuted in the 2017 Daytona 500. The team returned to run this year’s Daytona 500 and a few races. They later added the remaining restrictor-plate races, then the road courses and so on.
The team, which does not have a charter, announced last weekend at Pocono that Xtreme Concepts would sponsor the No. 96 car in 14 of the last 16 races.
Parker Kligerman is driving the car this weekend at Watkins Glen International. Gaunt said that Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the car next weekend at Michigan. Jesse Little will drive the car at Bristol in two weeks. Gaunt said the team hopes to announce in about a week who will drive the remaining races.
Gaunt said that as their schedule expanded, the team went to Toyota Racing Development with their revised plans.
“They’re very supportive of it and they help us out a great deal with technical support,” Gaunt said. “That enabled us to go forward with the program.”
Gaunt, who used to own the engine company Triad Racing Technology before it closed, took the engine inventory and has Joe Gibbs Racing preparing those engines this season. The team has a fleet of eight cars.
Gaunt said that the team would like to run the entire season next year, pending sponsorship.
The team’s best finish this season is 13th at Daytona in July with D.J. Kennington.
Chase Elliott was fastest in the final practice for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).
Elliott posted a top speed of 124.520 mph in the final minute of the session.
Elliott bested Denny Hamlin (124.365 mph), Aric Almirola (123.979), William Byron (123.977) and Michael McDowell (123.911).
Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. was 10th fastest (123.457).
AJ Allmendinger was 27th fastest (122.031).
Kyle Larson recorded the most laps in the session with 35 and was 25th on the speed chart.
Kyle Busch had the best 10-lap average at 122.345 mph. Elliott was second at 122.334 mph.
Click here for the speed chart.
WATKINS Glen, N.Y. – NASCAR confirmed Saturday it sent a memo to teams this week about paint schemes intended to reduce the scan density in key areas during the inspection process.
ESPN.com first reported the news.
NASCAR must approve all paint schemes by teams.
MORE: An inside look at the Optical Scanning Station and how it works
NASCAR has seen teams go with either dark or light colors in particular areas of cars in hopes of impacting the Optical Scanning Station.
In the memo this week, NASCAR stated that any submitted paint scheme that in NASCAR’s discretion is created with the intention of reducing the scan density in critical areas (tail corners, wheel openings, a-posts, etc) will be denied.
Any previously approved paint scheme that in NASCAR’s discretion is created with the intention of reducing the scan density in critical areas is subject to having developer spray applied during the inspection process.
Any modifications made to a previously approved paint scheme that in NASCAR’s discretion is done with the intention of reducing the scan density in critical areas will be removed at the track.
Joey Logano won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBC).
Logano claimed the pole with a speed of 122.995 mph.
It is the eighth consecutive Watkins Glen pole for Team Penske and the fourth straight for Logano, a series record at WGI.
Logano will be joined on the front row by his teammate, Brad Keselowski (122.376 mph).
The top five is completed by Kyle Larson, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric.
Austin Dillon will start sixth, followed by Ryan Truex, Ryan Preece, Aric Almirola, Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.
Austin Cindric will start from the rear in a backup car after he spun and hit the wall in the carousel early in Round 1 after posting the second-best speed.
Tyler Reddick will start 27th after he spun in the carousel in Round 1, but did not make contact.
Round 1 was briefly stopped after the right-rear tire came off the No. 90 of Brian Henderson.
Click here for qualifying results.
The Xfinity Series begins its month of road course races with today’s action at Watkins Glen International. The series races at Mid-Ohio and Road America later this month.
Here is all the info for today’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 82 laps (200.9 miles) around the 2.45-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 11:35 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by Preston James at 3:01 p.m. The Canadian National Anthem will be performed by Anna Heerdt at 2:58 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kyle Busch beat Joey Logano to the line by a margin of 1.049 seconds in a three-lap shootout at the end.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.