Gaunt Brothers Racing expanding its schedule

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Car owner Marty Gaunt said that his team, Gaunt Brothers Racing, will run the remaining Cup races this season.

The team debuted in the 2017 Daytona 500. The team returned to run this year’s Daytona 500 and a few races. They later added the remaining restrictor-plate races, then the road courses and so on.

The team, which does not have a charter, announced last weekend at Pocono that Xtreme Concepts would sponsor the No. 96 car in 14 of the last 16 races.

Parker Kligerman is driving the car this weekend at Watkins Glen International. Gaunt said that Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the car next weekend at Michigan. Jesse Little will drive the car at Bristol in two weeks. Gaunt said the team hopes to announce in about a week who will drive the remaining races.

Gaunt said that as their schedule expanded, the team went to Toyota Racing Development with their revised plans.

“They’re very supportive of it and they help us out a great deal with technical support,” Gaunt said. “That enabled us to go forward with the program.”

Gaunt, who used to own the engine company Triad Racing Technology before it closed, took the engine inventory and has Joe Gibbs Racing preparing those engines this season. The team has a fleet of eight cars.

Gaunt said that the team would like to run the entire season next year, pending sponsorship.

The team’s best finish this season is 13th at Daytona in July with D.J. Kennington.