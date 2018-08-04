Erik Jones leads opening Cup practice at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Erik Jones posted the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practices Saturday morning at Watkins Glen International.
Jones topped the field with a lap of 125.165 mph on the 2.45-mile road course.
He was followed by Kyle Busch (124.255 mph), Joey Logano (123.654), Clint Bowyer (123.545) and Martin Truex Jr. (123.434).
Daniel Suarez was sixth on the speed chart with a lap of 123.427 mph and was followed by Denny Hamlin (123.389), Jamie McMurray (123.176), Michael McDowell (123.126) and AJ Allmendinger (123.067).
Ryan Newman hit the wall in the esses but his team planned to make repairs. Hamlin brushed the wall in Turn 7 but the damage was minor.
Jimmie Johnson ran the most laps at 25. He was 17th on the speed chart with a top lap of 122.718 mph. Kevin Harvick was 19th on the speed chart with a top lap of 122.665 mph.
Final Cup practice will be from 1 – 2:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Joey Logano won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBC).
Logano claimed the pole with a speed of 122.995 mph.
It is the eighth consecutive Watkins Glen pole for Team Penske and the fourth straight for Logano, a series record at WGI.
Logano will be joined on the front row by his teammate, Brad Keselowski (122.376 mph).
The top five is completed by Kyle Larson, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric.
Austin Dillon will start sixth, followed by Ryan Truex, Ryan Preece, Aric Almirola, Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.
Austin Cindric will start from the rear in a backup car after he spun and hit the wall in the carousel early in Round 1 after posting the second-best speed.
Tyler Reddick will start 27th after he spun in the carousel in Round 1, but did not make contact.
Round 1 was briefly stopped after the right-rear tire came off the No. 90 of Brian Henderson.
The Xfinity Series begins its month of road course races with today’s action at Watkins Glen International. The series races at Mid-Ohio and Road America later this month.
Here is all the info for today’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 82 laps (200.9 miles) around the 2.45-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 11:35 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by Preston James at 3:01 p.m. The Canadian National Anthem will be performed by Anna Heerdt at 2:58 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kyle Busch beat Joey Logano to the line by a margin of 1.049 seconds in a three-lap shootout at the end.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Daniel Suarez, coming off a career-best runner-up finish last weekend, credits teammate Kyle Busch with helping his team improve lately.
Suarez says he and his Joe Gibbs Racing team have been working more closely with Busch and his team the past four weeks.
“I feel like now we are moving in the right direction,” Suarez said Saturday at Watkins Glen International. “Kyle is very good. His team is very good and I mean I would feel very dumb if I don’t take advantage of that, if I don’t learn from that.”
Suarez is outside a playoff spot and likely needs a win to do so. He enters this weekend 96 points behind Alex Bowman for what would be the final playoff spot. Suarez has qualified 11th or better in each of the last three races and has two top-15 finishes during that stretch.
Suarez said he’s been looking at Busch’s data throughout the season but he couldn’t duplicate what Busch was doing earlier in the year.
“Actually, that was the biggest challenge that we had,” said Suarez, who finished third at Watkins Glen last year. “I was able to see everything he was doing. I was trying it. I can’t do it. I cannot get into a corner as fast. I cannot brake as little as he is braking and I can’t get to guys as early as he can. What do you want me to do? That was an issue. That takes time.
“The 18 group has been together for a long time and that’s why they’re very good. I bet the No. 4 guys (and Kevin Harvick) are the same and the No. 78 guys (and Martin Truex Jr.) are the same too. It takes time and good chemistry and knowing each other and talent to be as good as those guys are. We’re not there yet, but we have one of those guys on our team and we have to take advantage of that and learn from them and try to move forward. In the last four weeks it has been much better for my race team.”
Cup cars are on track today at Watkins Glen International with an Xfinity race wedged between practice and qualification.
Here is today’s schedule:
(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)
7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open
9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
10:05 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
11:35 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi vehicle/two rounds (NBCSN)
12:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series driver introductions
3 p.m. — Zippo 200 at the Glen Xfinity race; 82 laps/200.9 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
6:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)