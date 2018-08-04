Chase Elliott fastest in final Cup practice at Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott was fastest in the final practice for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).
Elliott posted a top speed of 124.520 mph in the final minute of the session.
Elliott bested Denny Hamlin (124.365 mph), Aric Almirola (123.979), William Byron (123.977) and Michael McDowell (123.911).
Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. was 10th fastest (123.457).
AJ Allmendinger was 27th fastest (122.031).
Kyle Larson recorded the most laps in the session with 35 and was 25th on the speed chart.
Kyle Busch had the best 10-lap average at 122.345 mph. Elliott was second at 122.334 mph.
Click here for the speed chart.
WATKINS Glen, N.Y. – NASCAR confirmed Saturday it sent a memo to teams this week about paint schemes intended to reduce the scan density in key areas during the inspection process.
ESPN.com first reported the news.
NASCAR must approve all paint schemes by teams.
MORE: An inside look at the Optical Scanning Station and how it works
NASCAR has seen teams go with either dark or light colors in particular areas of cars in hopes of impacting the Optical Scanning Station.
In the memo this week, NASCAR stated that any submitted paint scheme that in NASCAR’s discretion is created with the intention of reducing the scan density in critical areas (tail corners, wheel openings, a-posts, etc) will be denied.
Any previously approved paint scheme that in NASCAR’s discretion is created with the intention of reducing the scan density in critical areas is subject to having developer spray applied during the inspection process.
Any modifications made to a previously approved paint scheme that in NASCAR’s discretion is done with the intention of reducing the scan density in critical areas will be removed at the track.
and on Facebook
Joey Logano won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBC).
Logano claimed the pole with a speed of 122.995 mph.
It is the eighth consecutive Watkins Glen pole for Team Penske and the fourth straight for Logano, a series record at WGI.
Logano will be joined on the front row by his teammate, Brad Keselowski (122.376 mph).
The top five is completed by Kyle Larson, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric.
Austin Dillon will start sixth, followed by Ryan Truex, Ryan Preece, Aric Almirola, Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.
Austin Cindric will start from the rear in a backup car after he spun and hit the wall in the carousel early in Round 1 after posting the second-best speed.
Tyler Reddick will start 27th after he spun in the carousel in Round 1, but did not make contact.
Round 1 was briefly stopped after the right-rear tire came off the No. 90 of Brian Henderson.
Click here for qualifying results.
The Xfinity Series begins its month of road course races with today’s action at Watkins Glen International. The series races at Mid-Ohio and Road America later this month.
Here is all the info for today’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 82 laps (200.9 miles) around the 2.45-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 11:35 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by Preston James at 3:01 p.m. The Canadian National Anthem will be performed by Anna Heerdt at 2:58 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kyle Busch beat Joey Logano to the line by a margin of 1.049 seconds in a three-lap shootout at the end.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Erik Jones posted the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practices Saturday morning at Watkins Glen International.
Jones topped the field with a lap of 125.165 mph on the 2.45-mile road course.
He was followed by Kyle Busch (124.255 mph), Joey Logano (123.654), Clint Bowyer (123.545) and Martin Truex Jr. (123.434).
Daniel Suarez was sixth on the speed chart with a lap of 123.427 mph and was followed by Denny Hamlin (123.389), Jamie McMurray (123.176), Michael McDowell (123.126) and AJ Allmendinger (123.067).
Click here for full practice report
Ryan Newman hit the wall in the esses but his team planned to make repairs. Hamlin brushed the wall in Turn 7 but the damage was minor.
Jimmie Johnson ran the most laps at 25. He was 17th on the speed chart with a top lap of 122.718 mph. Kevin Harvick was 19th on the speed chart with a top lap of 122.665 mph.
Final Cup practice will be from 1 – 2:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN.