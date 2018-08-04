Chase Elliott fastest in final Cup practice at Watkins Glen

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

WATKINS Glen, N.Y. – NASCAR confirmed Saturday it sent a memo to teams this week about paint schemes intended to reduce the scan density in key areas during the inspection process.

NASCAR must approve all paint schemes by teams.

NASCAR has seen teams go with either dark or light colors in particular areas of cars in hopes of impacting the Optical Scanning Station.

In the memo this week, NASCAR stated that any submitted paint scheme that in NASCAR’s discretion is created with the intention of reducing the scan density in critical areas (tail corners, wheel openings, a-posts, etc) will be denied.

Any previously approved paint scheme that in NASCAR’s discretion is created with the intention of reducing the scan density in critical areas is subject to having developer spray applied during the inspection process.

Any modifications made to a previously approved paint scheme that in NASCAR’s discretion is done with the intention of reducing the scan density in critical areas will be removed at the track.

