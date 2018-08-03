Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download: Some crashes evoke thoughts of mortality

By Dan BeaverAug 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
On this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN, Dale Earnhardt Jr. described the thought process a driver goes through in the moments before an accident like Bubba Wallace experienced last Sunday at Pocono.

“Normally in wrecks … the hitting just starts. You don’t have time to think about ‘I’m about to hit this and it’s going to hurt,’ ” Earnhardt said.

“But in that rare situation that Bubba described where something breaks and you’ve got time to think – like you’re heading toward this wall at 180 miles per hour and you’re going to hammer that damn thing – you don’t know what the result is going to be. You do think about your ability to survive it. Are you going to die? Or you going to be injured? You think about all those things.

“You’d be surprised at what all you can cover in a mere couple of seconds.”

Earnhardt understands the relief experienced by Wallace standing outside of the infield care center. To some, it might seem macabre to joke about his ultrasound after facing potentially catastrophic injuries, but a driver can find himself in an almost jovial mood because he survived, according to Earnhardt.

For more, watch the video above.

Daniel Suarez cites teammate Kyle Busch with improved performance

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Daniel Suarez, coming off a career-best runner-up finish last weekend, credits teammate Kyle Busch with helping his team improve lately.

Suarez says he and his Joe Gibbs Racing team have been working more closely with Busch and his team the past four weeks.

“I feel like now we are moving in the right direction,” Suarez said Saturday at Watkins Glen International. “Kyle is very good. His team is very good and I mean I would feel very dumb if I don’t take advantage of that, if I don’t learn from that.”

Suarez is outside a playoff spot and likely needs a win to do so. He enters this weekend 96 points behind Alex Bowman for what would be the final playoff spot. Suarez has qualified 11th or better in each of the last three races and has two top-15 finishes during that stretch. 

Suarez said he’s been looking at Busch’s data throughout the season but he couldn’t duplicate what Busch was doing earlier in the year.

“Actually, that was the biggest challenge that we had,” said Suarez, who finished third at Watkins Glen last year. “I was able to see everything he was doing. I was trying it. I can’t do it. I cannot get into a corner as fast. I cannot brake as little as he is braking and I can’t get to guys as early as he can. What do you want me to do? That was an issue. That takes time.

“The 18 group has been together for a long time and that’s why they’re very good. I bet the No. 4 guys (and Kevin Harvick) are the same and the No. 78 guys (and Martin Truex Jr.) are the same too. It takes time and good chemistry and knowing each other and talent to be as good as those guys are. We’re not there yet, but we have one of those guys on our team and we have to take advantage of that and learn from them and try to move forward. In the last four weeks it has been much better for my race team.”

Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverAug 4, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Cup cars are on track today at Watkins Glen International with an Xfinity race wedged between practice and qualification.

Here is today’s schedule:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

10:05 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

11:35 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi vehicle/two rounds (NBCSN)

12:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series driver introductions

3 p.m. — Zippo 200 at the Glen Xfinity race; 82 laps/200.9 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)

Joey Logano, team thinking ‘outside of the box’ to catch Big 3

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 3, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Joey Logano knows that he and his team need to be creative with their setups because he admits they won’t catch Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.if we don’t try something different.”

It is with that attitude Logano can look back on the 11 races since his Talladega victory and not be as concerned that he’s been the top-finishing Team Penske driver only twice during that stretch.

While Logano says his team hasn’t given up on winning, he admits they are trying different things to be better when the playoffs begin next month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“A majority of the time when you try something it doesn’t work, but maybe one out of 10 things you try does work and you’re able to make some gains,” Logano said Friday at Watkins Glen International. “I think just the mentality and the thought process has changed a little bit on how can we get faster for when we get to the playoffs because the speed that we have right now is not enough to win the championship right now. We have to get better, no doubt. 

“The only way I know how to get better is you have to try new things. You have to be willing to change as a driver, as a team with the setups, the way we build cars and the thought process.”

Busch, Harvick and Truex have combined to win 16 of the season’s 21 races, including the last three in a row. Logano, who is fourth in the points, has had mixed results with six top-10 finishes in the 11 races since his Talladega win. His best finish during that stretch is third at Kansas, the only top-five he’s had during that period.

Logano admits that with how much Busch, Harvick and Truex have separated themselves from the field, it has made Logano and his team consider more radical changes during this stretch.

“You have to think outside of the box and you have to use everything you have right now,” he said. “There’s not really any holding back. What you have for new pieces and parts and anytime you develop anything, it has to get on the car as quick as possible because we have to catch them. 

“I’m sure, you hope they don’t have more in the tank, but I’m pretty sure they do. If they’re as fast as they are now, I’m sure they have a little more left when it comes to playoff time, so we have to work really hard to keep trying to find this.”

Logano admits there’s enough data to see what Harvick is doing, but duplicating what Harvick can do is not as easy.

“We have all the data these days,” Logano said. “ ‘Oh, he’s doing this different as a driver. He’s doing that different.’ His car is allowing him to do that, where I do that and I can’t. My car is not allowing me to do that. So it’s a little frustrating sometimes because you can see it and you’re like, ‘Oh, I just have to do that,’ but you can’t do it.’  So you know what you’ve got to get to. 

“I guess it gives you a good goal and a good baseline to try to get off of. He’s driving a Ford as well, so we know it’s possible, we just have to get to that point. It’s a lot of trial-and-error to get there.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Road course popularity is on the rise

NBCSN
By Dan BeaverAug 3, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and takes a look at the rising popularity of road course racing among NASCAR fans

Carolyn Manno hosts with Nate Ryan from Stamford, Connecticut, plus interviews from Watkins Glen International.

On today’s show:

  • Rain kept on-track action to a minimum today at Watkins Glen, but our crew at the track was still out and about talking to drivers. We’ll have interviews with Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and the XFINITY Series’ Christopher Bell. Plus – Parker Kligerman and Jeff Burton preview how they’re going ‘radio style’ to call this weekend’s racing.
  • Once an afterthought for fans and drivers, road course races have become some of the most anticipated events on the NASCAR calendar. Nate Ryan takes a deeper look at how Watkins Glen has fueled this change of heart.
  • My Home Track continues with a look at tracks around the Watkins Glen region, including one track that gave rise to an accomplished racing family.
  • And if you need some last-minute fantasy advice, we’ll have our picks to win Sunday’s main event!
